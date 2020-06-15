 Skip to content
(Lancaster Online)   Every night, man plays bagpipes to keep neighborhood spirit alive, likely drastically overestimating the love his neighbors have for the bagpipes   (lancasteronline.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You haven't lived if you haven't heard Bohemian rhapsody played on the bagpipes.

Haunting.
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't read the article, but as a Scot I can attest that bagpipers are great for uniting communities - in hatred, loathing and homicidal mania.

Q. What's the definition of a gentleman?
A. Someone who knows how to play the bagpipes but doesn't.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not a fan of bagpipes.

But I have heard pipers marching, and it occurred to me, that if I was in a foxhole in WWII with Nazis in front of me, hearing that coming up behind me would have sounded pretty good.

It's the sound of Allied troops.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not about generating love, it's about generating fear.

Dude is making sure that BLM and Antifa don't show up in the neighborhood.  After all, the bagpipes were at one point classified as a weapon of war.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Q: Why do bagpipers walk around when they're playing?
A: To get away from the noise.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bagpipes find me. The last time I stayed in a hostel, a bagpipe trio started a concert right below my window at 2am. Last week some dude was blowing a dirge in the local grocery store parking lot. I like bagpipes, but there's basically just 2 bagpipe songs ... GWARs "Horror of Yig" and "Braveheart's Boner" ...
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're barely tolerable in an AC/DC song:

IT'S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP (IF YOU WANNA ROCK 'N' ROLL) - AC DC
Youtube -sUXMzkh-jI
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"A true gentleman is someone who knows how to play the bagpipes, and doesn't."
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm in the minority here. I enjoy the bagpipes.
Pretty sure it was due to growing up around a pipe/drum band. Dad was the drum major. So drums and pipes have always been a thing I've enjoyed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've met a few bagpipers, played in parades with them. Quite nice people once you get them talking. Because that way the bagpipe sounds stop after a minute or two.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: I'm in the minority here. I enjoy the bagpipes.
Pretty sure it was due to growing up around a pipe/drum band. Dad was the drum major. So drums and pipes have always been a thing I've enjoyed.


Massed Pipes & Drums parade through Deeside town to start the Ballater Highland Games 2018
Youtube rpBw0oCO4C8
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, it brings a tear to me eye and a fond remembrance of me old college days, when the Kiltie Band would regale Panther Hollow and the eastern stretches of Oakland with whatever songs they practiced every Saturday morn in preparation for sportsball games.

/Carnegie Mellon is known for tech and drama, not football
//Any winning games were probably due entirely to bagpipe-induced delirium in opponents
///Or conveniently timed malfunctions in the scoreboard
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My mother, Clare Scott, was told by my father when they starting thinking about having children that there was only one thing she couldn't do regarding the children EVER.  That was to sing to the babies.  My mother was so tone deaf it was comical to hear her try to sing.  But for sure the bagpipes were her favorite instrument and the only music she ever put on the ol' hifi.  It was a guarantee to get us all out of the house and leave her alone.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I actually like the bagpipes, it makes me want to don a kilt and fark shiat up.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fredmcmurray: "A true gentleman is someone who knows how to play the bagpipes, and doesn't."


"A hot chick plays them with two other hot chicks."

Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
