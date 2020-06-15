 Skip to content
(Metro)   "I felt humiliated," said man refused drive-thru service at KFC because he was riding in a horse-drawn carriage, just two of the bad decisions that have made up the tapestry of his life   (metro.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Silly, Carriage, Cart, horse Jon Jon, Hamburger, Carts, Ian Bell, Fast food, Horse-drawn vehicle  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Riding in a horse-drawn carriage can't be that bad.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media spectical humiliated him, not kfc
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Riding in a horse-drawn carriage can't be that bad.


Have you seen its art skills?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he drives his horse and carriage into town, sets up and then goes thru KFC for a whole bucket of chicken for himself? Yeah, he deserves to be made fun of and embarrassed.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the headline, I was expecting a romantic proposal dinner gone wrong.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should have served him. Maybe the threat of horse shiat in the drive-through lane? But I doubt the manager was thinking of that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They often don't allow pedestrians or bicycles, either.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a street-legal vehicle that physically fits in the drive-thru. What's the problem?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his name Sol Rosenberg? Did he sue for punitive damages?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
traveller? do they mean gypsy?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUSTICE FOR JON-JON

(and a nice schooner of beer)
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The horse wasn't wearing a mask, was it?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: They often don't allow pedestrians or bicycles, either.


I don't get how they can refuse bicycles but allow motorcycles.

OK I do get it: they are bitter and passive-aggressive due to being stuck in dead-end jobs, so enjoy this tiny bit of power as it is all they will be allowed, but I can't really say that, can I?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: skyotter: They often don't allow pedestrians or bicycles, either.

I don't get how they can refuse bicycles but allow motorcycles.

OK I do get it: they are bitter and passive-aggressive due to being stuck in dead-end jobs, so enjoy this tiny bit of power as it is all they will be allowed, but I can't really say that, can I?


You think the employees make the policies?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: They often don't allow pedestrians or bicycles, either.


I've been through my bank drive through on my bike. And once on the recumbent trike.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: I think they should have served him. Maybe the threat of horse shiat in the drive-through lane? But I doubt the manager was thinking of that.


Unfamiliar circumstance not detailed in the Manager's Manual.  Resort to "For Safety Purposes".  Even though the driver was obviously safe, and he wasn't jeopardizing any other customers' safety.  If the horse attracted the attention of children, I'm sure the driver would tell them to back off until they were "parked" safely.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

I was including the management lol.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The horse and cart is a common way to get around where I'm from.'

Not so common that you didn't have a trailer on hand.

The pair often travel 23 miles to Carlisle inside a car and horse box, before setting up the carriage and trotting around the streets.

So you trailered your horse 23 miles to Carlisle so that you could try to go through the automobile drive through on a sulky (a rig used for harness racing, normally) pulled by what looks to be a plow horse because you're-evidently-an attention whore...and the humiliating thing is that they told you to get bent...so you ran to the papers to get your story in it to try to minimize that embarrassment.

Is that it?

Also:

is currently out of work after fracturing his pelvis in three places when he was flung from another horse last year.

And I'll bet that horse was tender as a lamb, too.  Right up until it wasn't.  Surprising, isn't it?  It being an animal and all.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: skyotter: They often don't allow pedestrians or bicycles, either.

I don't get how they can refuse bicycles but allow motorcycles.

OK I do get it: they are bitter and passive-aggressive due to being stuck in dead-end jobs, so enjoy this tiny bit of power as it is all they will be allowed, but I can't really say that, can I?


It's probably a liability thing, and a policy set at the corporate level. Cars and motorcycles have lights, bicycles and pedestrians (and horse drawn buggies) typically don't, and also aren't going to be expected by drivers, so letting them go through the drive thru lane increases the chance of an accident.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, no problem with this in Canada:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?


They certainly have to enforce them. 

Really, what's the likelihood of losing their job over serving someone driving up to a drive-up window?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: It's a street-legal vehicle that physically fits in the drive-thru. What's the problem?


shiat
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sure the guy riding in an antique cart pulled by a showhorse really hates all the attention.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting a Mennonite looking for something finger licking good
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

I was including the management lol.


Do you think store management is making policies?  That stuff is coming from corporate.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

They certainly have to enforce them. 

Really, what's the likelihood of losing their job over serving someone driving up to a drive-up window?


Everything is on camera. I certainly would not put my job on the line to serve some guy who is attention whoring. It is not like this guy has to ride his horse and buggy. He brings the horse and carriage into town on a truck.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: MrKevvy: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

I was including the management lol.

Do you think store management is making policies?  That stuff is coming from corporate.


Yup. Either from KFC or the franchise owners.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: skyotter: They often don't allow pedestrians or bicycles, either.

I've been through my bank drive through on my bike. And once on the recumbent trike.


Banks and restraunts have different policys. Who knew
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They didn't serve him because he was in a horse-drawn carriage; they didn't serve him because he was a fookin' Pikey.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet Ian (the man) is really embarrassed that the reporter started calling him Jon (the horse) at the end of the article.

/are we not doing proofreading anymore?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

weilawei: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

They certainly have to enforce them. 

Really, what's the likelihood of losing their job over serving someone driving up to a drive-up window?


and you want to bet your crappy job that you only work at because it's the only job you can get that Karen isn't the next customer in line and isn't offended by someone doing something she doesn't like and isn't already on the phone to the po-po or corporate?
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: weilawei: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

They certainly have to enforce them. 

