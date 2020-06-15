 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The $100 billion conventions industry is starting to reopen and all six attendees could not be more excited   (cnbc.com) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People aren't going to be going to public areas until there is a vaccine or a treatment that is guaranteed to work. Some will to be sure but there is enough of us that are going to stay away from crowded areas to make it untenable for all businesses to keep everyone employed at the level they were before the pandemic. I will not be going to a movie, go to a convention or eat inside at a restaurant until I feel it's safe for me to do so.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conventions are, to a large extent, totally useless.  They are just a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses exercise for exhibitors, and usually a paid vacation for the attendees.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mrs. Beef's event planner coworkers all got booted over the last couple of months. Writing was on the wall since March.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Conventions are, to a large extent, totally useless.  They are just a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses exercise for exhibitors, and usually a paid vacation for the attendees.


More or less, although it not so much keeping-up-with-the-joneses as showing-that-we're-still-in-business.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Furcon has built-in PPE
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hipsters will be happy.

Steampunk Sketch
Youtube MMPKby43Feg
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter.  DEFCON is cancelled!
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Conventions are, to a large extent, totally useless.  They are just a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses exercise for exhibitors, and usually a paid vacation for the attendees.


Conventions aren't useless, but all teh useful stuff happens at the bar.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My tickets to Tulsa are BOOKED! So excited!!

/not really
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heh. My company has a travel ban until next year. Any company that would let its employees attend a big conference is missing the big picture.
 
rcain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have you seen the booth babes!?!?!?! Yooooooooowza!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ bring her to my bunk
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Call me cynical but I don't think conventions should cost $100 billion. Maybe use cheaper hors d'oeuvres.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Conventions are, to a large extent, totally useless.  They are just a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses exercise for exhibitors, and usually a paid vacation for the attendees.


In my industry it's one of the best ways to get leads/contacts and to just build awareness. Very expensive compared to traditional media, but you're not putting B2B software on a TV commercial.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Conventions are, to a large extent, totally useless.  They are just a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses exercise for exhibitors, and usually a paid vacation for the attendees.


The one that blew me away was the "Chinese hall" at CES the year I went.  A massive area filled with little booths from obscure Chinese manufacturers selling everything from iPhone cases to drones to obscure bits of electronics I didn't understand.

It was utterly packed- with Chinese attendees.  There was almost no English being spoken at all- instead, all these companies had packed up their booths and flown halfway around the world to Las Vegas to sell their wares to other people who had flown halfway across the world to see them when day-to-day they were next door.  Why?  Just, why?

Perhaps things have changed in the years since I last went, but it still baffles me to this day
 
parrellel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My organization's convention is in February.  We usually get about 2000 presentation submissions.  Submission period closes in 2 days, we're just shy of 300 presenters at this moment.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Indianapolis is pretty farked. They've lost the Indy 500, FDIC (international firefighters convention), Black Expo, and Gencon. Those four alone will cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Joke is on the rest of you. Booth babes stayed 6 feet away from me YEARS before this virus was a concern
 
