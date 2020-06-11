 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's always the ones you least suspect   (twitter.com)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*gets chair*

*pops popcorn*
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
wendy's donated half a million to trump. burn them all down.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: wendy's donated half a million to trump. burn them all down.


Nope. It was a guy who franchises a few Wendy's restaurants (in Texas, I think) who donated.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like she is wearing an apron. Is that an employee?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?


I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I ssuspect...everyone.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I ssuspect...everyone.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.


White girl clearly attempting to set  fire to the Wendy's that burned in Atlanta.

Black man filming, saying "look at this white girl setting the Wendy's on fire, this wasn't us setting fire to it."
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Elegy: edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.

White girl clearly attempting to set  fire to the Wendy's that burned in Atlanta.

Black man filming, saying "look at this white girl setting the Wendy's on fire, this wasn't us setting fire to it."


There's also this link further down the thread,
https://whnt.com/news/racial-justice-​m​ovement/crime-stoppers-of-greater-atla​nta-offering-10000-reward-to-identify-​people-who-started-fire-at-wendys-duri​ng-protests/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Looks like she is wearing an apron. Is that an employee?


To be fair, one or two of the restaurants I worked in I felt like burning to the ground.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: GardenWeasel: Looks like she is wearing an apron. Is that an employee?

To be fair, one or two of the restaurants I worked in I felt like burning to the ground.


It's been more than 30 years but I believe the words "If you make me clean this god dammed grease trap one more time I will burn this motherfarker to the ground" were said.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno why anyone eats at Wendy's with all the fingers in their chili.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: wendy's donated half a million to trump. burn them all down.


That story is false and your comment needs to be removed.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f​a​ctcheck/2020/06/11/fact-check-franchis​e-owner-not-wendys-ceo-gave-400-k-trum​p-2020/5342047002/
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hard to tell, but it looks like it's already on fire, and she is trying to make it more so I guess?

I can tell all the windows are busted out, and no video of her doing that
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: some_beer_drinker: wendy's donated half a million to trump. burn them all down.

That story is false and your comment needs to be removed.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/fa​ctcheck/2020/06/11/fact-check-franchis​e-owner-not-wendys-ceo-gave-400-k-trum​p-2020/5342047002/


Ok, but the one about worms in their burgers is absolutely true
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look at that white girl trying to burn down a Wendy's"

He was supposed to say, "And she's not even a ginger" right after that.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?

I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right


The IRISH!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Naido: HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?

I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right

The IRISH!


I am going to need you to get allllll the way off my farking back right now. If there were ever a people who deserved the right to burn everything to the ground it's the Irish, but do NOT blame us for that farking cow.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: wendy's donated half a million to trump. burn them all down.


Whenever I see shows like Ghost Hunters or some shiat about finding Bigfoot I wonder what kind of mouth breathers fall for that shiat. Well, there he is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So white girl set the fire. Did she also break all those windows and trash the place?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: whither_apophis: Naido: HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?

I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right

The IRISH!

I am going to need you to get allllll the way off my farking back right now. If there were ever a people who deserved the right to burn everything to the ground it's the Irish, but do NOT blame us for that farking cow.


What are you going to do about it, get drunk and vomit on his shoes?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.

White girl clearly attempting to set  fire to the Wendy's that burned in Atlanta.

Black man filming, saying "look at this white girl setting the Wendy's on fire, this wasn't us setting fire to it."


Attempting?  Half the restaurant is ablaze and she's unloading a huge thing of lighter fluid into a broken window.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False flag. Black person in whiteface.

/:P
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: False flag. Black person in whiteface.

/:P


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: So white girl set the fire. Did she also break all those windows and trash the place?


Clever girl. She knows that without the threat of ongoing property damage the news media simply ignore peaceful protests no matter how large or sustained, but also knows that property damage delegitimises a cause, so is sacrificing her own reputation to engage in propaganda of the deed.

Is this sarcasm? At this point, man, I don't even know.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: IgG4: whither_apophis: Naido: HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?

I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right

The IRISH!

