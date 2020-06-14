 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minneapolis cops begin resigning, say the city just isn't supporting them for some reason   (startribune.com)
157
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Well...................Bye."
Youtube PVrEwCa8nSA
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Job's just no fun for em anymore.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting out while the getting's good.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bye. Don't let the door hit your thick blue line on the way out.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All these people come in with their rules and... ugh... it's just not the same... blah.  It was such a great place until... whatever.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thieving and murdering just isn't fun for them any more.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enforcing the law is no fun when they mean everybody.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would feel better about this if they didn't all have new jobs lined up in St. Paul, or with the Sheriffs Deoaryment, etc.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Minnesota is a shall issue state. It will work itself out.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Eh. Minnesota is a shall issue state. It will work itself out.


Yeah but they lose their qualified immunity when they resign so
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are all "LAW AND ORDER" until we actually insist the follow laws and promote order.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thin Blue Unemployment Line?

/best of luck with that
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Yeah but they lose their qualified immunity when they resign so


What the fark does that have to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: They are all "LAW AND ORDER" until we actually insist the follow laws and promote order.


They meant their law and order. If they can't get all Judge Dredd on people, what's the point?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Minneapolis cops.

That journalist who lost an eye after the cops accidentally fired on her?

Yeah. That wasn't an accident. They deliberately aimed right at her after they saw her taking photographs.

with no one else nearby.

https://twitter.com/KillerMartinis/st​a​tus/1272197127754657794
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BUT WE WANNA BUST THE HEADS OF THE BLAH PEOPLE!! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!"
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a week they'll all be working in Nazi Bunghole, IL, where they'll get the proper respect.

Should brand them on the way out the door like the East India Company.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once they're actually helping to solve problems.

Less shiatbirds will make it easier to reform.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: cameroncrazy1984: Yeah but they lose their qualified immunity when they resign so

What the fark does that have to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state?


Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: cameroncrazy1984: Yeah but they lose their qualified immunity when they resign so

What the fark does that have to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state?


It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mendoza!! (The Simpsons)
Youtube MOk4hQXbGDs
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of small towns they can move to that will hire them to carry out their racist fetish.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in MN Yes this happies me , as does the lack of confidence in the union + restructuring of the department
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Evil Twin Skippy: They are all "LAW AND ORDER" until we actually insist the follow laws and promote order.

They meant their law and order. If they can't get all Judge Dredd on people, what's the point?


Even Judge Dredd thinks that LEOs that practice police brutality are criminal scum.

https://bleedingcool.com/comics/judge​-​dredd-beats-a-citizen-to-death-for-tal​king-back-in-the-new-2000ad/
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Getting out while the getting's good.


Before they get slapped with lawsuits and fired and lose that sweet pension while they go work private security.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt any of the good ones are quitting.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: They are all "LAW AND ORDER" until we actually insist the follow laws and promote order.


Law & Order Sound Effect (HQ) [+Download Link]
Youtube gP3MuUTmXNk
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Felicia.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is wonderful. Even resigning in resentment acknowledges they are on the losing side of morals and ethics.

Their resentment might boomerang in the future, and some kind of "pro-police use of force" politicians may try to campaign.

However, if the city is changed this radically, voters might, at long last, feel like there is something to vote for. So the reactionary resentment candidates might be rejected, instead of waltzing into power to the tune of apathy and surrender.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PVrEwCa8​nSA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Huh, a wicker chair.  It always looked like some sort of Canadian hockey jersey to me.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE0wf​j​sybIQ
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thin Blue Unemployment Line?

/best of luck with that


Pleasr, they can easily get a job as a security job at a mall, or night shift at a warehouse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know they can still investigate you and charge you, don't you?  They just can't fire you is all.

th.bing.comView Full Size


Marge knows.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE0wf​j​sybIQ


The proper button is right there dumbass~

Noisestorm - Crab Rave (Official Music Video)
Youtube cE0wfjsybIQ
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll make disbanding the department even easier.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too


Because...?

DarkSoulNoHope: It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.


Which has absolutely fark-all to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm, I like this plan. Shut down public police departments. Then only the rich and middle classes can afford private security.
Poor neighborhoods can tear themselves apart the way they want without the popo messing with them while they be keepin it real.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too

Because...?

DarkSoulNoHope: It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.

Which has absolutely fark-all to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state.


What does shall issue have to do with unemployed cops then -- perhaps YOU should explain
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too

Because...?

DarkSoulNoHope: It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.

Which has absolutely fark-all to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state.


You're a psychopath.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't fire me! I QUIT!
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Dancin_In_Anson: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too

Because...?

DarkSoulNoHope: It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.

Which has absolutely fark-all to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state.

What does shall issue have to do with unemployed cops then -- perhaps YOU should explain


He's saying that the cops will just shoot black people when unemployed and get away with it. Or something.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then, as now, some officers spoke of feeling underappreciated, and being asked to answer for the actions of one of their colleagues.

If you're looking for appreciation for brutalizing and abusing a population of people, you won't find it.  And yes, you're being asked to answer for the actions of your colleagues because you have been covering for those same colleagues when they did bad shiat before.  Don't want to be held accountable for them?  Report them, file complaints about not following laws/policy/whatever.  Make it known you won't cover for the bad apples if you don't want to be lumped in with them.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh boo ho
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will miss Felicia.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - I've Had It Up To Here With Your Rules
Youtube yVFn7F3El8g
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Dancin_In_Anson: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too

Because...?

DarkSoulNoHope: It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.

Which has absolutely fark-all to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state.

What does shall issue have to do with unemployed cops then -- perhaps YOU should explain

He's saying that the cops will just shoot black people when unemployed and get away with it. Or something.


yep, I have been here a long time.

Just wanted an answer from the horses um...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"citing lack of support.."

None of them are capable of "citing" anything. The problem facing us is not entirely racism, although that plays a part. Cops kill white people for little or no reason, too. The problem is that only unintelligent people with authoritarian views can become police officers. Then, after they complete their training, they are essentially a member of a gang with a code of silence and an attitude of "police v. citizens." Until intelligent people who understand what they are doing are able to become cops (and make over $100,000/year) the problem will continue.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: fragMasterFlash: Thin Blue Unemployment Line?

/best of luck with that

Pleasr, they can easily get a job as a security job at a mall, or night shift at a warehouse.


But then where will the minimum wage military washouts work?

/sorry for disrespecting those who wished to serve but weren't cut out for it
//went to college with a few people who fit that mold
///they washed out of school too
////your mileage may vary
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Your comment sounded like a veiled threat to me & probably him too

Because...?

DarkSoulNoHope: It means they might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore, after quitting their law enforcement job, if they shoot someone.

Which has absolutely fark-all to do with Minnesota being a shall issue state.


And your remark apparently has Fark all to do with the discussion. Or you are being deliberately obtuse.
 
