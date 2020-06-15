 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   If you left your keys at a crime scene, Winnipeg police would like to...oh, wait, I see my job is done here   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Crime, suspected burglar, Criminal law, Real estate, Sunday morning, 20-year-old man, Brandon Police Service, Theft  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 2:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Released when sober?

Huh.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problems that solve themselves are a Job Well Done.
Problems that other people solve are a close second...
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That article was such a contrast to what's going on here in the US.  Felt like an episode of the andy griffith show.  Hold on to that innocence, Canada.  Hold it close.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.