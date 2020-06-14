 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Sally Sparrow DUCK NOW   (foxnews.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice headline.

CBS: I had to help repaper a room in my parent's house. I'd seen "Blink."  I couldn't help myself and wrote on the wall pre-papering: "I put it all in the secret compartment under the trap door."  The fun bit is that my parents actually built a few secret compartments into the house, and there is stuff--mostly just old random crap--in a secret compartment under the trap door in the guest room closet.

I feel rather bad about doing it now. One day, someone may be really disappointed.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From TFA. As she peeled back the layers, she says she uncovered a message that had been hidden behind the walls for over two decades.

Yeah, in the UK that's like last Tuesday. The house I lived in as a kid was well over two hundred years old. My mothers place is four hundred.

/I was going to buy one of those realistic, life size, plastic skeletons and put it under the deck I built behind my house, but didn't. I'll probably still live here when that deck needs replacing anyway.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought the usual origin story you give on Fark was that you grew up in Canada.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As she peeled back the layers, she says she uncovered a message that had been hidden behind the walls for over two decades.

I've got underwear that old.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BE
SURE
TO
DRINK
YOUR
OVALTINE
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Holy cow, a mint condition X-Men #1"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or the random crap could become valuable antiques by then.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rambam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And what does it say when you peel back the underwear?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dingleberry
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to leave notes more along the lines of, "I've been watching, patiently" and, "You looked magnificent last night".
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents did something similar when they redid the wallpaper in the upstairs hallway. I remember dad writing "Why didn't you like the wallpaper?" before papering it over. He also allowed my sisters and me to draw pictures on the wall.

/The parents still live there 30+ years later.
//It would be funny if Dad took off the wallpaper himself. I'm sure he's forgotten what we did.
/// 3
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've got 31 years old ink.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After posting the picture on Facebook, it received over 17,000 likes and was shared over 14,000 times."

If that's not the greatest advertisement for quitting social media, I don't know what is.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otherwise you'll shoot your eye out
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

you can use the grown up words now, and we don't care about your personal habits or celibacy....
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did built-in bookcases down the length of my basement in 1991.  While I had a paint sprayer down there I  painted, " You ignored Frank Zappa and look at your world now" along the 40' wall.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking it was going to be really old, but it was 23 years old . I have house projects I've been working on for that long.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
merchandise.thedoctorwhosite.co.ukView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a time. When you own a house and assumed it would remain a house and you hid random shiat in the walls.

/I ain't risking my deposit you entitled Victorian farks
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My dad replaced a medicine cabinet in my childhood home. Behind the rplacement he put of this

Fark user imageView Full Size


if the cabinet and the house exists this might be behind it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: , and we don't care about your personal habits or celibacy....


Didn't get as much as I wanted. But, apparently I've gotten enough to not go shoot up Santa Barbara community college. LOL.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forgot the "d"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rambam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, FTA:

She uploaded a photo of the note to Facebook, which reads, "If you ever need to wallpaper this room again, it will take eight rolls of wallpaper. I bought just six rolls at $21.00 per roll. I didn't have enough (it really pissed me off)."

Thanks, Fox, for misleadingly editing the note and performing currency conversion with 2020 rates.

/ £17 in 1997 adjusted for inflation was ~£31 in 2019 according to the BoE inflation calculator, or ~$39.
// £17 in 1997 was $27-$29 according to this historical rates site.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nope. Never said that. If you or anyone else can link to me saying that I'll buy you a years TF.

I was born there, but left when I was three. Spent a few years in France and then Switzerland, then moved to the UK.

So come on, care to back your claim up with a link? If that was my "usual" origin story then surely you must be able to find a comment you can link to, right?
 
boozehat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I replaced the carpet in my old condo with bamboo flooring.  Before we laid the moisture barrier and bamboo down, we spray painted the cement slab with a bunch of body outlines, like a crime scene.

I really hope someone pulls those floors up one day.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So come on, care to back your claim up with a link? If that was my "usual" origin story then surely you must be able to find a comment you can link to, right?


Well, I'm not so fastidious as you are in collecting data about people I perceive to be my enemies.

I only have vague memories of times you've claimed to be Canadian, British, Irish... and so on. You mentioned a time you were in Switzerland the other day, but I forget whether you claimed to have lived there or any kind of heritage at all.

That's it. That's all I have.

Still, not exactly a good look for a British Nationalist to have, to be so multiculti.
 
Any Pie Left [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My wife and I left love notes and dates on walls and stuff that was covered up by repairs or appliance installations. I like to think some future homeowner there that uncovers them will go "awww...".


They'll also probably say "that's the bloke that bolloxed-up the framitz".
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: My wife and I left love notes and dates on walls and stuff that was covered up by repairs or appliance installations. I like to think some future homeowner there that uncovers them will go "awww...".


They'll also probably say "that's the bloke that bolloxed-up the framitz".


If you have the opportunity you leave a message (written in blood of course) that read "the monster buried the baby in the garden". And then you need a makeshift calendar scratched on the wall based on the angle of the sunlight coming in through the window. On second thought that's a very good way to get some free accomodation at the local jail on some random day twenty years in the future.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt:

Shouldn't you be hanging out with your pals pissing on statues right about now, anyway?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

"Don't laugh. It's paid for"
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Karl Pilkington's Mirror Wall
Youtube Uuzjf01w2OU
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I still have some drywall to replace in my basement after it flooded. If I could find one realistic and cheap enough I'd love to put a skeleton in between the walls for someone to find some day.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I still have some drywall to replace in my basement after it flooded. If I could find one realistic and cheap enough I'd love to put a skeleton in between the walls for someone to find some day.


Our local coroner once got a panicky phonecall from someone who found a bunch of large bones under a fireplace of a house he recently bought.

After sending them away for identification, they turned out to be elk.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [merchandise.thedoctorwhosite.co.uk image 750x608]


where did you find this and how can I buy 5?
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://merchandise.thedoctorwhosite.​c​o.uk/doctor-who-weeping-angel-cookie-j​ar/

i would normally not post an ad, but this is a bit different.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
30+ years ago we bought a Victorian that needed some serious rehab.  Around here somewhere I have a picture of the plaster in the dining room after the 12 layers of wallpaper were removed.  On the plaster was a message to the future from whoever was doing the rehab in 1917.  Just general good wishes and hopes that the world wasn't too crazy (ha!).  Still a really cool find after all that work.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is so cool on so many levels...

Let me count them...

...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.