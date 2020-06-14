 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Fun fact: In fiscal year 2019, police misconduct in US cities cost taxpayers over $300 million in lawsuit settlements   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
RedHead87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Imagine how that money could have been used to improve schools... or in any other helpful societal capacity
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.


If that's the settlement costs then it doesn't include any legal costs which I assume would cost a pretty penny.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.

If that's the settlement costs then it doesn't include any legal costs which I assume would cost a pretty penny.


Even at settlement costs it seems way low. I know they have the built in immunity crap and all but I'm just not buying that number.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, no, no. It's not misconduct or brutality. It's safety. Taxpayers paid an extra $300,000,000 for bonus safety.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mandate all of the settlements be paid for with a tax increase named after the officer the city settled for.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pueblonative: Mandate all of the settlements be paid for with a tax increase named after the officer the city settled for.


Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for shiat! Any settlements should be coming directly from police pension and benefit funds. Maybe if they had some skin in the game, they would think twice before pew-pew.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

silvervial: pueblonative: Mandate all of the settlements be paid for with a tax increase named after the officer the city settled for.

Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for shiat! Any settlements should be coming directly from police pension and benefit funds. Maybe if they had some skin in the game, they would think twice before pew-pew.


They're the ones that are employing these assholes and electing the people overseeing them.  If somebody's property tax bill got larger because of a "Officer Friendly beat up a couple of youths for kicks and giggles fee"  they might decide that a little stricter regulation and discipline is needed.

Note this does not exclude a civil lawsuit going after the cop themselves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does that compare to the amount of money they stole?
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: Xai: Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.

If that's the settlement costs then it doesn't include any legal costs which I assume would cost a pretty penny.

Even at settlement costs it seems way low. I know they have the built in immunity crap and all but I'm just not buying that number.


I'm not sure. Baltimore Sun did a really good article around the first time the nation did the whole BLM protest thing in 2014, and they found the city had settled $5.7m since 2011, and Baltimore isn't known for being one of the friendliest police departments.

I'm not saying you're wrong - that was my first reaction too - but I also think there are going to be years where a single large award (that will be reduced on appeal) can skew the national average.

It's a really difficult problem to get a handle on statistically speaking, due to how the justice system works. A law that requires city comptrollers to report when money is moved out for city accounts for police settlements would be the easiest way to get good numbers, but good luck getting that passed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're paying a lot of money to maintain those tiny erections.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

silvervial: pueblonative: Mandate all of the settlements be paid for with a tax increase named after the officer the city settled for.

Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for shiat! Any settlements should be coming directly from police pension and benefit funds. Maybe if they had some skin in the game, they would think twice before pew-pew.


Make cops carry liability insurance.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One would wonder if the service is worth the cost....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: You're paying a lot of money to maintain those tiny erections.


Wellllll.....if you had the peen rot..... Which is actually a thing.

/ Do not, under any circumstances, GIS peen necrotizing fasciitis or peen rot.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, thank God for the Blue wall of silence.

Think how much police misconduct would cost taxpayers if they didn't get away with 98% of it.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Require liability insurance for all police officers.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$300M is a worst-case scenario. It can only go down from there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: You're paying a lot of money to maintain those tiny erections.

Wellllll.....if you had the peen rot..... Which is actually a thing.

/ Do not, under any circumstances, GIS peen necrotizing fasciitis or peen rot.


Too late. I read the Weinstein article yesterday.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This analysis from 2014 always floored me:

CCRB Records show that 40 percent of the 35,000 [NYPD] officers on the force today have never been the subject of a citizen complaint. Another 20 percent have only one. Yet about a thousand cops have 10 or more complaints. One has been able to rack up 51.

If the FOP wants to make the "bad apples" argument, then it needs to make it a lot easier to fire the 3 percent and not go to bat so hard for them.

And not that I think that firing these 1,000 officers would be a panacea to police violence, but it would be one hell of a start.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: In fiscal year 2019, police misconduct in US cities cost taxpayers over $300 million in lawsuit settlements

In theory pointing out the monetary cost of police misconduct is a good way to motivate the highly tax averse American public to take action however I'm afraid the easiest and cheapest will be to simply make it illegal to sue over police misconduct. When given the choice between the right thing and the cheap thing we know which choice Americans will gravitate toward in droves.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Amateurs:

"Arpaio and the MCSO were named as defendants in dozens of civil lawsuits brought by citizens arrested by Arpaio and his deputies alleging wrongful arrest, wrongful death, entrapment and other claims, costing taxpayers in Maricopa County over $140 million in litigation against Arpaio during his tenure as sheriff."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.


Seize the cops pension funds to pay for it.

Then the bad cops will get their asses kicked off the force real fast.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.


Well usually cops can murder or beat people without anyone getting paid for it.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another example of a number that seems big, until you start putting it in perspective.

For example, Americans spent $72 Billion dollars on pet food last year.

Roger Federer, a Tennis Player earned $92 million last year, and he is not at the top of the earnings list.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2​8​40539-lionel-messi-cristiano-ronaldo-t​op-forbes-2019-highest-paid-athlete-li​st

For a nation of 330 million people, that's not a horrible performance
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedHead87: Imagine how that money could have been used to improve schools... or in any other helpful societal capacity


Meh.
Not with GOP cucks in the mix.
This is why I laugh at people that hate on people welfare. Because, you could get rid welfare all you want. The GOP for all their crying, isn't going to give that money back. Nevermind, food stamps is a agricultural giveaway. And, Child Protective Services is an done for profit by a private Enterprise, along lines of  Lockheed Martinish. And, child support laws act like all kids with NOT divorced parents are doing so fantastic. LOL. The amount of ignorance in this nation is funny. We legit support politicians that directly went to harm us and or uses to make money.  And it's the 🐖 that give them a sense of security to do as they wish.  Why you think 🐖 vote GOP ?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Wanebo: Xai: Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.

