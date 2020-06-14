 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Things you're liable to leave behind on the train: cell phone, wallet, purse, bag of gold   (bbc.com) divider line
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Skid marks, briefcase, suspiciously bloodied knife.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They've provided a sketch of the person they think lost his gold:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
karl2025
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The other leprechauns are going to be pissed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the only thing I have left behind on a train is empty beer cans
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As long as there are no followup questions, that's totally my gold.  Thanks for returning it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shastacola: They've provided a sketch of the person they think lost his gold:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x923]


karl2025: The other leprechauns are going to be pissed.


No, they keep their gold in giant iron pots! Not bags.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK, that makes sense, I was transferring in Dusseldorf, and totally spaced it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
between St Gallen and Lucerne.

unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static.hitek.frView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it the fake bag of gold around their necks, or the real bag of gold.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did somebody day gold?
/ Obscure but to only a few

jckonline.comView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
was it this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
