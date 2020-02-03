 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Rayshard Brooks' autopsy reveals he was shot twice in the back by cops, who should be charged with murder   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
86
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We talked to some witnesses today who said that the officers went and put on plastic gloves and picked up their shell casings after they killed him, before rendering aid. We counted two minutes and 16 seconds before they even checked his pulse

Every one of them -- not just Rolfe -- should be summarily fired, charged with murder, and held without bail.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another pants-wetting pig, another person murdered for pissing off cops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#ACAB
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the pig cops.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cops that kill people need to face the same consequences as everyone else. it is not difficult. they are not executioners
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.


Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the pig start from the ground and give him a 5 second head start then open fire on him.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.


It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the original thread where it an open a shut case of resisting arrest and hands washed.


Good times.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.


LET ME KILL YOU
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going forward we should make resisting arrest non-contact.  Just declare 'resisting' and cops can fill out the paperwork that the suspect resisted and was released as such.   Then cops don't have to decide on the spot whether and how much force is needed to subdue the resistor.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.

LET ME KILL YOU


Huh not your, that was a quote fail
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh what a surprise, they even knew it was a taser and they shot him anyways

And I was told yesterday that there's no way they could tell the difference!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Going forward we should make resisting arrest non-contact.  Just declare 'resisting' and cops can fill out the paperwork that the suspect resisted and was released as such.   Then cops don't have to decide on the spot whether and how much force is needed to subdue the resistor.


Let's remove profit from the entire scenario
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.


His lawyer remarked that the cops are going to have a difficult time proving the TASER was a "deadly weapon" as he has represented clients in the past where this same department made the argument that it was *NOT* a deadly weapon.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.


I can't see why the cops reacted the way they did.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.


The taser complicates things, but Taser's are non-lethal weapons so the use of deadly force isn't justified. And according to some reports I've read, he discharged the taser before he was shot. Taser's only have a single discharge per cartridge, so it's not like he was going to be able to fire it again. Basically, he should be in jail right now facing charges of DUI, resisting arrest, and assault on an office. Not dead.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/NewDay/status/127​2​498639819194369
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.


"If he would have complied none of this would have happened" .. that's the first part of the Bootlicker's defense of the cops.  The second is "he pointed the taser at the cops, they had no choice".

The reality is these two pussies couldn't handle a scuffle, two on one which doesn't say much for police training, and killed him because they were pissed he did not respect their authority.  Maybe if they trained a little more BJJ or something and a little less pew pew pew time at the range they would know how to deal with situations like this.  While an argument can be made that a taser can be lethal, because we have seen the cops execute people with tasers, according to the cops it's a non-lethal alternative.. so go fark your self defense permissible use of force bullshiate.

These two cowards need to go to prison for a long time.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you shoot a man in the back. Armed or not dude is trying to get away, not kill you
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: We talked to some witnesses today who said that the officers went and put on plastic gloves and picked up their shell casings after they killed him, before rendering aid. We counted two minutes and 16 seconds before they even checked his pulse

Every one of them -- not just Rolfe -- should be summarily fired, charged with murder, and held without bail.


Haha, you're always joking Pocket Ninja, you know that won't ever happen.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepare for the phrase "lawful but awful" coming from right-wing talking heads and pig boot-lickers.

Police culture is broken.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops have everyone, everywhere keeping a close eye on them. Yet the cops still cannot reign their emotions in enough to stop the killing. The police seem intent to just keep shooting until the controversy dies down, but then shooting is the one tool they have that they like to use.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Oh what a surprise, they even knew it was a taser and they shot him anyways

And I was told yesterday that there's no way they could tell the difference!


I'm it even bothering to watch any iithe sobriety test
.

Dude should have y just not been runniing away because that's execution
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.


Their actions afterward are pretty damning. I don't think people are going to accept the cops' justification this time.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.


The fact that we start from the idea that the shooting is justified and have to work to change that rather than starting from the idea that shooting a man is a crime and we need 100% proof that it was acceptable shows just how ingrained the police state and fascism are in our society, not to mention racism.

