(Chicago Trib)   Russia sentences US citizen and military man Paul Whelan to 16 years of hard labor for being a particularly bad spy   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    Russia sentences US citizen and military man Paul Whelan to 16 years of hard labor for being a particularly bad spy  
568 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 10:29 AM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember much about this guy. Was he spying?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pompeo said "the United States is outraged" by Whelan's conviction "after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses."

The US has been doing exactly this for almost 20 years in Guantanamo. Kinda hard to be angry at someone else for doing it.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
YOU GOT FIRED ON YO DAY OFF?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the US russian spies get job jobs at the white house and in the senate
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Pompeo said "the United States is outraged" by Whelan's conviction "after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses."

The US has been doing exactly this for almost 20 years in Guantanamo. Kinda hard to be angry at someone else for doing it.


Beat me to it but yeah.  Exactly the kind of shiat the US has been called out on god knows how many times and continues to do.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be traded for five Russians and an apology from D2S
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I assume that literally everything in that article isn't the real story.
 
Artist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The whole story reads like a lame script development for the next James Bond movie. Since he's a citizen of Ireland and Britain, don't they have some out rage to express too?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only there was an international court that one could take this up with. Some sort of international criminal court that the US could be part of to ensure justice was served properly.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guy with 4 citizenships, dishonorable discharge from the marines for Larceny, worked as head of security, did business in Russia...

This story stinks, just a little
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: If only there was an international court that one could take this up with. Some sort of international criminal court that the US could be part of to ensure justice was served properly.


The Court that America doesn't recognize and would probably have a few ex-presidents and cabinet members at the top of the docket?

That one?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think he was a spy.

I think he's just a Russophile, maybe makes bad choices in friends, and Putin's security apparatus decided he'd make a convenient pawn/bargaining chip.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Beat me to it but yeah. Exactly the kind of shiat the US has been called out on god knows how many times and continues to do.


Plus complaining about failure to adhere to international human rights standards comes poorly from a country currently trying to intimidate International Criminal Court employees.

The USA: Becoming More of a Pariah State Every Day
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russia has some serious Maximum Security Prisons:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_D​o​lphin_Prison

http://natgeotv.com/asia/inside-russi​a​s-toughest-prisons/videos/black-dolphi​n-prison
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Russia has some serious Maximum Security Prisons:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Do​lphin_Prison

http://natgeotv.com/asia/inside-russia​s-toughest-prisons/videos/black-dolphi​n-prison


Awww a cute little dolphin...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



Inmates are kept isolated and housed in cells that have a set of three steel doors. For 90 minutes a day, they exercise in a large cage; during this time, cells are searched for contraband or illegal items. Inmates are also under 24-hour surveillance and supervision; they are not permitted to rest or sit on their bunks from the time they awake until bedtime (roughly 16 hours). When prison officers make a command to the inmates, they must respond with the words "yes, sir." Every 15 minutes, a guard makes rounds to ensure Black Dolphin inmates are complying with the rules. The prisoners are fed soup four times a day,[2] and are only allowed books, newspapers, and a radio.

Prison guards place blindfolds on arriving inmates so that they cannot map out the prison or plan escapes. The inmates are also blindfolded whenever they are transported between buildings. Black Dolphin prison officers have a unique form of escorting inmates: Prisoners are kept bent over at the waist while a guard holds their handcuffed hands behind their back, higher than the hips. This "stress position" allows for maximum control while depriving the inmate of a view of his immediate surroundings (preventing him from escaping and/or attacking prison staff).

While there have been rumors of inmate abuse and misconduct at Black Dolphin Prison, there have been no confirmed reports or complaints.[dubious - discuss][3]

Oh...
 
