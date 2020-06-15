 Skip to content
(Metro)   Nonessential businesses in the UK opened for the first time in three months, and as these photos show, shoppers were eager to get inside Primark, spend their money, and start the second wave of Coronavirus   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I'm just going to assume Primark is basically Wal-Mart, and that the customers shopping at one are more or less equivalent to the customers shopping at the other. Which makes these pictures entirely unsurprising.
 
Primark/Penny's is an Irish fashion retailer, they make very cheap clothes. They're kind of like Zara, but more down-market
 
Hey, I'd like to get in Prymaat back in her prime, if you know what I mean....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, that's right Prymaat, penis goes there.  And a couple other places, too.


/Wait, what?
 
After having thousands of people marching in the streets holding hands, are we not done worrying about corona virus?
 
J.C. Penny, but you're right.
 
If they want to die, let them. You can't keep people in the house forever. At some point, you just have to let nature take its course.
 
People cannot quiet the chattering in their minds.  They can not and will not walk or read.  They need the stimulation of shopping.  That's where a good chunk of humanity is.
 
A public health course?
 
Primark has a pretty good selection of clothes and the prices are really low. I like their clothes better than stuff I see at Targets, and places like the Gap are just too expensive even for basics. Yes the Primark clothes don't last long, but long enough.
 
They only sell clothes. Years back their CEO Primark said on TV that their suits were targeted at young men going to their first job interview or first court appearance.

It didn't hurt their sales.
 
Looks the the English are just as stupid as Americans.  Brexit out front should have told us that.
 
Three months is long enough for the last clothes they bought from Primark to fall to bits. They had to move quickly on replacements.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


turn the camera around

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
it's a shame that the UK hasn't had online shopping this whole time...
 
I see the UK is hoping to move up a spot in the deaths-per-capita rankings and knock Belgium out of the number one slot.

I don't count San Marino and Andorra, no offense to the 12 people who live there.
 
The BBC talked to one person who had come to buy cushions, and another who was returning a pair of jeans that didn't fit.

FFS.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.