(Valley Central)   All those nasty masks and gloves littering the streets are clogging drainage systems during hurricane season   (valleycentral.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've seen it, discarded masks just lying around. But people are slobs who don't use a trash can that is 10 feet away for anything they throw away. When you hear that I've been arrested, it will be for punching one of those people.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have seen the pictures but have not witnessed this in real-life .
 
ElCaptin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who's got flooding for apocalypse bingo?
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got so tired of seeing them, I bought a trash picker upper.  It's my new hobby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I've seen it, discarded masks just lying around. But people are slobs who don't use a trash can that is 10 feet away for anything they throw away. When you hear that I've been arrested, it will be for punching one of those people.


If they fall over after you punch them, a funny thing to do would be to take off your gloves and toss them onto their face.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Start your day with a serving of high fiber.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: I got so tired of seeing them, I bought a trash picker upper.  It's my new hobby.
[Fark user image image 425x745]


That's perfect for maintaining social distancing while shoving it back in their stupid faces while shouting "No! Bad!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see them on my walks all the time, people are gross and it isn't like there are trash cans all over.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I've seen it, discarded masks just lying around. But people are slobs who don't use a trash can that is 10 feet away for anything they throw away. When you hear that I've been arrested, it will be for punching one of those people.


They're farkin BONEHEADS who are just too stubborn and set in their ways to do the right thing and put trash where it belongs.  Their equally ignorant, boneheaded parents sure aren't gonna teach 'em.  Ridiculous fines and punishment for littering won't change 'em.  They'll throw their crap on the ground until the day they die.

The only way is to make training good citizenship as part of the education system.  From daycare up to college graduation, there should be constant indoctrination to be considerate members of society.
 
