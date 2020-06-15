 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Darwen the apple-hating UK police horse retires. Despite his tastes he was great in crowds, very PC   (bbc.com) divider line
2
    More: Spiffy, Horse, Lancashire, Sgt Adam Pearson, angry fans, Lancashire Police horse, Sgt Pearson, Blackburn, new home  
•       •       •

157 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Jun 2020 at 7:45 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he hate apples because he'd had too many bad ones on his back?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Been a long time since I've seen a good ol' fashion PC vs Apple thread. I'm superior to both of you bc I'm full Android (large tablet in a keyboard case). My work doesn't require anything a Google alternative can't do.

Man I not miss Windows. Not in the slightest.

/"superior" was just a bit of liite trolling
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.