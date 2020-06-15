 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Downing sixteen pints and peeing on a PC's memorial at a London to "protect statues" rally is no way to go through life, yob. Bonus: he "was in central London to "protect statues", but admitted he did not know which statues"   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the dad's quote
I'd kill him
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is a yob?  Is that like a ute?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
John Hodgman has a statue?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great Britain, proving once again that the US doesn't have a monopoly on stupidity.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keeping it crispy with those fresh white kicks tho
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The bees are going to get him
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
16 Imperial pints?

Damn, I'm a lightweight. I can take down most of a 12 pack in one night, that works out too...jeeze, a third of this guy. I fully understand why he had to pee, though...that's 307oz of liquid, just over 9 liters, or 2.4 US gallons.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really don't get the UK sometimes.

It seems that rapists and even murderers might get six months or so, while trashy gits like this get fourteen days just for pissing in a disrespectful place. This guy would be a good candidate for some community service, yeah?
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Scotland there is a movement to put up a statue of Boris Johnson so they can "thrae his arse into the River Clyde".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Police Constable died during that terrorist attack on the Parliament area about a year or so ago. farking hell. What a Chav!

What was this idjit thinking if at all? Let's piss on the copper killed by the anti-British terrorist, that'll show them Remainer socialists!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think 14 days of prison is stupid considering he probably did not notice where he was pissing. A few months worth of community service would have been better, something like cleaning up the streets and memorials.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Momzilla59: In Scotland there is a movement to put up a statue of Boris Johnson so they can "thrae his arse into the River Clyde".


Wouldn't it be lovely to have an annual holiday where they throw BoJo into the Clyde?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Momzilla59: In Scotland there is a movement to put up a statue of Boris Johnson so they can "thrae his arse into the River Clyde".

Wouldn't it be lovely to have an annual holiday where they throw BoJo into the Clyde?


Sorry, that should have said "Statue of Bojo."

Typo. My bad.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, someone got the "Urine Yob" title before I did. I'm stuck with Turd Monster and was hoping to upgrade.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Momzilla59: In Scotland there is a movement to put up a statue of Boris Johnson so they can "thrae his arse into the River Clyde".


But it on an automatic water slide contraption and they can charge the locals and tourists to throw the statue in the river 100 times a day. 5 GPB a toss would be reasonable, I think. They could record Boris screaming to make it more realistic. And it could make a whomp, whomp or comic glub, glub, glub sound as it sinks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I think 14 days of prison is stupid considering he probably did not notice where he was pissing. A few months worth of community service would have been better, something like cleaning up the streets and memorials.


Giving these people an Antisocial Behaviour Order is like giving them boy scout badges. Prison is bad too. They should be caned perhaps, like British schoolboys and malefactors in Singapour. It would make them stand for a few days. Hurt them where they live.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Down 16 pints and what do you get?
Another day older
And statues are wet
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does that sound too British? It seems a bit unCanadian to me. But it's fun to think about.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 16 Imperial pints?

Damn, I'm a lightweight. I can take down most of a 12 pack in one night, that works out too...jeeze, a third of this guy. I fully understand why he had to pee, though...that's 307oz of liquid, just over 9 liters, or 2.4 US gallons.


I imagine this wasn't the only place he pissed that day. It's just the place he got caught on camera.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a Homer.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"unemployed trainee chef "
Why not "unemployeed trainee brain surgeon"?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Singapour


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Andrew Banks, 28

He continued: "Sometimes young lads get a bit desperate. .."

At 28, YOU ARE NOT A 'YOUNG LAD'!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I really don't get the UK sometimes.

It seems that rapists and even murderers might get six months or so, while trashy gits like this get fourteen days just for pissing in a disrespectful place. This guy would be a good candidate for some community service, yeah?


ICBW IANAL but I think something like this is likely to be appealed and reduced to community service.
 