Really, what's the likelihood of losing their job over serving someone driving up to a drive-up window?

and you want to bet your crappy job that you only work at because it's the only job you can get that Karen isn't the next customer in line and isn't offended by someone doing something she doesn't like and isn't already on the phone to the po-po or corporate?


That's it farkers, 2farknfunny has spoken. We now live in a racist, Karen-run police state.
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Riding in a horse-drawn carriage can't be that bad.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: 'The horse and cart is a common way to get around where I'm from.'

Not so common that you didn't have a trailer on hand.

The pair often travel 23 miles to Carlisle inside a car and horse box, before setting up the carriage and trotting around the streets.

So you trailered your horse 23 miles to Carlisle so that you could try to go through the automobile drive through on a sulky (a rig used for harness racing, normally) pulled by what looks to be a plow horse because you're-evidently-an attention whore...and the humiliating thing is that they told you to get bent...so you ran to the papers to get your story in it to try to minimize that embarrassment.

Is that it?

Also:

is currently out of work after fracturing his pelvis in three places when he was flung from another horse last year.

And I'll bet that horse was tender as a lamb, too.  Right up until it wasn't.  Surprising, isn't it?  It being an animal and all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

weilawei: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

They certainly have to enforce them. 

Really, what's the likelihood of losing their job over serving someone driving up to a drive-up window?


High enough to follow the rules.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

weilawei: 2farknfunny: weilawei: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

They certainly have to enforce them. 

Really, what's the likelihood of losing their job over serving someone driving up to a drive-up window?

and you want to bet your crappy job that you only work at because it's the only job you can get that Karen isn't the next customer in line and isn't offended by someone doing something she doesn't like and isn't already on the phone to the po-po or corporate?

That's it farkers, 2farknfunny has spoken. We now live in a racist, Karen-run police state.


Where is the racism in telling the Amish to fark off?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Amish and Mennonites around here would be besides themselves.  Though, I don't know if they really go for fast food.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: BadReligion: You think the employees make the policies?

I was including the management lol.


Not a manager decision either. At least in the US, that's generally the law. In 2015, Salt Lake City passed a law requiring bikes to be served in drive thrus, but national restaurant chains opposed it, so the Utah Restaurant Association bought a state law banning bikes in drive thrus, which superseded SLC's law. In 2018, Portland required bikes and pedestrians to be served in drive thrus when walk-in access was closed, but banned new drive thrus because they're dangerous for car drivers too.

Ultimately the laws are driven by safety concerns, which for the restaurant industry are driven by financial concerns.

Your "bitter and passive-aggressive due to being stuck in dead-end jobs, so enjoy this tiny bit of power" theory says more about your bitter attitude toward restaurant workers than it does about actual restaurant workers.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Except that a horse drawn carriage is a street legal vehicle, not a pedestrian.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Was expecting a Mennonite looking for something finger licking good


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Cars and motorcycles have lights, bicycles and pedestrians (and horse drawn buggies) typically don't


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: 'The horse and cart is a common way to get around where I'm from.'

Not so common that you didn't have a trailer on hand.

The pair often travel 23 miles to Carlisle inside a car and horse box, before setting up the carriage and trotting around the streets.

So you trailered your horse 23 miles to Carlisle so that you could try to go through the automobile drive through on a sulky (a rig used for harness racing, normally) pulled by what looks to be a plow horse because you're-evidently-an attention whore...and the humiliating thing is that they told you to get bent...so you ran to the papers to get your story in it to try to minimize that embarrassment.

Is that it?

Also:

is currently out of work after fracturing his pelvis in three places when he was flung from another horse last year.

And I'll bet that horse was tender as a lamb, too.  Right up until it wasn't.  Surprising, isn't it?  It being an animal and all.


Sounds more like, "Cumbria, where the men are men, and the horses are nervous..."

/ gets a real kick out of this
// love the 'Other' story at TFA https://metro.co.uk/2020/05/01/mu​m-dri​nks-sperm-smoothies-fight-off-coronavi​rus-12639469/
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'We're not looking to stirrup trouble and we're sorry for Ian and Jon Jon's experience - but the safety of our guests is really important, so we can't allow horse drawn vehicles in our drive-thrus.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Have you people never worked retail?  At least 10% of the customers are offended by someone doing something they don't like and want some higher authority to enforce their desires, and, more than anything else they want the offending people to be punished for having offended them in the first place.  It isn't a matter of race, religion, or political beliefs, a certain % of retail customers are wholly assholes who share their feelings and want those feelings acted upon.  And, no, no one who ever worked retail has ever been wholly an asshole to a customer.  That has never happened.  It's always Corporate.  God, it would have been nice to have a life where I never had to work retail.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No mask and nothing to collect his horses poop.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Your "bitter and passive-aggressive due to being stuck in dead-end jobs, so enjoy this tiny bit of power" theory says more about your bitter attitude toward restaurant workers than it does about actual restaurant workers.


Having been refused food by a smug teenager for precisely this reason from the only restaurant in the area, I will keep my bitterness and may those who gleefully write and enforce these petty, arbitrary restrictions, from the Jim Crow lunch counters to the no-bicycle drivethroughs, go fark themselves.

Oh, I was also wearing a mask. So was my wife (so two customers lost.)
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Rubberbandits - Horse Outside
Youtube ljPFZrRD3J8
 