Ultimately most Americans think that police should be shooting Black people.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

The taser complicates things, but Taser's are non-lethal weapons so the use of deadly force isn't justified. And according to some reports I've read, he discharged the taser before he was shot. Taser's only have a single discharge per cartridge, so it's not like he was going to be able to fire it again. Basically, he should be in jail right now facing charges of DUI, resisting arrest, and assault on an office. Not dead.


I read an article pointing out the fact that police keep saying over and over that tasers are a non lethal weapon, yet they shot Brooks dead because he aimed a taser at them. The police can't have it both ways, by claiming tasers are non lethal but then feel their life is in danger when a taser is aimed at them.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: but Taser's are non-lethal weapons


Less-lethal.

Both sides misrepresent this, though, so it's usually the truth that suffers.

It can kill you. It probably won't. But it could, if something goes wrong or you have the wrong list of existing conditions.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

The taser complicates things, but Taser's are non-lethal weapons so the use of deadly force isn't justified. And according to some reports I've read, he discharged the taser before he was shot. Taser's only have a single discharge per cartridge, so it's not like he was going to be able to fire it again. Basically, he should be in jail right now facing charges of DUI, resisting arrest, and assault on an office. Not dead.


The Taser X2 has two shots and has been around since at least 2014 or so.

I have no idea if APD uses them but two-shot tasers are a thing.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I'm it even bothering to watch any iithe sobriety test
.

Dude should have y just not been runniing away because that's execution


I doubt you could pass a sobriety test right now, based on this post.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was shot after turning and firing at the police.  Tasers are less lethal, not non-lethal, and the barbs can do serious damage if they hit away from center mass.  There are plenty of questionable shootings to use as a basis for reform, but this isn't one of them.

Brooks made a very bad decision, and it cost him his life.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The fact that we start from the idea that the shooting is justified and have to work to change that rather than starting from the idea that shooting a man is a crime and we need 100% proof that it was acceptable shows just how ingrained the police state and fascism are in our society, not to mention racism.


I'm disappointed in the lack of auto-cannibalism in this post.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.


My racist sister is insisting that a split second before the cops shot him, that Brooks shot at them with the Taser, and it is on video, and I should watch the video.  I can't find the video.

She also said that I don't know the laws, that I hate cops, and I shouldn't just believe what I read on CNN.

I am an former police officer of several years.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.

The fact that we start from the idea that the shooting is justified and have to work to change that rather than starting from the idea that shooting a man is a crime and we need 100% proof that it was acceptable shows just how ingrained the police state and fascism are in our society, not to mention racism.

Ultimately most Americans think that police should be shooting Black people.


Most Americans do NOT think that no matter how much you want it to be true.

Have you not seen the demographics of protestors?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shooting someone in the back is a bad look that even cops have a hard time getting around in court.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: She also said that I don't know the laws, that I hate cops, and I shouldn't just believe what I read on CNN.

I am an former police officer of several years.


Your statement doesn't rebut any of her accusation. =)
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

"If he would have complied none of this would have happened" .. that's the first part of the Bootlicker's defense of the cops.  The second is "he pointed the taser at the cops, they had no choice".

The reality is these two pussies couldn't handle a scuffle, two on one which doesn't say much for police training, and killed him because they were pissed he did not respect their authority.  Maybe if they trained a little more BJJ or something and a little less pew pew pew time at the range they would know how to deal with situations like this.  While an argument can be made that a taser can be lethal, because we have seen the cops execute people with tasers, according to the cops it's a non-lethal alternative.. so go fark your self defense permissible use of force bullshiate.

These two cowards need to go to prison for a long time.


They could have done the same thing that was done to Floyd, sure (with no guarantee the same results wouldn't have happened).

Drunk people (assuming it was alcohol and not a sugar crash) are unpredictable.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: He was shot after turning and firing at the police.  Tasers are less lethal, not non-lethal, and the barbs can do serious damage if they hit away from center mass.  There are plenty of questionable shootings to use as a basis for reform, but this isn't one of them.

Brooks made a very bad decision, and it cost him his life.


Except......the cops showed a callous disregard for that man's life afterwards and tried to cover up what they'd done. If it's justified why do they feel like they need to hide what they've done.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.


I don't.

He had an already discharged taser, and a taser is less than lethal, and there were 2 of them, he was drunk, and running away.

