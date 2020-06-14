 Skip to content
(Houston Press)   Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday the intended removal of two confederate statues will be expedited to happen before Juneteeth   (houstonpress.com) divider line
18
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, man. I bet there's smoke and fire coming out of the ears of people in the suburbs.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we remove Houston while we're at it?
 
chapman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shostie: Oh, man. I bet there's smoke and fire coming out of the ears of people in the suburbs.


Sorry, like Katy gives two farks about Houston proper.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. Why not put up people universally loved by the city.

I'm thinking Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How about a statue of Jade Helm as a replacement.  Wearing a troll outfit.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that on June Eleventy?
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Good. Why not put up people universally loved by the city.

I'm thinking Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon.


Earl Campbell and Bum Phillips too oh and Billy Gibbons
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Banksy posted a suggestion a few days ago that would allow cities to leave the contested statue in place with some minor tweaks to make them more relevant to the 21st century:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Banksy posted a suggestion a few days ago that would allow cities to leave the contested statue in place with some minor tweaks to make them more relevant to the 21st century:

[Fark user image 850x565]


It would be Bristol's equivalent of the Iwo Jima Memorial
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now, when we're taking down monuments to hate, would seem to be a good time to start a movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday. I think a day set aside to acknowledge America's past and celebrate that we took a step toward achieving our promise would be a good thing.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Now, when we're taking down monuments to hate, would seem to be a good time to start a movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday. I think a day set aside to acknowledge America's past and celebrate that we took a step toward achieving our promise would be a good thing.



A day off?
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: stoli n coke: Good. Why not put up people universally loved by the city.

I'm thinking Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Earl Campbell and Bum Phillips too oh and Billy Gibbons


Nolan, Hakeem, and Earl. They can call it "34."
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: stoli n coke: Good. Why not put up people universally loved by the city.

I'm thinking Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Earl Campbell and Bum Phillips too oh and Billy Gibbons


You guys forgot Mattress Mack.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Now, when we're taking down monuments to hate, would seem to be a good time to start a movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday. I think a day set aside to acknowledge America's past and celebrate that we took a step toward achieving our promise would be a good thing.


It would be more helpful to make Election Day a national holiday. Folks who care about Juneteenth just call out sick that day anyway. No sense giving everyone else a free day off as well.
 
godxam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: stoli n coke: Good. Why not put up people universally loved by the city.

I'm thinking Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Earl Campbell and Bum Phillips too oh and Billy Gibbons


CSB.  I mowed Bums yard in the summer of 1977 or 1978.  His wife would come out the front porch and talk to me.  Of course I couldn't hear a word she said over the mower - I could just see her lips moving.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chapman: Shostie: Oh, man. I bet there's smoke and fire coming out of the ears of people in the suburbs.

Sorry, like Katy gives two farks about Houston proper.


But does Katy need to evacuate?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chapman: Shostie: Oh, man. I bet there's smoke and fire coming out of the ears of people in the suburbs.

Sorry, like Katy gives two farks about Houston proper.


I don't live in Houston proper either, but that doesn't stop conservatives here from wailing and gnashing their teeth at the mere mention of Turner.
 
