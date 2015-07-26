 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   A Black Lives Matter hero, who happens to be black, carried a stricken "far-right" rival. who happens to be white, to safety saying: "I want equality for all" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Hero, Trafalgar Square, The Sun, London, United Kingdom, News of the World, Far right, Patrick Hutchinson, Protest  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2020 at 8:30 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll live to be a racist farkstick another day.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He'll live to be a racist farkstick another day.


Maybe.  Or maybe he'll start thinking.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
George Carlin on "Happens to be" and "Openly"
Youtube ttUvsrcxKmI
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He'll live to be a racist farkstick another day.


Might at that - but he gets one chance now.  Every extreme once in a while, something like that makes you think a bit.  Those stories aren't what happens all the time, or even a majority of the time, but some people do do a heel turn when something major backhands them one.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*That* is what True Humanity looks like.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do we need a UK tabloid to be the source of this?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]


That I can support.
Come on Ladies let's fix this
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: *That* is what True Humanity looks like.


So much this!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Like those guys in Minneapolis (?) who saved that cop.

People are good.
Institutions are bad.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Do we need a UK tabloid to be the source of this?


UK for US stories.  Spain for UK stories. i thought that's what we agreed upon.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Do we need a UK tabloid to be the source of this?


It took place in London.

Would you prefer a US Tabloid?

https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/​0​6/14/world/europe/14reuters-minneapoli​s-police-protests-britain-image-wideri​mage.html?searchResultPosition=6
 
TheYeti
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rare appropriate use of HERO tag.
 
Lady J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]

That I can support.
Come on Ladies let's fix this


What if we're already the same colour?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Like those guys in Minneapolis (?) who saved that cop.

People are good.
Institutions are bad.


louisville.

those guys, and in particular the first one to act, deserve to be lauded as humanity's best.

the balls it took for that first kid to turn around is a bit beyond comprehension to me.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He'll live to be a racist farkstick another day.


You are the REAL racist for pointing out the alleged racism as well as even just using the word 'racist' in your comment.  If everyone would stop using that word, racism would end.

/Married to a minority.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Need more people like that
 
rkdutka [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good on him.  I dont truly know how this is news though. In a normal scenario, I'd call this race baiting.  In the current times, I'll call this what it is: good press.

/weird farking times were in
 
Lady J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Do we need a UK tabloid to be the source of this?


Tut tut someone didn't read the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good man
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]

That I can support.
Come on Ladies let's fix this

What if we're already the same colour?


threesome?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Look for the helpers"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminds me of the story a few years back, when an old white guy protesting the removal of the Confederate Flag from the SC Capitol was overcome by the heat, and was helped to shade and air conditioning by the SC Director of Public Safety, who happened to be black.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Found more about that story (NY Times, possible paywall).
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]


I don't know maybe stop until it's just mutt versus gingers
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]

I don't know maybe stop until it's just mutt versus gingers


what? I'm done farking for a couple days.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Need more people like that


Be more people like that, then.
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
did the media set this up?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: DarkSoulNoHope: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x313]

That I can support.
Come on Ladies let's fix this

What if we're already the same colour?


Practice?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: Begoggle: Do we need a UK tabloid to be the source of this?

Tut tut someone didn't read the article.

[Fark user image 425x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


But it's fine to dis the source when it's The Scum.

The paper that just the other day gave a voice to a guy that abused JK Rowling.

/She might be an arse for her anti-trans shiat, but it's not cool for her to be hit.
 
splelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He'll live to be a racist farkstick another day.


what a sad and pathetic Weeners on this moment
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I guess the guy wasn't too heavy.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.