(WHNT Huntsville)   Sad, Obvious tags seen not wearing masks   (whnt.com) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/What Patient Zero might look like
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Record breaking jump"? How long had the previous record stood?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about that Southern pride? Try rising again now
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still is hitting the poor and the black much harder by a mile.  You have to wonder if this is by design.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get over it people.  Stop living like sheep.  "new cases"... The more you test, the more that will end up
testing positive.  99% won't even know they have "the virus".
It's just another way for the media and others to keep you sheep stuck indoors.
If this "keeping apart" was so important, they would STOP all of these peaceful protest.  Or you
can use the conspiracy theory that they want them to get together, and get everyone sick.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in automotive service.  I'm baffled at how far people will go to avoid mandatory masks.  70 yo woman with a cane approaches the desk to check in a vehicle.  I start asking questions regarding what the issues were that need addressing and she's hesitant to give specifics.  Finally she says that it's her son's vehicle and he's outside but doesn't have a mask.  I produce a clean wrapped mask in seconds and politely ask her to take it to her son so he can come in and we can get everything straightened out.  She proceeded to tell me that he just won't wear it.  I walk outside and have a distance conversation with the son and the work gets completed.    Assholes will really go this far people and impose on others to avoid something this simple.  Side note- 4 other elderly folks have had similar situations in the past 3 weeks.  Grow up people, and tell your middle aged kids to figure it out
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately people will ignore the term "record Jumps" and "spikes" until they see the phrase "hospitals at capacity".  And even then I don't think they will care.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat ya stupid people wear a dang mask for the respect to the people providing you a service!  Is it any wonder the higher % of stupid people are contracting Covid?  DARWIN.jpg
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Why the fark would that woman put up with that BS from her pathetic man-child?  She had a cane handy to help solve the problem.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My first reaction is that the son is a knob.  Then you think about it and you can't absolve the mother of all responsibility since It's her own kid.
 
Krashash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The incompetence of the government during the shutdown is so infuriating.  In any rational timeline, She government should have been busting its ass on plans how to end the shutdown as fast and safely as possible.  It should have been busting its ass to explain, in the simplest terms possible, that the shutdown is a stop-gap, and that to return to some degree of normal, we're going to need everyone to be responsible: (1) 6-feet apart because its a much safer distance to avoid droplets from someone else's breathing; (2) wear a mask when you're in public to avoid spreading your own droplets to others; (3) avoid crowds, especially indoors; (4) patronize businesses remotely as much as you can so they can survive this period.

As far as politics go, this was a crisis that I think could have reunited the USA a bit.  Properly conveying that our health and safety depends on each other could have been huge.  We're all in this together.  Stay home when you can - distance and masks when you can't.  Some of those idiots spitting on grocery store workers might have felt like they were being patriotic by wearing a mask in that world.

I don't know, this country is farked beyond repair.
 
