 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Early test results show few Minnesota protesters caught COVID-19, which lines up with previous data suggesting that transmission primarily occurs indoors   (twincities.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Infection, Activities of daily living, Death, Week-day names, Health care, Care of residents, percent positivity rate, Transmission and infection of H5N1  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay, but maybe the world's worst-affected country should just...like...take a cautious approach? Behave as if it does spread outdoors and all sorts of indoor situations will be avoided.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, but what about the post-protest orgy?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This bodes well for Tulsa.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they avoided using public restrooms and washed their hands.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What this proves is, the whites are immune and should hold lots and lots of trump rallies without masks.

Clear as day. Masks don't work and covid is dead. So go home, clean your maga hats and iron your confederate flags and get out there and just scream and let it all out in the indoor arena.

Trust me, the libs will be owned and you'll be safe. Promise.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another point... there is PLENTY of hospital space available in Phoenix and Tulsa and everywhere else in Trump country. So even in the off-chance you catch it from a black, youll be totally fine. Remember... we have the BEST Healthcare in the world, there is plenty of PPE and trump is the king of ventilators.

What the trump people should take away from this is... the virus cannot affect you, and if it did, all those Fox News stories are true and you'll be fixed up super quick.

Masks are for pussies. Indoor rallies, screaming at the top of your lungs without a mask is how you let the libs know what a bunch of beta cucks they are.

And if you don't go, you might as well trade your blue lives matter flag for a rainbow flag, because you're a weak beta. I mean... millions of libs went out and protested and youre too scared to celebrate?  Wow.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: GardenWeasel: And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.

[Fark user image image 554x554]


What movie is this?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently being angry helps
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much everyone is wearing masks and taking the spread of Covid very seriously.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ok, but what about the post-protest orgy?


You uh....you might have two things.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Two sets of protests weeks apart.  The first one it was harder to count those without masks over those wearing masks.  With the current protests it's harder to count those with masks over those who aren't.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BunkyBrewman: GardenWeasel: And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.

[Fark user image image 554x554]

What movie is this?


The Incredibles.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But that means very serious conservatives can't moan about how liberals aren't taking COVID-19 seriously. They can't police who is really concerned. Won't you think of the lazy and stupid conservatives who want to pretend they're smart and can see through everything?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As someone said in another thread, wearing a mask is the uniform of rational, compassionate people.

// Like a MAGA hat, but for good people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x413]


I know a pro trumper who lived in Russia for 39 years (shocking, right?) Who says the protesrors are all going to get sick. Because you can make up data before it happens on his team.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: waxbeans: BunkyBrewman: GardenWeasel: And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.

[Fark user image image 554x554]

What movie is this?

The Incredibles.


Oh wow. Need to rewatch
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That correlates with one case out of the Ozark pool party they weren't wearing masks
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also turns out the hair stylist that was symptomatic and contagious didn't infect anyone due to her and her customers mask use. Despite exposing a lot of people.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x413]


I am just not convinced that "primarily indoors" is the same thing as, "Let's got o football games!" Sports venues and café culture were the main transmission sites in Spain, Italy, and it seems, Brazil. Maybe "indoor transmission" goes down when people mostly stay home, and business and schools and government are closed? Hmm? Mr. Meme-pants?
 
jake3988
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, which is precisely why forcing everyone to stay indoors for 2-3 months was the dumbest idea ever.

The flu primarily gets spread during winter for the same reason (it's not the only reason, but it's a big one).

You know what DOES stop a virus?  Basic hygiene.  Following some basic extra sanitation protocols.  Sensible, normal things.
 
anwserman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jake3988: Yes, which is precisely why forcing everyone to stay indoors for 2-3 months was the dumbest idea ever.

The flu primarily gets spread during winter for the same reason (it's not the only reason, but it's a big one).

You know what DOES stop a virus?  Basic hygiene.  Following some basic extra sanitation protocols.  Sensible, normal things.


Well, Penn State just announced they're opening up all campuses for in-person classes this fall. University leadership appears to believe that all students will act responsibly during this pandemic, much like when students they destroy stuff after football games or haze each other to death.

We're boned.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jake3988: Yes, which is precisely why forcing everyone to stay indoors for 2-3 months was the dumbest idea ever.

The flu primarily gets spread during winter for the same reason (it's not the only reason, but it's a big one).

