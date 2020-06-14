 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Observant Sikh woman graduates from West Point. Unobservant Sikh woman is wondering where all of her classmates are, and why it's so quiet   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Thomas Jefferson, United States, Anmol Narang, Second Lt. Narang, United States Army, Military of the United States, first observant Sikh woman, Religion  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A lioness.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: A lioness.


This. I have a lot of respect for the Sikhs.
 
Vespers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kind of impressed that 45* didn't call her out as being a very fine woman.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Outstanding. Tank you ma'am.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vespers: Kind of impressed that 45* didn't call her out as being a very fine woman.


If he did, out of respect of the office and her uniform, she wouldn't have responded.

Otherwise, her reply would have been devastating.

/y'know, a Sikh burn
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Vespers: Kind of impressed that 45* didn't call her out as being a very fine woman.

If he did, out of respect of the office and her uniform, she wouldn't have responded.

Otherwise, her reply would have been devastating.

/y'know, a Sikh burn


Boo urn!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Dewey Fidalgo: A lioness.

This. I have a lot of respect for the Sikhs.


I know that it is bad to stereotype....but....for lack of a better term.....

They are a bad ass people.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't they kill Indira Gandhi?
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
West Point is one of the hardest places to get into in the US.   It's also one of the hardest schools to actually finish, once you're in. good on her.  DRTFA, but hope they let her carry a Sikh sword if it was kosher with the uniform policy.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vespers: Kind of impressed that 45* didn't call her out as being a very fine woman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're playing hide and Sikh.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I now want a series of Gallant and Goofus articles where each is replaced by "Observant Sikh Woman" and "Unobservant Sikh Woman." Although realistically, there's absolutely no way that would end up being not racist, so... Eh, strike that, forget it. (Maybe "Observant Sikh Woman" versus "Pwezident Twumpy-poo?")
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Vespers: Kind of impressed that 45* didn't call her out as being a very fine woman.

[Fark user image image 400x284]


There are no unnecessary trump references.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Vespers: Kind of impressed that 45* didn't call her out as being a very fine woman.

[Fark user image image 400x284]


You wanna know how I know you didnt RTA? Or even look at the pictures??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alex10294: West Point is one of the hardest places to get into in the US.   It's also one of the hardest schools to actually finish, once you're in. good on her.  DRTFA, but hope they let her carry a Sikh sword if it was kosher with the uniform policy.


I recall a story from a few years back about a male Sikh soldier who got a permanent no shaving profile from a general officer at MEPS, and wears a black turban with a centered flash in lieu of the beret he would otherwise wear.

She probably has permission to carry her ceremonial blade while in uniform.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: pxlboy: Dewey Fidalgo: A lioness.

This. I have a lot of respect for the Sikhs.

I know that it is bad to stereotype....but....for lack of a better term.....

They are a bad ass people.


Not quite up to the bad-assery of the Gurkhas but definitely up there.
 
