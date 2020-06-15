 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Davy Crockett unavailable for comment   (myfox8.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another fake attack incoming from the imaginary Antifa? Oh dear...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.


Don't forget Pee-Wee Herman.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.


It didn't work out so hot for them, either.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope Pedro and the tortillas are safe from Antifa.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thee Headcoatees - Davey Crockett (Gabba Hey)
Youtube B1-rOAFYyCc
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George P. Bush, like all the Bush family except the late Barbara Bush, is a hidebound moron.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.


Good people on both sides.

Adam & The Ants - Kings of the Wild Frontier
Youtube 5hEn_rEDzp0
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man these guys are acting like Football was invented there or something.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whats left of the Alamo is a farking joke.  they insist you remove your hat before entering "the chapel" as its supposedly a "sacred shrine"... in reality its a "sacred Gift Shop" selling the cheesiest bullshiat... like toy bow and arrows and sheriffs badges and those farking toy  tom tom drums ...the ones with Whoopi cushion level rubber stretched over an old coffee can etc. all that shiat has so much to do with the Texas Revolution.

yeah... MUCH Hallowed Ground...Super Sacred...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if fake,

Don't fark with the Alamo.

ALL of Texas will be upon you.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, is Santa Antifa coming back for round two?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if he will successfully defend it from terrorism like ol Jr did? Or if he is inventing something to create strife like his forefathers.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys.....this is all my fault. I forgot about The Alamo....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: whats left of the Alamo is a farking joke.  they insist you remove your hat before entering "the chapel" as its supposedly a "sacred shrine"... in reality its a "sacred Gift Shop" selling the cheesiest bullshiat... like toy bow and arrows and sheriffs badges and those farking toy  tom tom drums ...the ones with Whoopi cushion level rubber stretched over an old coffee can etc. all that shiat has so much to do with the Texas Revolution.

yeah... MUCH Hallowed Ground...Super Sacred...


Profit is sacred to our people....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Another fake attack incoming from the imaginary Antifa? Oh dear...


WARNING: Persons denying the existence of robots may be robots themselves.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty"

Funny how those who died at the Alamo defied direct orders to retreat and abandon the site. And it wasn't just them, most the Generals under Sam Houston routinely ignored him and went and did their own thing, getting themselves and their men killed in the process

It's a small miracle that Texas won their Independence at all. But, just goes to show that the MAGA spirit of "FARK YOU, YOU AIN'T NO BOSS OF ME! FREEDUMS!!!!" goes back a long way
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size

/picture not perfect because I couldn't find a picture of the below being fired
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ballad Of Davy Crockett Lyrics
Youtube L_XbB0z3UW4
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: whats left of the Alamo is a farking joke.  they insist you remove your hat before entering "the chapel" as its supposedly a "sacred shrine"... in reality its a "sacred Gift Shop" selling the cheesiest bullshiat... like toy bow and arrows and sheriffs badges and those farking toy  tom tom drums ...the ones with Whoopi cushion level rubber stretched over an old coffee can etc. all that shiat has so much to do with the Texas Revolution.

yeah... MUCH Hallowed Ground...Super Sacred...


Don't forget to show your super sacred gift receipt to get a discount on Ripley's Believe It Or Not! or Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, conveniently located directly next door.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme tell you about my connection with the Alamo.

There was this relative of mine who died there.  Had to sell the family silverware to head over with the volunteers, was pretty good with a knife.  Poor guy was sick around the time the army steamrolled in, got bayoneted in his bed.

Sure it's a Heritage not Hate thing, but I would REALLY appreciate it if you Trumpists would stop using Jim Bowie as a shield.  Really.  Uncool.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA State Song: Texas - Texas, Our Texas
Youtube wCxKVpaAI_g
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Even if fake,

Don't fark with the Alamo.

ALL of Texas will be upon you.


So you're saying it would be perfect for a false flag?

/otherwise why would anyone go there to protest, of all places
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shrine of Texas liberty?  When Texas broke away from Mexico so they could continue slave-holding?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histo​r​y_of_slavery_in_Texas
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [assets.atlasobscura.com image 755x599]
/picture not perfect because I couldn't find a picture of the below being fired
[Fark user image 250x202]


You could always show the video:

W-54 Davy Crocket Test Fire (Tiny Nuke)
Youtube tLEAuapfwHc


You will note that test puts the lie to the idea that the crews would be killed by their own nuke because of insufficient range, as you can see the firing crew waiting behind what looks like an M-113 APC not far from the Davy Crockett launcher.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: edmo: Another fake attack incoming from the imaginary Antifa? Oh dear...

WARNING: Persons denying the existence of robots may be robots themselves.


or they could have been frozen for a while, like Captain America in the iceburg, only on purpose, and in vats.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Vlad_the_Inaner: [assets.atlasobscura.com image 755x599]
/picture not perfect because I couldn't find a picture of the below being fired
[Fark user image 250x202]

You could always show the video:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tLEAuapf​wHc]

You will note that test puts the lie to the idea that the crews would be killed by their own nuke because of insufficient range, as you can see the firing crew waiting behind what looks like an M-113 APC not far from the Davy Crockett launcher.


They used one of those in VietNam. I know because I was there as a toddler.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: dittybopper: edmo: Another fake attack incoming from the imaginary Antifa? Oh dear...

WARNING: Persons denying the existence of robots may be robots themselves.

or they could have been frozen for a while, like Captain America in the iceburg, only on purpose, and in vats.