I am going to need you to get allllll the way off my farking back right now. If there were ever a people who deserved the right to burn everything to the ground it's the Irish, but do NOT blame us for that farking cow.

What are you going to do about it, get drunk and vomit on his shoes?


That's racist.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


^ Rehearsals, without the mask.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skinink: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x412]


I knew Chick-Fil-A was behind this! They had to use their mercenaries to get the job done.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly she wanted a flame broiled burger, but there wasn't a Burger King around. She created one in the Wendy's. This is called being resourceful. You Libby libs will never get pulling yourselves up by your bootstraps will you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IgG4: neongoats: IgG4: whither_apophis: Naido: HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?

I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right

The IRISH!

I am going to need you to get allllll the way off my farking back right now. If there were ever a people who deserved the right to burn everything to the ground it's the Irish, but do NOT blame us for that farking cow.

What are you going to do about it, get drunk and vomit on his shoes?

That's racist.


Unless you're getting us that pot-o-gold you better pipe down, leprechaun boy.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.


Someone is narrating saying "This wasn't us, there's a white girl setting fire to the Wendy's", and then they zoom in  on some pasty woman who looks maybe 5'4? doing something through a broken window.
 
ProfessorBling [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: GardenWeasel: Looks like she is wearing an apron. Is that an employee?

To be fair, one or two of the restaurants I worked in I felt like burning to the ground.


Fark user imageView Full Size
approves
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Naido: HawgWild: I'm sorry, but why are you least suspecting a white girl? Hmmmmm?

I suspect white girls of pretty much everything.  Know who Mrs O'Leary's cow belonged to?  That's right

The IRIshia


they blow shiat up....  If i RecAll correctly
 
Murkanen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Elegy: edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.

White girl clearly attempting to set  fire to the Wendy's that burned in Atlanta.

Black man filming, saying "look at this white girl setting the Wendy's on fire, this wasn't us setting fire to it."

Attempting?  Half the restaurant is ablaze and she's unloading a huge thing of lighter fluid into a broken window.


Oh is that what it was?

I couldn't make out what she was doing in the window.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's clearly ⅛ black.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Actually this doesn't surprise me. Seems like there is at least one white person involved in these things (burning down the Wendy's, breaking the windows at CNN Center, etc)
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Burn down that franchisee 'cause the cops suck!

/go burn down the farking cop shop, morons
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Elegy: edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.

White girl clearly attempting to set  fire to the Wendy's that burned in Atlanta.

Black man filming, saying "look at this white girl setting the Wendy's on fire, this wasn't us setting fire to it."


You forgot the part about how it was already on fire as she stood there spraying something into an already broken window.

There's got to be a longer video.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're gonna blame white people so we can ignore the black people complaining about the other white people. Seems like we could have cut out a step or two here.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ma'am, the Arby's is 2 blocks down the street
 
thamike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: She's clearly ⅛ black.


How much of a vote comes with that?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I was gonna set a Wendy's on fire I'd be screaming, "Where's the beef, mother farkers?!! Where's the goddam beef??!!"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: We're gonna blame white people so we can ignore the black people complaining about the other white people. Seems like we could have cut out a step or two here.


I don't think thats the case.

I think they're wanting to make a distinction between the people who were peaceful protesting the majority of the day, and the asshats who used is as an excuse to loot and burn down stuff.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Elegy: edmo: Can anybody describe the video? Won't load for me and Twitter won't load either. Must be the Man.

White girl clearly attempting to set  fire to the Wendy's that burned in Atlanta.

Black man filming, saying "look at this white girl setting the Wendy's on fire, this wasn't us setting fire to it."

You forgot the part about how it was already on fire as she stood there spraying something into an already broken window.

There's got to be a longer video.


That should be "through an already broken window".

My bet is this particular Wendy's might not have a sterling reputation with the locals, so when word got out something happened at *THAT* Wendy's everyone assumed the thing they feared would have happened long ago finally DID happened. Then everyone came down to take their revenge on the assholes who work there.
 