If that's the settlement costs then it doesn't include any legal costs which I assume would cost a pretty penny.

Even at settlement costs it seems way low. I know they have the built in immunity crap and all but I'm just not buying that number.

I'm not sure. Baltimore Sun did a really good article around the first time the nation did the whole BLM protest thing in 2014, and they found the city had settled $5.7m since 2011, and Baltimore isn't known for being one of the friendliest police departments.

I'm not saying you're wrong - that was my first reaction too - but I also think there are going to be years where a single large award (that will be reduced on appeal) can skew the national average.

It's a really difficult problem to get a handle on statistically speaking, due to how the justice system works. A law that requires city comptrollers to report when money is moved out for city accounts for police settlements would be the easiest way to get good numbers, but good luck getting that passed.


Reading the farking article, it sounds like nearly 2/3 of the $300MM in the headline was from NYC alone. Sounds like a broken local legal system skewing the overall average.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: . Maybe if they had some skin in the game, they would think twice before pew-pew.


????
Cops do as they wish because we LET them.
They don't see us as their employer. They don't think they should answer to the public.
They don't think the law applies to them.
And all of that is the public's fault.
Tax payers should suffer, till they stand up and put THEIR foot down. Preferably on the neck of a 🐖
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedHead87: Imagine how that money could have been used to improve schools... or in any other helpful societal capacity


Public safety even.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For legalized racism, that's a steal!

Especially for the rich racists that pay a smaller percentage of that, if they pay anything at all.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.


Yeah I don't know where they got their numbers.
Chicago regularly pays out more than $50M itself every year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Note this does not exclude a civil lawsuit going after the cop themselves.


Those almost never go anywhere because of qualified immunity.  It's always the city sued and always the taxpayers who foot the bill.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Elegy: Wanebo: Xai: Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.

If that's the settlement costs then it doesn't include any legal costs which I assume would cost a pretty penny.

Even at settlement costs it seems way low. I know they have the built in immunity crap and all but I'm just not buying that number.

I'm not sure. Baltimore Sun did a really good article around the first time the nation did the whole BLM protest thing in 2014, and they found the city had settled $5.7m since 2011, and Baltimore isn't known for being one of the friendliest police departments.

I'm not saying you're wrong - that was my first reaction too - but I also think there are going to be years where a single large award (that will be reduced on appeal) can skew the national average.

It's a really difficult problem to get a handle on statistically speaking, due to how the justice system works. A law that requires city comptrollers to report when money is moved out for city accounts for police settlements would be the easiest way to get good numbers, but good luck getting that passed.

Reading the farking article, it sounds like nearly 2/3 of the $300MM in the headline was from NYC alone. Sounds like a broken local legal system skewing the overall average.


I wouldn't go so far as to say "it's not that bad."

Not only is it difficult to fire police, police don't go around beating their betters.Not too many lawyers have been dragged out of their BMWs and beaten for sport, although I'm sure there have been a couple.

Because of qualified immunity and payout caps, not too many lawyers are willing to take these cases on contingency.

For the poor that are being beat on for sport, you either have to have such an egregious case you're guaranteed to win or have a helpful lawyer take you on pro bono.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Require Full-Coverage Insurance for officers.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Require Full-Coverage Insurance for officers.


The police union will force the city to pay the premium, so nothing will change.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Wanebo: That's all?

I think that number is way low from what it actually cost taxpayers.

Yeah I don't know where they got their numbers.
Chicago regularly pays out more than $50M itself every year.

[Fark user image 557x330]


That's roughly $20 per person in Chicago, every man woman and child.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The city will just increase speeding tickets and traffic cams to pay for it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The city will just increase speeding tickets and traffic cams to pay for it.


They'll need to shorten the yellow light timer for it to work.  Which has been done quite a bit.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

labman: Require liability insurance for all police officers.


Who issues those policies? Lloyds is the only possibility I can think of and they aren't even insurance according to legal definitions of insurance in this country.

People say this "make them carry liability insurance!" thing a lot but you WILL NOT get a company to issue such a policy for that purpose. Actions of law enforcement including liability is not an insurable risk.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: silvervial: pueblonative: Mandate all of the settlements be paid for with a tax increase named after the officer the city settled for.

Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for shiat! Any settlements should be coming directly from police pension and benefit funds. Maybe if they had some skin in the game, they would think twice before pew-pew.

Make cops carry liability insurance.


Can you imagine the advertisements?
Sylvester Stallone ( in Judge Dred costume) : I never make an arest unless I'm backed by COPGO insurance.  Then a lizard  comes out and get zapped.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: labman: Require liability insurance for all police officers.

Who issues those policies? Lloyds is the only possibility I can think of and they aren't even insurance according to legal definitions of insurance in this country.

People say this "make them carry liability insurance!" thing a lot but you WILL NOT get a company to issue such a policy for that purpose. Actions of law enforcement including liability is not an insurable risk.


That's because the amount of payout would make the premiums ridiculously high, even before the graft and business overhead. If cops would stop doing things for which there is a liability...
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As anyone with a GED in accounting would tell you: you can't use gross costs to analyze how successful this enterprise is. What are the net revenues? Gratuitous ticketing for "broken windows" and "driving while attractive and successful" is a cash cow. Asset forfeiture is lucrative AF. Maybe that $300 million pays for itself and is the cost of doing business, kind of like SEC fines for banks that launder money.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$250 million of that probably in Los Angeles
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So that's about 8 years of Trump golf
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