What about the three seashells?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they didn't like it Mexico closed Texas to immigration

Thought they ought to be paying property taxes

Outlawed slavery

but having to learn a second language was the deal-breaker
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason that Trump keeps talking about Apocalypse Now and the scenes from the movie is that Trump sees everything in his life through the lens of movies. So to him, knowing that they used a nuke there, he brings it up as his way of saying that it should be done again since it was done before.
 
limeyfellow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.


The Mexican army was just putting down a terrorist attack by Mexican terrorists who were cross that they weren't allowed to keep slaves anymore as Mexico had made it illegal. They should have burned the place to the ground and salted the land as a demonstration that such evil as those people inside the compound should never be allowed to stand. Might have helped prevent another war or two later on.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Kirablue42: dittybopper: edmo: Another fake attack incoming from the imaginary Antifa? Oh dear...

WARNING: Persons denying the existence of robots may be robots themselves.

or they could have been frozen for a while, like Captain America in the iceburg, only on purpose, and in vats.

What about the three seashells?


I saw that movie only once, don't remember much of it, but the three shells should be named Jack, Jake, and Dan. For my own reasons.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Lemme tell you about my connection with the Alamo.

There was this relative of mine who died there.  Had to sell the family silverware to head over with the volunteers, was pretty good with a knife.  Poor guy was sick around the time the army steamrolled in, got bayoneted in his bed.

Sure it's a Heritage not Hate thing, but I would REALLY appreciate it if you Trumpists would stop using Jim Bowie as a shield.  Really.  Uncool.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limeyfellow: Combustion: "Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.

The Mexican army was just putting down a terrorist attack by Mexican terrorists who were cross that they weren't allowed to keep slaves anymore as Mexico had made it illegal. They should have burned the place to the ground and salted the land as a demonstration that such evil as those people inside the compound should never be allowed to stand. Might have helped prevent another war or two later on.


I agree.

Dying to keep slaves isn't a good thing to die for.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors (sic) who are threatening to come to the Alamo. Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site. My message to the protestors(sic) is simple: Don't mess with The Alamo."

and By "Texas Liberty" he of course  means:
"{Texas} was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery--the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits--a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: rjakobi: Lemme tell you about my connection with the Alamo.

There was this relative of mine who died there.  Had to sell the family silverware to head over with the volunteers, was pretty good with a knife.  Poor guy was sick around the time the army steamrolled in, got bayoneted in his bed.

Sure it's a Heritage not Hate thing, but I would REALLY appreciate it if you Trumpists would stop using Jim Bowie as a shield.  Really.  Uncool.

[media.giphy.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Never saw that movie either. But here's the thing..how "good" of a US Marshall was he, if BOTH times in BOTH movies, (from what I hear) he was after INNOCENT people.

not exactly a ringing endorsement of them.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magorn: The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors (sic) who are threatening to come to the Alamo. Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site. My message to the protestors(sic) is simple: Don't mess with The Alamo."

and By "Texas Liberty" he of course  means:
"{Texas} was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery--the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits--a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.


So I take it you're going to protest the Alamo?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: Combustion: "Don't mess with the Alamo"

Unless you're the Mexican army. Or Ozzy.

The Mexican army was just putting down a terrorist attack by Mexican terrorists who were cross that they weren't allowed to keep slaves anymore as Mexico had made it illegal. They should have burned the place to the ground and salted the land as a demonstration that such evil as those people inside the compound should never be allowed to stand. Might have helped prevent another war or two later on.


the Mexican Army was predominantly indigenous conscripts that didn't speak Spanish

they were provided with muskets with a range of 40 yd

the Americans had Kentucky squirrel rifles with a range in 200 yards

Mexican Army had four Canon

I believe the Americans had like 30

Travis truly believed they were going to kick ass

or at least hold the fort no problem
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: George P. Bush, like all the Bush family except the late Barbara Bush, is a hidebound moron.

"...a hidebound moron..."


Thank you for showcasing the available beauty of our language.
Too often we rely on old chestnuts, and now I can imagine the entire bush family secured by leather straps and harnesses...quite incapable of continued disruption of our country...
It is a good day...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We took California with 350 men
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment? Did you try looking in the basement?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Santa Anna was an a******

I think Mexico held American territory for maybe four years

When the Spanish lost the revolution things pretty much went to hell

the indigenous often don't do well when they take over the colonizers stuff
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rain in Africa and all that stuff
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stratohead: yeah... MUCH Hallowed Ground...Super Sacred...


The Alamo is a cultural and historical symbol that is very sacred to the people of Texas. The building itself is not what is sacred, but what it represents to Texans.

The ground the Alamo sits on is not sacred (especially since the ground it currently sits on is not the original geographical location of the Alamo) but the location is a symbol of something that is very important to the people of Texas.

Yeah, the gift shops are cheesy and the historical profiteering is ham-handed, at best. But insofar as the state of Texas and its history and culture is concerned, anyone who chooses to violently attack one of Texas' most cherished symbols needs to fully understand the reality of the situation. No one is going to benefit from the consequences of attacking the Alamo.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Northern Pueblos was a different deal
 
floydw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love watching the police get duped repeatedly by foreign intelligence operations.
 
floydw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: edmo: Another fake attack incoming from the imaginary Antifa? Oh dear...

WARNING: Persons denying the existence of robots may be robots themselves.


Do you have a link to antifa's official page or their membership application? They last time I see them taking applications was June 1944.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chainsaw Turd Elf: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/B1-rOAFY​yCc]


classic track.

the alamo was an embarrassment and those idiotic, drunk slavers got what was coming to them. look no further for a symbol of the overwrought, silly pride of white texas.
 
