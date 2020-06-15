 Skip to content
 
(Phys Org2)   New study calculates there could be more than 30 intelligent civilizations across our galaxy. "This is an enormous advance over previous estimates which spanned from zero to billions"   (phys.org) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we are probably on the quarantine list on each one of them that can travel in space.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If a highly advanced civilization encounters broadcasts of "I Love Lucy", we're toast.
 
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Galaxy Song - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube buqtdpuZxvk
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Highly advanced civilizations observed us and said "hard pass."
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our best evidence still supports the hypothesis of zero intelligent civilizations in the galaxy.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could be.

There could be one, there could be one million.  We won't know for sure until one contacts us (directly or indirectly), or we contact them.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Highly advanced civilizations observed us and said "hard pass."

More like they're just social distancing

/ a few light years is a healthy distance to avoid catching the 'manity
// manatee?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
London and Berlin were both testing live TV broadcast signals back in the 30's so it'll be a combination of Mickey Mouse and Adolph Hitler that will make the first impression on our stellar neighbors.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So someone found proper inputs for the Drake Equation to produce a reasonably number?

That's about all this really means.

Because until we find some actual hard evidence one way or the other, all we have a math and speculation.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aliens lock the doors on their spaceships when they fly past Earth.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Put numbers in hat. You'll pull out randomly a value that is only slightly less plausible than any of these estimates.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From a logistical point of view it's short-sighted and naive to believe we're the only intelligent life.

I would be inclined to believe we're light-years behind other intelligent life in terms of technology, infrastructure, and culture, notwithstanding the last few weeks.

If other life reached our world they saw us as Neanderthals and left in a hurry.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: London and Berlin were both testing live TV broadcast signals back in the 30's so it'll be a combination of Mickey Mouse and Adolph Hitler that will make the first impression on our stellar neighbors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Going from a possible range of:

0*<intelligent civilizations<2,000,000,000
To
30<intelligent civilizations<2,000,000,000

Doesn't seem to narrow it down much.

*I assume they meant in addition to humans, although lately the evidence of intelligent life on earth seems fairly scarce.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are quite a few intelligent civilizations here on Earth, but we seem dead set on thinking of them as savages, strangers, and weirdos......or, if it is our civilization we tend to think it's the best, the pinnacle, something to act as an example for the others. 

I hope the aliens leave us be until we can sort out our shiat.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have an XKCD for that:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Problem is not only are distances vast but distance in time too. One asteroid strike will adjust a planet's evolutionary timeline by thousands or maybe millions of years. So what are the odds more than one civilization links up in development phases? Our current search for life mostly relies on radio waves which get pretty weak fast. Assume similar power levels like we emanate, how far can that be detected? Is it even a few light years?
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Rapmaster2000: Highly advanced civilizations observed us and said "hard pass."
More like they're just social distancing

/ a few light years is a healthy distance to avoid catching the 'manity
// manatee?


Manatee, we're huge
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In my undergrad statistics class they gave an example of "what's the likelihood of life beyond Earth". The prof built a probability model with a number of inputs. The funny thing was that depending on your input assumptions the likelihood could be 0 or pretty much 1 (i.e. 100%). And the input assumptions were just that: things we had to assume because we didn't know them with certainty.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Highly advanced civilizations observed us and said "hard pass."


I thought we were classified as "Mostly Harmless".
 
cirby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This isn't "research."

It's a thought experiment.
 
alex10294
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: From a logistical point of view it's short-sighted and naive to believe we're the only intelligent life.

I would be inclined to believe we're light-years behind other intelligent life in terms of technology, infrastructure, and culture, notwithstanding the last few weeks.

If other life reached our world they saw us as Neanderthals and left in a hurry.


At a few thousand years old, ours would have to be one of the newest, unless they all end badly.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wake me when the aliens have landed on earf.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well that's it, I'm starting to sculpt my mashed potatoes into devils tower right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If there were some aliens with radio, TV, and radar like ours would we notice? Unless you are trying to let others know that you are there there is no reason to crank the power on the transmitter up to 11 all the time.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MBooda: Well that's it, I'm starting to sculpt my mashed potatoes into devils tower right now.

[Fark user image 300x209]


I'm going to clown college.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Rapmaster2000: Highly advanced civilizations observed us and said "hard pass."

I thought we were classified as "Mostly Harmless".


Username Picture checks out as one hoopy frood.
 
Bad_ad85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Humans obvious don't count toward that 30

/cuz we're dumb
 
Two16
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: London and Berlin were both testing live TV broadcast signals back in the 30's so it'll be a combination of Mickey Mouse and Adolph Hitler that will make the first impression on our stellar neighbors.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Telos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Rapmaster2000: Highly advanced civilizations observed us and said "hard pass."

I thought we were classified as "Mostly Harmless".


To be fair, that was over 40 years ago!
 
Dedmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Problem is not only are distances vast but distance in time too. One asteroid strike will adjust a planet's evolutionary timeline by thousands or maybe millions of years. So what are the odds more than one civilization links up in development phases? Our current search for life mostly relies on radio waves which get pretty weak fast. Assume similar power levels like we emanate, how far can that be detected? Is it even a few light years?


I know there's a limit where our transmissions get lost in the cosmic background noise. It's depressingly close, in cosmic scale. Definitely intra-galactic.
 
havocmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actually, scientists have confirmed there are only 24 intelligent civilizations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkP_O​G​DCLY0
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Problem is not only are distances vast but distance in time too. One asteroid strike will adjust a planet's evolutionary timeline by thousands or maybe millions of years. So what are the odds more than one civilization links up in development phases?


The estimate in the article is for concurrent civilizations
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: And we are probably on the quarantine list on each one of them that can travel in space.



/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Imagine if, after all of these centuries of speculation and wonder, we finally met intelligent alien life and it turned out that they suck just as much as we do.
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bah
I wouldn't trust my cat with any one of them.
Bloody splitters.

/ does not have cat
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The DeVraxian model, developed by a Xiinothian scientist, says every 31st civilization is made up of self destructive nut cases who should be avoided.

So far, their sample size is only 31. But the data they've gotten from this blue planet orbiting a yellow sun seems to support the theory.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: So someone found proper inputs for the Drake Equation to produce a reasonably number?

That's about all this really means.

Because until we find some actual hard evidence one way or the other, all we have a math and speculation.


Exactly.  As of right now, all the evidence we have points to the fact that there are no intelligent civilizations in the galaxy.
 
gregario
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Hitler scene from 'Contact' - a Robert Zemeckis film.
Youtube w-Ngqhe3y-Y
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Imagine if, after all of these centuries of speculation and wonder, we finally met intelligent alien life and it turned out that they suck just as much as we do.


Yes, but their version of the Beverly Hillbillies involved fried chicken, keeping a restaurant franchise, and a whole different type of oil.
So, there fairly hairless apes of Sol Three.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I recently read about how important a magnetic field may be to the development of intelligent life.

Without a magnetic field planets can't hold on to molecular oxygen for very long. That's why Mar's atmosphere is so thin, and why terraforming Venus would require making a magnetic field.

Looking around at the inner planets, we're the only one with a decent magnetic field. It's theorized that the Mars-sized object that hit us (and created the Moon) caused vertical mixing of the Earth's interior which triggered mantle convection and our stronger magnetic field.

So in addition to everything else in the Drake equation, you need to add (er...multiply by) the probability that a world is hit by a large enough object in its past to start a magnetic field.

I was kind of sad that the intelligent life possibility became even more remote.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Imagine if, after all of these centuries of speculation and wonder, we finally met intelligent alien life and it turned out that they suck just as much as we do.


This is the most likely result.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do any of you read A.G. Riddle?

His stuff is ok.  The Atlantis plague books have some interesting concepts in them.

So as not to spoil, I'll be vague:  we're being filtered/shrouded.  aka the Fermi paradox.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: From a logistical point of view it's short-sighted and naive to believe we're the only intelligent life.

I would be inclined to believe we're light-years behind other intelligent life in terms of technology, infrastructure, and culture, notwithstanding the last few weeks.

If other life reached our world they saw us as Neanderthals and left in a hurry.


That assumes sentience is the end result of evolution, bug I don'tbelieve that's the case. Look at the eye, for example. Dozens of species have evolved dozens of different ways to see. You have multiple creatures that use forms of sonar to hunt, multiple creatures that can produce electric fields, or bioluminesce all using different means to get there.

Sentience has only evolved, as far as we can tell, in late hominids. Us and Neanderthals, and we killed all of them. It seems like sentience may not be that common, more of an evolutionary byproduct than something a species needs to survive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If a highly advanced civilization encounters broadcasts of "I Love Lucy", we're toast.


I wrote a short story about that once. I called it "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds". Since Lucy is playing somewhere on Earth hundreds of times a day, the "Lucy" signal might well be the first Earth broadcast intercepted bya Space Pirate or an Ice Trucker within range of Earth's TV broadcasts.

But would Earth be worth a detour of that distance to a trucker? Probably not unless he was really, really horny. And would it have anything to interest a Space Pirate? Hope not. If he was a space pirate who robs ice truckers, there's plenty of ice in the Kuyper Belt and Oort Cloud. No need to come down the damn gravity well this far.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just hope this wasn't publicly funded...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Earth is on the do not call list maintained by space scammers. We're not worth their time or trouble. Besides, an earthlling loves nothing better than wasting the time and money of telephone scammers, am I right?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And I "could be" visited by a dozen scantily-clad young women all carrying growlers of craft beer.

But I'm not holding my breath.
 
