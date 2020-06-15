 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPRI Rhode Island)   Middle school teacher caught correcting history   (wpri.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Christopher Columbus, Rhode Island, Police, Saturday, Automobile, White paint, Middle school, Jenks, Oklahoma  
•       •       •

2683 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 11:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the facepalm?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Columbus ever go to Rhode Island?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there a statue of Columbus in Rhode Island?  He never made it anywhere close to there.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White paint could be seen on the boards covering the statue on Saturday.

Did they vandalize the statue or the boards?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All three suspects were charged with desecration of a grave or monument and conspiracy.

And that's where the bullshiat kicks in - mere vandalism charges would've been appropriate. Those charges won't stick, as I doubt the statue of Christopher Columbus represents his burial place, never mind a "tomb, monument, gravestone, American flag, veteran's grave marker, metal plaque, veteran's commemorative flag holder, commemorative flag holder representing service in a police or fire department, veteran's flag holder that commemorates a particular war, conflict or period of service or flag, or other structure or thing which is placed or designed for a memorial of the dead, or a fence railing, curb or other thing which is intended for the protection or ornament of a structure or thing before mentioned or of an enclosure for the burial of the dead, or wilfully removes, destroys, mutilates, cuts, breaks or injures a tree, shrub or plant placed or being within such enclosure, or wantonly or maliciously disturbs the contents of a tomb or a grave."

This is how you get them to cop a plea for vandalism - by slathering on stupid charges, then convincing them that they could "go easy" on you if you just agree to plead guilty to vandalism instead.

Make them take you to trial, folks.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why is there a statue of Columbus in Rhode Island?  He never made it anywhere close to there.


And these guys never set foot in Washington. What gives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: When did Columbus ever go to Rhode Island?


Right after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandalizing things isn't a protest, it's a tantrum.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, who would know better than a social studies teacher?
If that guy vandalized the statue, Columbus must be worse than I knew.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun part? Search for "Rhode Island desecration of a grave or monument" and you get hundreds of right-wing sites up in arms about how a Pawtucket teacher committed such a heinous act.

Hilarious.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why is there a statue of Columbus in Rhode Island?  He never made it anywhere close to there.


It's an Italian heritage thing.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this dude is likely to lose his teaching job bc he threw paint on the wood covering a Columbus statue? Do I have that right?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got paint on a box, that shiats going to be thrown out of court.  The teacher might have some explaining to the school though.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Columbus was covered in white paint?

My history was more lacking than I realized.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Vandalizing things isn't a protest, it's a tantrum.


Fark your tea, redcoat.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Glorious Golden Ass: Why is there a statue of Columbus in Rhode Island?  He never made it anywhere close to there.

And these guys never set foot in Washington. What gives?

[Fark user image 850x425]


There were no soldiers in the Korean War from either Washington state or Washington DC?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russ1642: Glorious Golden Ass: Why is there a statue of Columbus in Rhode Island?  He never made it anywhere close to there.

And these guys never set foot in Washington. What gives?

[Fark user image 850x425]

There were no soldiers in the Korean War from either Washington state or Washington DC?


Washington DC certainly SENT them there.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metaluna Mutant: Rapmaster2000: Russ1642: Glorious Golden Ass: Why is there a statue of Columbus in Rhode Island?  He never made it anywhere close to there.

And these guys never set foot in Washington. What gives?

[Fark user image 850x425]

There were no soldiers in the Korean War from either Washington state or Washington DC?

Washington DC certainly SENT them there.


They weren't on patrol there.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s24195.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: When did Columbus ever go to Rhode Island?


After he conquered Ohio.  But he called it  THE Rhode Island.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lol, poor snowflake won't be teaching anymore.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, it's certainly a potential lesson in civil disobedience. Not a sit-in, but it counts.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: bighairyguy: Vandalizing things isn't a protest, it's a tantrum.

Fark your tea, redcoat.


You're lucky the Cultural Appropriation Police weren't around then or we'd all be speaking with a cockney accent.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Vandalizing things isn't a protest, it's a tantrum.


Why isn't it a protest?  Were the protestors at the Boston tea party a bunch of vandals?
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: So this dude is likely to lose his teaching job bc he threw paint on the wood covering a Columbus statue? Do I have that right?


Didn't Columbus work for Spain?  That's some proud heritage.

I never got the obsession Italian Americans have for Columbus.  He sucked and was terrible.  There are so so so many amazing Italians.  They were the heart of the European renaissance.  They shaped western democracy, art and science.  But they want to get riled up about a murderous slaver piece of trash.  Columbus doesn't deserve a statue, holiday or to be remembered except for his crimes.
 
docilej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd like to know what Derrick Garforth is earning per year.
 
Oblio13
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And we can't figure out why our kids believe America is inherently evil.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.