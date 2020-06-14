 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Having a baby in Albuquerque, look Native American, and your ZIP code is on the "Pueblos List"? Then you get designated a "person under investigation" and your infant gets separated from you at birth   (propublica.org) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Lovelace spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a voice message

She had something lodged in her throat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I keep being told racism and racist policy isn't a thing anymore. Am I being deceived?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was no better place to play poker than Sandia Casino

especially back in the day in the old room
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Destroying Native families has been Federal and State policy for 150 years
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man this is just like old times, isn't it? Let's steal their land again when they complain.

This country is farked
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that one sure took a left turn.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is their editor drunk?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason 10000000 why I don't believe anything anyone in a position of authority in the United States says.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rez has been real hard hit, and something needs to be done.  This is NOT the right thing.  It smacks of the same attitudes that deprived POC of their autonomy generations ago.

See: Henrietta Lacks.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only solution is to test every delivering mother for COVID and separate them from their newborns as you wait for test results.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have taken a left at Albuquerque.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it could be a good class action lawsuit.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: I keep being told racism and racist policy isn't a thing anymore. Am I being deceived?


Yes, obviously.

racism is alive and well, and built very much so into numerous government and other policies, both explicitly and implicitly.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: The Rez has been real hard hit, and something needs to be done.  This is NOT the right thing.  It smacks of the same attitudes that deprived POC of their autonomy generations ago.

See: Henrietta Lacks.


My limited experience has suggested the federal government is a LOT more welcome to helping tribes which a) have casinos and b) don't have reservations.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The pueblos are getting tore up by Covid, last I heard. Hell the Navajo nation is hit so hard farking Doctors without Borders responded.

The genocide continues.

/this is localish to me
//I'll be in ABQ on Tuesday
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah I am not sure science rather than prejudice had more to do with this policy.  Pretty sure it is the later.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did any of you actually read the repetitive article and not just the misleading fark headline?

At worst, it's a poorly implemented policy who's goal is to reduce the spread of Covid in areas that have been infected at a much higher rate.

TLDR--Mothers from zip codes that are known Covid hot spots are tested for Covid after birth and until the results come back negative (1-3 days) they are separated from their babies.

Maybe if we tell fark some of the awful number of seniors in nursing homes in NYC who died due to actually callous policy were black they'd care about that too.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: The pueblos are getting tore up by Covid, last I heard. Hell the Navajo nation is hit so hard farking Doctors without Borders responded.

The genocide continues.

/this is localish to me
//I'll be in ABQ on Tuesday


Love this logic.
Navajo nation is hit hard by Covid.  Genocide.
Taking steps to protect babies born to mothers from those areas.  Racist.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: The pueblos are getting tore up by Covid, last I heard. Hell the Navajo nation is hit so hard farking Doctors without Borders responded.

The genocide continues.

/this is localish to me
//I'll be in ABQ on Tuesday


Is this Tuesday?
 
bababa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No. The zip codes used were zip codes associated with reserve land, both places being ravaged by covid and places that weren't.
 
puffy999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Ringshadow: The pueblos are getting tore up by Covid, last I heard. Hell the Navajo nation is hit so hard farking Doctors without Borders responded.

The genocide continues.

/this is localish to me
//I'll be in ABQ on Tuesday

Is this Tuesday?


I brought my coat.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zepillin: There was no better place to play poker than Sandia Casino

especially back in the day in the old room


I have you tried to play poker post Covid.  What a nightmare.  Where I play they made tables 6 max so each station has a plexiglass divider on 3 sides with a slot under for chips and cards.  Everybody wears a mask so that the #1 disease vector in the room (chips and cards) is constantly handled and the masks make everybody touch their face.  I gave it a shot for about an hour.  No Bueno.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Three days separation based on a zip code is sufficient to destroy the mother's ability to breastfeed. Luckily, there's nothing  the average floor nurse on a maternity ward loves more than playing Mommy by bottle-feeding a baby that should rightfully be with it's mother.

It's the 21st century. Hospital HR departments really should start ruling out baby-stealing skanks when staffing the maternity ward.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: Love this logic.
Navajo nation is hit hard by Covid. Genocide.
Taking steps to protect babies born to mothers from those areas. Racist.


I hate to tell you this but the entirety of farking New Mexico is currently being tore up.

And the article pretty much calls out that the pueblos are being targeted.

EVERYONE should be targeted right now.

libranoelrose: Is this Tuesday?


I live an hourish away from the Burq okay and I'm not exactly making trips for funsies at the moment.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Three days separation based on a zip code is sufficient to destroy the mother's ability to breastfeed.


Holy SHIAT, good point, and formula is horrifyingly expensive. And the pueblos aren't exactly wealthy areas, necessarily. I hope like hell they got the woman a breast pump to encourage production.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: Ringshadow: The pueblos are getting tore up by Covid, last I heard. Hell the Navajo nation is hit so hard farking Doctors without Borders responded.

The genocide continues.

/this is localish to me
//I'll be in ABQ on Tuesday

Love this logic.
Navajo nation is hit hard by Covid.  Genocide.
Taking steps to protect babies born to mothers from those areas.  Racist.


Why is there a psychopath in EVERY Fark thread? Don't psychopaths ever take a day off?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chawco: roddikinsathome: I keep being told racism and racist policy isn't a thing anymore. Am I being deceived?

Yes, obviously.

racism is alive and well, and built very much so into numerous government and other policies, both explicitly and implicitly.


Reboot your Sarcas-to-Meter, my dude.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Man this is just like old times, isn't it? Let's steal their land again when they complain.

This country is farked


Except the Native American community in New Mexico has been hit extremely hard by COVID.  I am actually supposed to be there in early July and might have to eat the cost of my tickets.

But hey if uninformed biatching on the internet get you through your day, good for you.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: TLDR--Mothers from zip codes that are known Covid hot spots are tested for Covid after birth and until the results come back negative (1-3 days) they are separated from their babies.


You know, it would be useful for you to read the repetitive article yourself before you pass judgement on the rest of us...

Several Native American tribes in New Mexico have been hit hard by the coronavirus, recording some of the highest per capita rates of infection in the nation. But not all of the ZIP codes on the list are home to tribes with high prevalence of the disease.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: chawco: roddikinsathome: I keep being told racism and racist policy isn't a thing anymore. Am I being deceived?

Yes, obviously.

racism is alive and well, and built very much so into numerous government and other policies, both explicitly and implicitly.

Reboot your Sarcas-to-Meter, my dude.


I will do no such thing. You're not my supervisor!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well that's just awful.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Welp, I guess Grisham got told why oppo research has suggested she shouldn't be the Veep nominee. And, on a much less cynical note, I do hope her investigations put an end to this crap.

By the way: editor printed this twice: "Described as racial profiling by medical ethicists, the policy resulted in some Native American women being separated from their newborns at birth as hospital staff waited for test results, according to the clinicians." Just sayin', ya need to delete it in one place if you're going to include it in the other.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: CivicMindedFive: TLDR--Mothers from zip codes that are known Covid hot spots are tested for Covid after birth and until the results come back negative (1-3 days) they are separated from their babies.

You know, it would be useful for you to read the repetitive article yourself before you pass judgement on the rest of us...

Several Native American tribes in New Mexico have been hit hard by the coronavirus, recording some of the highest per capita rates of infection in the nation. But not all of the ZIP codes on the list are home to tribes with high prevalence of the disease.


That's why I said it was at worst a poorly implemented policy.  And by all means attack it as such.  Instead everybody is attacking their motive as racism when their motives are clearly well intentioned.
 
