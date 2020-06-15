 Skip to content
(Time)   The revolution was overdue   (time.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attorney General William Barrwarned against "automatically assuming that the actions of an individual necessarily mean that their organization is rotten."

And thank goodness for that, amirite Bill?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.
 
innominatedude
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That BLM is a movement rather than an organization practically assures it will try to go in too many directions at once, dissapating the advantages of unity and creating internal friction.

Movements are like a bunch of games of king-of-the-hill being played our in different locations.  There is no real ability to bargain with movements, and the movement has no way to promise desirable returns for what it wants.

This thing is going to die out with a wimper, not a bang, and go lick its wounds for a few more years before resurging.
 
orbister
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The revolution is certainly overdue. But so was the revolution against vampire capitalism, which began and ended in 2011 with the "Occupy" movement and the revolution against climate change which began and ended last year with "Extinction Rebellion".

I wish the current revolutionaries all the very best, and I hope they prevail ... but I also hope they don't get discouraged when they find out how long it is likely to take.
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: ///please rate.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
John Oliver ended his show last week with the soundbyte of a woman saying something along the lines of "be grateful we're asking for equality, not revenge."

I think his intention was to show passion and the raw emotions this is stirring up.
I think what he actually did was scare the shiat outta white people who realized "oh fark she sounds serious about that".
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

orbister: The revolution is certainly overdue. But so was the revolution against vampire capitalism, which began and ended in 2011 with the "Occupy" movement and the revolution against climate change which began and ended last year with "Extinction Rebellion".

I wish the current revolutionaries all the very best, and I hope they prevail ... but I also hope they don't get discouraged when they find out how long it is likely to take.


Once everyone has to go back to work the current movement will die. The only reason this many people are out giving a shiat is because they are sick of being boarded up at home as businesses are still shuttered.

Once everything opens back up the protestors will forget about it because they will be busy working to buy whatever boutique vegan bs they are on about that month.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.


On a scale of one to ten, I give you a 43.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.


After seeing how CHAZ was taken over by Instagram Hippies....sigh....yeah, I can see why that angers there. I'm angry about it too.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.


I would of given you a 10 if you would of ranted on about how Jimmy Hendrix would still be alive if it wasn't for white people.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I would of given you a 10 if you would of ranted on about how Jimmy Hendrix would still be alive if it wasn't for white people.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.

I would of given you a 10 if you would of ranted on about how Jimmy Hendrix would still be alive if it wasn't for white people.


Why talk about Hendrix when you have the more recent example of Michael Jackson?
White people killed him by forcing him to assimilate, until a beautiful black boy grew up to be a disfigured, broken, white guy.
His blood is on your hands, too.

/again, please rate
 
EbonyCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.


Considering I was ready to unload on your ass, I'd say you did a pretty good job.

/Obvious in hindsight
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.


I'm giving it an 8: Solid effort, solid emotive force behind it but it really didn't capture the gatekeeping sense of 'your presence is neither required nor desired' quite right. Too much explaining and examples. Next time just leave the interpretation up to the trolled because white guilt, especially Lutheran white guilt, is GREAT for filling in blanks.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

havocmike: John Oliver ended his show last week with the soundbyte of a woman saying something along the lines of "be grateful we're asking for equality, not revenge."

I think his intention was to show passion and the raw emotions this is stirring up.
I think what he actually did was scare the shiat outta white people who realized "oh fark she sounds serious about that".


It's not about what anyone wants anymore. Change arrived. We can accept it or be crushed by it.

I understand exactly what is going on. America must change. The African American community has waited for generations to be treated just like everyone else and to live life equally.

These videos I have seen cannot be unseen. American law enforcement is racist as fark. Not you fark, but you know what I mean. Just add the uc and delete the ar, you get my meaning now.
Damn filter.

They have generously worked within the system trying to advance with a system stacked against them.

Thank you. Thank you for the great awakening. You have reached me and I support you. You have allowed me to witness first hand racism and murder.

I will help the African American community affect change immediately by trying to address racism and reaching hearts and minds with people I know. If I see an injustice, I will help. If someone has a knee on their neck from law enforcement, I will remove it or remove the threat to them.

This is America. This is your land too. We now see it, we now understand.
Let's change America to the land of freedom, liberty, opportunity and justice for all.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Hippys tried in the sixties and the national guard shot them.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: stevenvictx: Resident Muslim: Wow...so many "woke" white folk in that picture pretending to know what they are protesting about.
You have no idea.
So please seat your lily-white pair of twinkies on some plush seat that you never had to work hard to get and leave this to the people really suffering.
I repeat, this is not your fight. You are not welcome.
So please stop pretending to care when you come from a line of raping, slave owners.
Yes, you held up a sign over the weekend for half an hour, we get it, you just want elevate your white guilt because you know even YOUR hands are not clean when you accepted that job that many colored folk are much more competent than you, and much more experienced than you.
Just in case you actually don't get it, the "B" in BLM stands for black.
So if you ain't, don't.

/I really missed my calling as a troll
//Hmm, not much space under the bridge.
///please rate.

I would of given you a 10 if you would of ranted on about how Jimmy Hendrix would still be alive if it wasn't for white people.

Why talk about Hendrix when you have the more recent example of Michael Jackson?
White people killed him by forcing him to assimilate, until a beautiful black boy grew up to be a disfigured, broken, white guy.
His blood is on your hands, too.

/again, please rate


Jackson couldn't play guitar so 9.5
 
MindStalker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: The Hippys tried in the sixties and the national guard shot them.


Statistically most (not all) Hippies were rich spoiled kids as well. The post WWII boom combined with post Great Depression anxiety lead to the first generation of parents who were gave their kids way too much stuff. Those kids are the angry boomers of today. Some of them kept their ideals, but not many.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: The Hippys tried in the sixties and the national guard shot them.


Trump had an order for 10,000 active military troops to put down the protests. They trained with bayonets.

One man who happened to be the highest ranking military member stopped Trump from unleashing our military on American citizens.

This is how close we just came to losing our country and true civil war.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Once everyone has to go back to work the current movement will die. The only reason this many people are out giving a shiat is because they are sick of being boarded up at home as businesses are still shuttered.

Once everyone has to go back to work the current movement will die. The only reason this many people are out giving a shiat is because they are sick of being boarded up at home as businesses are still shuttered.


I'm afraid that you may be right. Another betrayal, another cheque returned unpaid.
 
