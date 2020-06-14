 Skip to content
(Metro)   If you haven't started question every part of your life during the pandemic, you will start. Assuming you survive   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Kbler-Ross model, Emotion, Grief, Meaning of life, Psychology, major change, Denial  
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sorry I read that twaddle.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel so ahead of the curve lately. I've been in relative self isolation for years, so the only real changes from the pandemic are wearing masks at work and shopping before work instead of after. That's pretty much it.

Also, I'm a farking stoner who has been reading about police corruption and how racist this country if for years, and am glad people are finally realizing it. (Though I am also surprised at the true extent, it really sound like regular, non criminal black people are always having police point guns at them. I was raised in Montana, you don't point a gun at anything you aren't going to shoot, so this upsets me very deeply, officer should not be pointing guns until actually in danger, and I'm rethinking that too.)  Police corruption, the disintegration of our rights, the war on drugs, it's all to punish black people, but any white who thinks the same tools won't eventually be turned on them is a fool.

I don't have a problem with different people, I don't really understand why other people do either, but I do understand that allowing the rights of our soceity to be stifled for one group will only stifle the soceity. And not to sound like a stoner conspricist, but what theywant. They being the people in power, not that clown show threater we call congress, but the people who own congress, the lobbyist's bosses, the SuperPAC funders, these peopleare making a lot of money with very little over sight, it's in their best interests to maintain status quo, keep you in your shiatty life, so they can keep making obscene amounts of money.

These protest are nice, but if 10 gated neighborhoods got completely ranksacked and razed, shiat would start changing the next day. Right now protests are an amusement to the bored rich, until it affects them personally things won't change.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tjsands1118: These protest are nice, but if 10 gated neighborhoods got completely ranksacked and razed, shiat would start changing the next day. Right now protests are an amusement to the bored rich, until it affects them personally things won't change


No it wouldnt. The system we got cannot change. It must be thrown away. The simple fact is that this government cannot fix the problems of this country. Too much decay, rot, decrepitness, whatever you wish to call it, must be excised in order for this country to be healthy once more.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm an accountant. Most people want to self isolate away from me naturally.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: I'm sorry I read that twaddle.


This. I got about 4 sentences in and,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think it was greened for the headline more than the article itself. We do have some masterful subbwriters.  Sometimes you just can't keep a good headline down. The change for me is a new attitude about public restrooms especially small ones at gas stations.

/hold it
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If no one I know dies, it's just another recession.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have been assured by anonymous iceholes that human life is worth less than property.  As long as the pandemic doesn't damage any property we should be good.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I really like articles ostensibly about "self-reflection" that have a picture of a model looking in a mirror.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm going to make a major life change, like going back to slashdot.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, I have had way too much time and opportunity for self-evaluation lately. That, and the extra hour or two of sleep a night giving my subconscious a chance to unlock weird little corners of my psyche through strange-ass dreams, have made this period a little bit of hell. It doesn't help that it's unfolding against a backdrop of seeming global breakdown.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I feel so ahead of the curve lately. I've been in relative self isolation for years, so the only real changes from the pandemic are wearing masks at work and shopping before work instead of after. That's pretty much it.

Also, I'm a farking stoner who has been reading about police corruption and how racist this country if for years, and am glad people are finally realizing it. (Though I am also surprised at the true extent, it really sound like regular, non criminal black people are always having police point guns at them. I was raised in Montana, you don't point a gun at anything you aren't going to shoot, so this upsets me very deeply, officer should not be pointing guns until actually in danger, and I'm rethinking that too.)  Police corruption, the disintegration of our rights, the war on drugs, it's all to punish black people, but any white who thinks the same tools won't eventually be turned on them is a fool.

I don't have a problem with different people, I don't really understand why other people do either, but I do understand that allowing the rights of our soceity to be stifled for one group will only stifle the soceity. And not to sound like a stoner conspricist, but what theywant. They being the people in power, not that clown show threater we call congress, but the people who own congress, the lobbyist's bosses, the SuperPAC funders, these peopleare making a lot of money with very little over sight, it's in their best interests to maintain status quo, keep you in your shiatty life, so they can keep making obscene amounts of money.

