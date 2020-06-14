 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   GOOD: America has won the war against the Corona Virus. BAD: In the same way we won the war in Vietnam. It got too expensive and we pretended that it was over   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Donald Trump, United States, virus wins, sacrifices of the past months, public-health authorities, Ivana Trump, impact of mass protests, effect of the recent reopening  
•       •       •

uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I'll make a lot of popcorn. The US is just too damned entertaining right now. It is like watching two dumpster fires, but they're both trains. On the same track. On a collision course.

I haven't looked forward to an American election quite like this November ever before, and we've still got a whole summer ahead!!

/might stockpile the popping corn
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least it's not boring.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the bone spurs kept us from harm.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But like seriously, let's imagine for next time:

* Subsidize masks; actually distribute them to people, even if improvised.

* Subsidize FLIR cams, temporal thermometers for large-public-gathering establishments like restaurants.

* Actual widespread testing available, not just for red states.

* A president that can imagine and implement these instead of sabotaging shiat.
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: At least it's not boring.


You know what dude, I'm looking forward to and hoping we'll have a boring future.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
2020 is like Trump walking down a ramp at West Point; just hurtling towards disaster.
 
dericwater
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We've lost more than 2x of those from the Vietnam War.

/Yeah, the DoD probably lied about the actual number of deaths from Vietnam.
//Yeah, the HHS probably lied about the actual number of deaths from COVID19.
///Both are probably 30% larger than stated.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

koder: But like seriously, let's imagine for next time:

* Subsidize masks; actually distribute them to people, even if improvised.

* Subsidize FLIR cams, temporal thermometers for large-public-gathering establishments like restaurants.

* Actual widespread testing available, not just for red states.

* A president that can imagine and implement these instead of sabotaging shiat.


One of these things is unfortunately unlikely...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
hackernoon.comView Full Size

So once we found out we were boned, that was pretty much everything
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the hell that I live in right now, and I have to go out every day for work. 
WelcomeToHellFlorida
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once wearing masks was politicized, we were screwed.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Once wearing masks was politicized, we were screwed.


You can thank Trump and the GOP.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now what?
Spit on the survivors?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yup, winning ..  We only have about 40,000 new cases in Ca. in the past 2 weeks .. And shiat for brains Trump wants to open up the country ..
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fish Called Wanda - North Vietnam
Youtube EfX7AxRuCyc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Now what?
Spit on the survivors?


Send in Rambo to rescue the ones the virus still holds captive to this day.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Yup, winning ..  We only have about 40,000 new cases in Ca. in the past 2 weeks .. And shiat for brains Trump wants to open up the country ..


He doesn't want to, he already effectively has.

It will only continue to open more. 

Estimates say another 100,000 dead by September. Texas is already at 88% of its Covid case capacity. 

I think 100,000 dead is low-balling it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 488x1500]

This is the hell that I live in right now, and I have to go out every day for work. 
WelcomeToHellFlorida


Same here in Ca . I feel your pain .. Stay well ..
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Yup, winning ..  We only have about 40,000 new cases in Ca. in the past 2 weeks .. And shiat for brains Trump wants to open up the country ..


Of course. We have to save the economy after all.

As if a surge in cases and hospitalizations is going to be good for the economy.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mikalmd: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 488x1500]

This is the hell that I live in right now, and I have to go out every day for work. 
WelcomeToHellFlorida

Same here in Ca . I feel your pain .. Stay well ..


I'm Trying ; _ ; 

The numbers are not in my favor.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I think I'll make a lot of popcorn. The US is just too damned entertaining right now. It is like watching two dumpster fires, but they're both trains. On the same track. On a collision course.

I haven't looked forward to an American election quite like this November ever before, and we've still got a whole summer ahead!!

/might stockpile the popping corn


Yeah, but doesn't Sweden have to import its popcorn?
 
rcain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 850x523]


WWII should also be listed as co-champs. As successful as our Normandy invasion and subsequent campaigns went, there's no way we would've brought down the Nazis when we did if not for the Soviet Union. There's a damn good reason why a huge fence went up through Berlin over night and pretty much all of Eastern Europe became part of the USSR
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's super common to hear dumbasses comment that they're tired of hearing about it (at least in my little town). I didn't know one could decide that updates on a pandemic were no longer newsworthy.

The only real comparison I think of is Futurama's Hedonismbot. "This information about my neighbors dying bores me. Send it away."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of the five hardest hit states (NY, NJ, CA, IL, MA), four of them have managed to drop case rates and death rates significantly.

California? Not so much.

What I'm afraid of is this will be used to open up states like NY and IL too fast and we'll be right back on the dying train.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I think I'll make a lot of popcorn. The US is just too damned entertaining right now. It is like watching two dumpster fires, but they're both trains. On the same track. On a collision course.

I haven't looked forward to an American election quite like this November ever before, and we've still got a whole summer ahead!!

/might stockpile the popping corn


And they're gonna meet at the nuclear power plant.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Yup, winning ..  We only have about 40,000 new cases in Ca. in the past 2 weeks .. And shiat for brains Trump wants to open up the country ..


In sunny San Diego the crowds are back!
I'd guesstimate 25 - 35% mask usage except where stringently enforced. The homeless crazoids are back in force on the mass transit system most not wearing mask or wearing it wrong/intermittently.
We'll see what the result is. Many tourist returning also, so it could have an effect nation and world wide.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop electing Social Darwinists, you idiots.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vietnam War causalities and losses:
US: 58,318 dead, 303,644 wounded (including 150,341 not requiring hospital care)
Total dead (all countries, military and civilian): 1,326,494-4,249,494

The coronavirus so far:
US: 117,849 confirmed dead
World: 435,070 confirmed dead

The current real number of deaths from coronavirus are likely to be 2 to 3 times higher than the number of current confirmed deaths, in both the US and the world, and this is only just getting started.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having survived COVID, and still being royally fzrked up by it 87 days later, I want to shriek at everyone who thinks it's no big deal.

