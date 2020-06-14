 Skip to content
(CBC)   Mere days after the Blood Rainbow foretold their doom; tornadoes, golf balls sized hail and flooding ravage a Western Canadian town causing massive property damage (w/ video)   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Scary, Thunderstorm, Tornado, Storm, Calgary's city limits, Environment Canada warning, Terri Lang, Saturday evening, severe thunderstorms  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That storm past just south of us last night, I watched the lightning flash non-stop from my back deck for over an hour. The radar was terrifying, people on Facebook were saying that they were getting golf ball sized hail just outside the city.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's what you get for being the birthplace of Ted Cruz.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alberta wont understand till they get wiped out by the planet. All of em are 110% pro-oil sands, even more than texans.
 
bigfire
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Allegedly
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Town", subby?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF is a Blood rainbow ?
Holy shiat.
Awesome and probably unsettling if you're experiencing it first hand.
alex10294
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sure. If you told rural Californians you weee banning almonds and artificial irrigation, they'd be against that. If you told Nebraska you were banning farming, they'd be against it.  Cows, chickens, state, state, etc.  Sitting in a city, and telling rural people how they need to sacrifice never goes over well. Now, if people wanted to share that sacrifice, and being a greater amount of economic activity to that area specifically, you might hear a different tune.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have they tried not being gay?
 
schubie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn. That's some weather.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A non Newtonian fluid car cover can save you a lot of damage in a fail storm
 
Wolf892
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

**hail** storm
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It was funnier the first time.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ok, I'm used to the atmosphere turning colour during storms, but that would definitely be a new one.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh Calgary. Thats North Texas. Nothing but a bunch of conservatives . Who cares?
 
ocelot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm betting it's a little cooler up there.
 
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

But its a dry cool
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yes. So conservative and Texas that we've elected a gay, Muslim mayor three times.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not anymore, it looks like.
 
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tokeninm. You cant be biggoted. You have minority friends.
 
unyon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

In my part of SW Calgary just outside of downtown, it rained to beat hell, but we never saw any of the hail. Amazing that just a few km away starting in Bridgeland that the story was much different.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My (atheist) buddy sent me a video of outside of his apartment this morning and my reaction was "What deity did you piss off to make this happen?" :P It looked like a vengeful god hurling balls of ice at the ground.

Oh, and Mayor Nenshi is not a token, he's a reliable and effective politician who would kick your ass for saying that.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

In Inglewood, we had pea-sized hail, maybe a tiny bit bigger, and it was kind of slushy. So we avoided the bad stuff too.
 
