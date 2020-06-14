 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The Surgeon General attempts to be the adult in the room   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
centralnewyorkinjurylawyer.comView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This message is 2 months too late
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Butterflew: This message is 2 months too late


While it definitely should have been delivered sooner, it's not "too late." It's still good advice and can still make a difference
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously, fark that guy.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [centralnewyorkinjurylawyer.com image 329x329]


YoU cAnT fIrE mE i'Ll SuE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Butterflew: This message is 2 months too late

While it definitely should have been delivered sooner, it's not "too late." It's still good advice and can still make a difference


The people who stopped wearing masks because FREEDUMBZ certainly aren't going to take his advice, and everyone that has sense is still wearing them, so I'm not sure who his audience is. Like everything else, coronavirus is now political, and everyone's chosen a side.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: [Fark user image image 425x256]


Check the date. That was appropriate advice then. This is now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yellling spreads the coronavirus, even through a mask.

SO DON'T BE A farkING DAMN FOOL AND MAKE ME YELL!

ALSO, DON'T TICKLE ME AND MAKE ME LAUGH, OR INSPIRE ME AND MAKE ME SING.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice

What's next, requiring me to wear PANTS??  That would be worse than Hitler.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: italie: [Fark user image image 425x256]

Check the date. That was appropriate advice then. This is now.


That was a little over a week after Trump said, "You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."  So yeah, great advice from the Surgeon General.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: cretinbob: [centralnewyorkinjurylawyer.com image 329x329]

YoU cAnT fIrE mE i'Ll SuE

[Fark user image 422x600]


The true face of the Chaos Goblin is the face of Hell.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: [Fark user image 425x256]


To be fair to the guy, this was about saving medical grade masks / PPE -- which were being hoarded at the time -- for health workers.

Also, IIRC, the consensus at the time was that spread was more on surfaces and that social distancing was more effective -- and now we know more, and we're learning more about this virus all the time.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sirrerun: italie: [Fark user image 425x256]

To be fair to the guy, this was about saving medical grade masks / PPE -- which were being hoarded at the time -- for health workers.

Also, IIRC, the consensus at the time was that spread was more on surfaces and that social distancing was more effective -- and now we know more, and we're learning more about this virus all the time.


True.  But Jerome Adams is still a f*cking incompetent.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: italie: [Fark user image image 425x256]

Check the date. That was appropriate advice then. This is now.


Bullshiat.

He doesn't mention a specific mask, and the statement holds no water in any way you look at it.

Wearing masks was ~never~ about preventing the wearer from catching it, it was preventing spread.

It is THE first move other socially conscious countries take during flu outbreaks.

The guy is a joke.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: cretinbob: [centralnewyorkinjurylawyer.com image 329x329]

YoU cAnT fIrE mE i'Ll SuE

[Fark user image 422x600]


So that's what he looks like when you put on the glasses.
 
puffy999
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

italie: He doesn't mention a specific mask, and the statement holds no water in any way you look at it

.

FWIW: At that time, he was covering for when Trump utterly farked our country out of medical grade PPE.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

italie: [Fark user image image 425x256]


Let's see if you can understand this...

THE GUIDANCE CHANGED.

Deal with it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
BUT, BUT, BUT I DONT WANT TO!

/wah
// wah wah
/// sucks thumb
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like someone just figured out he might be the administration's next scapegoat. Bonus: he's a black guy at a time when Trump would sure love to fire a black guy to make himself feel more in charge.
 
puffy999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That doesn't mean he's not a cock. Or that he hasn't been wrong at virtually every turn.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What, the SG that carried Trump's water?

Yah, no.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The two-button dilemma strikes again.
 
puffy999
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: What, the SG that carried Trump's water lovehandles when the presidon't stepped on a scale?

Yah, no.


ftfy
 
kayanlau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm glad he did an about-face(mask)

It's a bit late, but never too late to do the right thing, admit one's wrong statements.

Still comes across as a dumbass.

"A" for effort.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Woodywoodpeckerlaugh.wav
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am just glad the virus that produced all this wasn't a really really bad one, because if it was then the death toll would have (will be, if we don't learn anything from this) insane.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*screeches in Freedom*
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean blood letting is no longer a valid treatment for bad humours?

Well gosh and golly.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
sorry, Derpublicans have politicized common sense and health

because they just react at whatever their billionaire owner's fb bots tell them to

Too bad, Doc.
Smart words. But the militantly stupid won't be happy unless they've ignorantly killed some innocents with their egos.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 320x255]


well, I mean, almost all do

except.. you know. the "conservatives"
(though if you could tell me what is conservative about them other than their IQs? that would clear up a lot of confusion for me)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm just happy that the trump conglomerate finally invested in mask factories.

/you know what I mean.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine


There will be an acceptable level of death, and the masks will come off.

My ray of sunshine is darker than yours.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine


Life sucks, wear a helmet. :)

This is the new normal. I'm just glad it isn't something more lethal.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine

Life sucks, wear a helmet. :)

This is the new normal. I'm just glad it isn't something more lethal.


I want to speak to your manager.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I am just glad the virus that produced all this wasn't a really really bad one, because if it was then the death toll would have (will be, if we don't learn anything from this) insane.


If an Ebola and a Corona virus love each other very much... mumblemumble...
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is he talking about "more places open" when most consumer-dependent businesses have already started opening? The concept of offering a reward for good behavior is pointless when that reward can be obtained otherwise.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine

There will be an acceptable level of death, and the masks will come off.

My ray of sunshine is darker than yours.


What your ray of sunshine might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We can stop using the phrase 'avoid like the plague' in the future, because we've now all clearly seen that we don't actually do that"
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: a_room_with_a_moose: Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine

Life sucks, wear a helmet. :)

This is the new normal. I'm just glad it isn't something more lethal.

I want to speak to your manager.


That would be me. :)

/private contractor
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine

Life sucks, wear a helmet. :)

This is the new normal. I'm just glad it isn't something more lethal.


If I understood correctly, lethality has an inverse relation with spread.
So if something is more lethal, it tends to kill off the host faster than it spread.
Less lethal, more spread.
See Ebola vs regular Flu.

Covid-19 just hit the sweet spot.

/and even that was on the less fatalities side. Pray we don't end up with something on the more fatalities side.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is all worthless. Our governments are promising deadlines with specific dates, instead of following data. This is utterly shiat.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excelsior: "We can stop using the phrase 'avoid like the plague' in the future, because we've now all clearly seen that we don't actually do that"


*this comment valid only the US.
**states run by sane governors may be excluded
***WTF is wrong with you people, like, seriously
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: a_room_with_a_moose: Ringshadow: A coworker remarked to me this past week, "I can't wait until we can stop wearing masks."

My response was, "You mean, never?" When she just stared at me, I added, "One and half to two years for a vaccine, and that's only IF they can make one in the first place. Zero guarantee of that. So. Never. This is our new normal."

/I am a bucket of sunshine

Life sucks, wear a helmet. :)

This is the new normal. I'm just glad it isn't something more lethal.

If I understood correctly, lethality has an inverse relation with spread.
So if something is more lethal, it tends to kill off the host faster than it spread.
Less lethal, more spread.
See Ebola vs regular Flu.

Covid-19 just hit the sweet spot.

/and even that was on the less fatalities side. Pray we don't end up with something on the more fatalities side.


You are correct. I'm not as concerned about the mortality rate of COVID-19 as I am the disturbing long term effects on people, particularly the young folk.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