If there was 1 cop maybe I could ot find it justifiable if his first action was to attempt to use it on the cop because he could have incapacitated the cop and take his service weapon, but that's not what happened.

Like I said in first thread about this, I don't care if he was shot in the front or back after he started running, he only had a less than lethal weapon, was drunk and tried to run away.  There was no reason to shoot him as his only course of action was less than lethal so nothing he could have done could have risen to the level of deadly force against them.

Escalation of violence calls for proportional violence.
 
way south
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sure. Go ahead. Charge them with murder. Go for murder 1, premeditated. Go all the way.
Then you get to act shocked and burn down a courthouse when  the charges fail to stick.
 
joker420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We need his criminal background before judgement.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Oh what a surprise, they even knew it was a taser and they shot him anyways

And I was told yesterday that there's no way they could tell the difference!


I must have missed that thread or thinking.  Tasers are bright yellow.  That's like saying you didn't see a bright orange construction safety vest vs a regular shirt.  People are just making excuses.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.

The fact that we start from the idea that the shooting is justified and have to work to change that rather than starting from the idea that shooting a man is a crime and we need 100% proof that it was acceptable shows just how ingrained the police state and fascism are in our society, not to mention racism.

Ultimately most Americans think that police should be shooting Black people.


I've been thinking about that too but the fact remains that our central legal concept is innocent until proven guilty.  Sadly it's not a value that cops have to abide by when they start shooting, but maybe in that concept is a way to improve the situation.  Since cops are acting in a law enforcement capacity they have to prove the other person had malicious intent instead of vice versa
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: He was shot after turning and firing at the police.  Tasers are less lethal, not non-lethal, and the barbs can do serious damage if they hit away from center mass.  There are plenty of questionable shootings to use as a basis for reform, but this isn't one of them.

Brooks made a very bad decision, and it cost him his life.


So when the cops used the taser on him they were trying to kill him?
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: AdmirableSnackbar: Another Government Employee: The sad part is if this incident had happened a month earlier, it would have been written off as a justifiable shooting because Brooks got the Taser. The situation went south in a hurry.

Conservatives are already trying to write it off as a justifiable shooting. There was a long thread about it yesterday and it seemed like a decently bipartisan effort saying that Brooks deserved to die.

It would have been closer to justified if Brooks had gotten a hold of the service weapon.

I actually can see why the cops reacted the way they did. It doesn't make it right, though.


I submit these two links to the counterpoints

https://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2​020/02/03/red-lion-fight-man-grabs-and​-uses-two-state-polices-tasers-police-​say/4646280002/

https://twitter.com/qasimrashid/status​/1272020426663829505?s=2

He did not need to die.

If you watch the officer body cam they escalated the situation when it didn't need to be. The cop also tells the other one over the radio that "he grabbed my taser" so they knew He didn't have a gun. So all the people talking about how they thought the other cop didn't know what he had can just stop that.  I don't know why some people can't just admit that others are bad at their jobs. We have people who are bad at roofing or building a home or whatever your profession is. We all know these people. Cops are no different. A good portion of society needs to realize the cops are not gods nor are all of them perfect. Stop giving them the benefit of the doubt on everything and hold them more accountable. Other nations such as the UK can take down thousands of people a year who are wielding large knives and other deadly devices with out firing a shot yet some how we as a society here in the US write off most shootings as legitimate. Demand better training out of these officers.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess the only thing that keeps the dark night of police brutality away is the warm light of a burning city. There's no lesson to be learned, there's just a Riddick movie to watch.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

joker420: We need his criminal background before judgement.


The cop? Yeah we need to know how many times he's been fired, written up for excessive force, falsifying evidence, etc.

=P
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
http://https://twitter.com/qasimrashi​d​/status/1272020426663829505?s=21

https://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/​2​020/02/03/red-lion-fight-man-grabs-and​-uses-two-state-polices-tasers-police-​say/4646280002/
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: libranoelrose: I'm it even bothering to watch any iithe sobriety test
.

Dude should have y just not been runniing away because that's execution

I doubt you could pass a sobriety test right now, based on this post.


At least I have chicken
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.