You know what DOES stop a virus?  Basic hygiene.  Following some basic extra sanitation protocols.  Sensible, normal things.


LOL.
The actual point of the lock downs, was to none directly, tell people, don't come to the ER if u have c19. We can't do crap 4 u and , ur just getting us dead too.
🙄
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: clean your maga hats


Oh, C'mon. No amount of scrubbing will get the stench outta that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Early results. Those are always 100% correct. You can stop testing now.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think there is not enough data to be sure. There is also the fact that the peoples who attend the BLM protests are more likely to take precautions than those attending protests against those precautions.

Precautions like not going to the protest (or anywhere) if they feel sick, wearing a mask while with strangers and limiting physical contacts, and not visiting the grand parents after being with strangers.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Also turns out the hair stylist that was symptomatic and contagious didn't infect anyone due to her and her customers mask use. Despite exposing a lot of people.


It's like masks prevent the launching into the air of infectious particles. Almost as if that's why masks prevent the spread of airborne infectious disease or something.

The obvious tag may have facepalmed but it's safe because it was wearing a mask.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It would be a gift from God if the virus didn't affect Black people.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jake3988: Yes, which is precisely why forcing everyone to stay indoors for 2-3 months was the dumbest idea ever.

The flu primarily gets spread during winter for the same reason (it's not the only reason, but it's a big one).

You know what DOES stop a virus?  Basic hygiene.  Following some basic extra sanitation protocols.  Sensible, normal things.

LOL.
The actual point of the lock downs, was to none directly, tell people, don't come to the ER if u have c19. We can't do crap 4 u and , ur just getting us dead too.
🙄


The point of the lockdowns was because there was widespread, untraced community transmission.

If you don't have testing and aggressive contact tracing, there is no way to safely open back up.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jake3988: Yes, which is precisely why forcing everyone to stay indoors for 2-3 months was the dumbest idea ever.

The flu primarily gets spread during winter for the same reason (it's not the only reason, but it's a big one).

You know what DOES stop a virus?  Basic hygiene.  Following some basic extra sanitation protocols.  Sensible, normal things.


As a country we are well beyond doing sensible, normal things.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is so much spin on that article, I'm getting dizzy....

1.4% of the most concerned protestors, who sells selected into getting tested....vs 3.7% of our high risk population that got tested. For the longest time, we wouldn't even give tests to people who weren't high risk, and we're still recommending people just stay home.

At least, in my state, it wasn't until the protests that we opened testing to everyone and encouraged everyone who attended to either get tested or quarantine.

Of course, expecting people who can't be bothered to follow social distancing practices to follow testing or quarantine recommendations is a lot like expecting an armed gunman to respect gun free zones.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x413]

I am just not convinced that "primarily indoors" is the same thing as, "Let's got o football games!" Sports venues and café culture were the main transmission sites in Spain, Italy, and it seems, Brazil. Maybe "indoor transmission" goes down when people mostly stay home, and business and schools and government are closed? Hmm? Mr. Meme-pants?


https://www.sfgate.com/science/articl​e​/China-study-suggests-outdoor-transmis​sion-of-15229649.php
The study hasn't been peer reviewed, but the results agree. If this holds up, you should find that most transmissions in sports venues and cafes happened in indoors areas, transmission via food or drink, and crowded areas with high droplet production (speaking, singing, cheering).
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x413]


I mean...

Kris Ehresmann, state Department of Health director of infectious disease, said there were not enough results to draw firm conclusions about the impact of the mass gatherings on Minnesota's coronavirus outbreak. She said the rate is expected to be somewhat lower than other large-scale testing because there wasn't initial evidence that a lot of the people who attended the protests were already sick and would spread the coronavirus.

We still have no idea what the impact will be. I don't know who was making the claim you've presented, and I certainly wasn't one of them... But we don't have enough information yet.

Yes, we can stoop to their level of just believing whatever we want when it suits us... But let's be better than that.

These protests might be better, or worse, than other activities.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: And protestors were, by and large, wearing masks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jake3988: Yes, which is precisely why forcing everyone to stay indoors for 2-3 months was the dumbest idea ever.

The flu primarily gets spread during winter for the same reason (it's not the only reason, but it's a big one).

You know what DOES stop a virus?  Basic hygiene.  Following some basic extra sanitation protocols.  Sensible, normal things.


We weren't forced to stay indoors.

Do you live in a high rise apartment or something?
I probably spent MORE time outside during quarantine.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.