I used to be a 2nd deg. Brown Belt in Shorin Ryu. Want to know what I did today? Walked around the local park, 2.2 miles. At a snail's pace. I didn't stop, which was a first, but I was out of breath at three separate times.

Just typing this I'm slightly short of breath.

I see you farkers walking around, not a care in the *)(@*# world, and I'm jealous. I'm beyond jealous. I'm jealous of your lungs, I'm jealous of your ability to not even be bothered by any physical hindrance. 

So, FFS, please, pretty please with sugar on top, wear your fzcking mask.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The most enduring legacy of the Vietnam War? Middle-class white boys were excused from ever having to fight in a war their daddies started ever again.

US troops are still in Iraq and Afghanistan because nobody who matters need ever again fear having his son sent abroad to fight in a war to save the bacon of the local tyrant, and come back crippled, insane or in several body bags.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fighting proxy wars is just like arguing on the Internet, even if you win you're still a Communist.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I haven't looked forward to an American election quite like this November ever before, and we've still got a whole summer ahead!!


It's pretty optimistic at this point to expect there will be an election in November.

Although from what I've seen this week, it's looking like a long shot Trump will be walking under his own power in November. So hold on for the ride.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: mikalmd: Yup, winning ..  We only have about 40,000 new cases in Ca. in the past 2 weeks .. And shiat for brains Trump wants to open up the country ..

He doesn't want to, he already effectively has.

It will only continue to open more. 

Estimates say another 100,000 dead by September. Texas is already at 88% of its Covid case capacity. 

I think 100,000 dead is low-balling it.


The lockdown wasn't severe enough to flatten new cases. Opening up wont either. Lockdown again is your only hope before a non light-based vaccine.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know what would've cost much less money? Universal healthcare.

Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 488x1500]

This is the hell that I live in right now, and I have to go out every day for work. 
WelcomeToHellFlorida


I feel your pain, I am forced back to work, and have to walk through a crowded foyer every morning to clock in.
Good luck to us both, stay safe....
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MD state gov site keeps listing the number of hospitalizations as dropping and the number of new cases has been declining.  Hope it's accurate reporting and not bullshiat.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: mikalmd: Yup, winning ..  We only have about 40,000 new cases in Ca. in the past 2 weeks .. And shiat for brains Trump wants to open up the country ..

In sunny San Diego the crowds are back!
I'd guesstimate 25 - 35% mask usage except where stringently enforced. The homeless crazoids are back in force on the mass transit system most not wearing mask or wearing it wrong/intermittently.
We'll see what the result is. Many tourist returning also, so it could have an effect nation and world wide.


I'm in the bay area .. I wish you good health .. Stay well ..
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In 2016, America decided to stop being America. Hopefully, it was a temporary decision.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And President Sniveling Asshole declined to show up for this, too.
 
archastrel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw it today at the grocery store. Everyone was wearing a mask... But several had their nose out. Social distancing? No... I was nearly run over several times.
No one way aisle. No wiping down anything... No one else wiped down their cart or used the hand sanitizer.

Basically everyone has just given up.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

amigafin: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 488x1500]

This is the hell that I live in right now, and I have to go out every day for work. 
WelcomeToHellFlorida

I feel your pain, I am forced back to work, and have to walk through a crowded foyer every morning to clock in.
Good luck to us both, stay safe....


I deliver materials to electricians on busy bustling construction sites. 

Its hell right now.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Once wearing masks was politicized, we were screwed.


Not just wearing masks. Doing ANYTHING to prevent COVID was politicized.

The only 'tyranny' Republicans will protest against is the 'tyranny' of inconveniencing old white people.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, what is the death toll number that you think will snap the US into taking Covid Seriously.

Say, whats the number that will make mask wearing nationally mandatory and enforced, like it was during the 1918-1920 flu pandemic?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mofa: In 2016, America decided to stop being America. Hopefully, it was a temporary decision.


Nope. America just decided to drop the facade. This cult of ignorance, arrogance and xenophobia has been part of the United States for a long, long time. The Trump-era GOP has just given that cult near-absolute power.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: So, what is the death toll number that you think will snap the US into taking Covid Seriously.

Say, whats the number that will make mask wearing nationally mandatory and enforced, like it was during the 1918-1920 flu pandemic?


I don't see Trump doing that. And if Trump doesn't do it, most Republican governors and/or legislatures won't do it. And if state-level Republicans don't make masks mandatory, then sane states' measures don't mean jack shiat because viruses don't give a fark about borders.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordJiro: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: So, what is the death toll number that you think will snap the US into taking Covid Seriously.

Say, whats the number that will make mask wearing nationally mandatory and enforced, like it was during the 1918-1920 flu pandemic?

I don't see Trump doing that. And if Trump doesn't do it, most Republican governors and/or legislatures won't do it. And if state-level Republicans don't make masks mandatory, then sane states' measures don't mean jack shiat because viruses don't give a fark about borders.


So, Unless Trump is forced to wear a mask somehow in public, you do not think there is a death toll number that will cause it to be taken seriously by the nation?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But because of the failures of... Chauvin

People protested knowing full well the consequences of doing so and you blame some racist a-hole cop? I guess that's just where we are right now...
 
