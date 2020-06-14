 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Either France is declaring victory or France is surrendering. Time will tell (bbc.com)
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Imbéciles!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boundary Layer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
France surrendered its territory in the Second World War because it absolutely did not do that a generation earlier.

France lost in Indochina and Algeria for the same reason everyone else lost their colonial wars.

France was an important part of coalitions that fought the just wars in the Persian Gulf in 1990-1991 and in Afghanistan 2001-2005 or so.

France declined to get involved in the unjust war in Iraq in 2003.

France has recently been active, valuable, and substantially victorious in Libya and Mali.

France's human intelligence network in the Arab world is one of the best in the world.

The French coward idea is not borne out by recent facts.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We flattened the curve.  That's all we were supposed to do.  Not hide under a blanket for the next 18-36+ months.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Historically, the decision to open their borders has rarely been up to France.
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Attacking thoughtful policymakers for data-driven decisions because things *could* get worse isn't helping. Things could get worse, or better, or stay the same. If things get worse, France should lock down again. If they stay the same or get better, France should stay open.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love France Surrenders jokes as much as the next guy. A guy that works for me is French so I get to throw one in once in a while. But France really gets a raw deal. They have kicked serious ass for hunfreds of years. They gave England as good as they got.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I love France Surrenders jokes as much as the next guy. A guy that works for me is French so I get to throw one in once in a while. But France really gets a raw deal. They have kicked serious ass for hunfreds of years. They gave England as good as they got.


Not to mention that the most recent incarnation of that meme is based on France's refusal to join the US coalition in Iraq in 2003. After bleeding for us in Afghanistan since 2001.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Not to mention that the most recent incarnation of that meme is based on France's refusal to join the US coalition in Iraq in 2003. After bleeding for us in Afghanistan since 2001.


Yeah. We've become a nation of bullies, as evidenced by much of current events.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's really farked up is France surrendered because the Belgians were a bunch of pussies who farked everyone over.  Those assholes should've gotten the surrender monkey treatment, not our best friends.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Attacking thoughtful policymakers for data-driven decisions because things *could* get worse isn't helping. Things could get worse, or better, or stay the same. If things get worse, France should lock down again. If they stay the same or get better, France should stay open.


You sound logical.

/came here to say that I appreciate calling it "first victory". Carries a lot of meaning.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Inaditch: I love France Surrenders jokes as much as the next guy. A guy that works for me is French so I get to throw one in once in a while. But France really gets a raw deal. They have kicked serious ass for hunfreds of years. They gave England as good as they got.

Not to mention that the most recent incarnation of that meme is based on France's refusal to join the US coalition in Iraq in 2003. After bleeding for us in Afghanistan since 2001.


Your sound undeserving of Freedom Fries. So let me tell you, "You are either with us or against us."
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [media3.giphy.com image 240x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


Knigits
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe they've just gone in Seine.
 