These protest are nice, but if 10 gated neighborhoods got completely ranksacked and razed, shiat would start changing the next day. Right now protests are an amusement to the bored rich, until it affects them personally things won't change.


Kindred soul.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You mean its not normal to while away the hours considering the ways in which conservation of momentum necessitates the existence of entropy?
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The situation has had a minimal impact on my life; the biggest impact is that my weed dealer can't get any supplies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's see. Before the pandemic, I was staying home all the time, only going out to exercise, having groceries delivered, and was chronically short on toilet paper.

Now? I finally have enough toilet paper.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm in the depression stage, then again I've been in that stage since I was born.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"If you haven't started question every part of your life during the pandemic, you will start.  Assuming you survive."

-or-

"If you haven't started, question every part of your life.  During the pandemic, you will start assuming you survive."
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm question this headline
 
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Farkers didnt start questioning their lives once they became Farkers, they never will.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I need to worry about work less.  In fact, I need to work less, in general.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zobear: Nocrash: I'm sorry I read that twaddle.

This. I got about 4 sentences in and,

[Fark user image 221x240]


Me too. Sounds like I should start a movement. The only things I question in life from this pandemic is why it didn't last longer and why is everyone back on the road driving like idiots.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The problem with how long this lockdown lasted, especially for non-essentials.
So imagine if you spent that time in isolation and walking alone, to the point where you have worn out your shoes. And you can't find anyone open to fix it.
That's when you really spend a lot of time sole searching.
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On a more serious note, even though I'm not gonna bother reading an article from Metro, we do need to question the failures of our economic system and its moral failings.

Why should be people even HAVE to argue with each other whether the economy should be opened or not? Nobody should have to worry about starving or paying rent right now. (in fact they should never have to worry regardless of the pandemic but I'll leave that discussion for another time).

There is enough money and food in existence that we can ALL be paid to do absolutely nothing until this virus is starved out. The fact that the money is being withheld and people are being forced to work, is the utmost failure of our entire way of life.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The major difference that the pandemic has had on my life: My commute is a LOT better.  Hardly any traffic.  And my schedule has changed from pure 1st shift to a modified 2nd shift and wearing a mask when I'm out.

I still go grocery shopping, get gas, pick up food, and doctors appointments.  I'm rather happy with my schedule and the lack of commute traffic.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chipaku: is the utmost failure of our entire way of life.


Welcome to capitalism, USA style.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To quote one of my wise friends*:
This pandemic forced us to reflect on our lives and really see what was essential and what was luxury, who are friends really are and who were the friends of circumstance.

/*yes I have friends
//who don't live in Canada
///why are you laughing?!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What I've learned from the last couple of months is that people cannot in general assess risk for shiat; staying home for a few days drives everyone insane; the idea of dying drives everyone into hysteria; and nobody but nobody has any concept of history beyond the last presidential election.

Honestly, I'm ashamed of my entire species.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: The problem with how long this lockdown lasted, especially for non-essentials.
So imagine if you spent that time in isolation and walking alone, to the point where you have worn out your shoes. And you can't find anyone open to fix it.
That's when you really spend a lot of time sole searching.


Fark user imageView Full Size


...he said archly
 
John Hopoate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gadian: I need to worry about work less.  In fact, I need to work less, in general.


This.  I finally learned to relax during quarantine here in NZ.  I've been flat out for years, gotta do this, gotta get that done, brain going tick, tick, tick all day long.  it took a few weeks but finally the wound up spring in me finally uncoiled and went slack.  And then we lifted quarantine and it was back to work with the same old shiat and its associated stress.  I quit my job last week, just don't give a fark anymore.  My house is paid off and I have enough invested to be comfortable, why the hell would I want to be someone else's stressed out monkey?
 
