(The Root)   Another day, another entitled white woman   (theroot.com) divider line
19
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to think Google had the right idea with Google Glass... Record and stream EVERYTHING.
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm starting to think Google had the right idea with Google Glass... Record and stream EVERYTHING.


I strongly support people wearing police bodycams. Except a version that automatically uploads to a server and doesn't accidentally malfunction when  a black person is getting "corrected."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell a lot of Karens don't be on the internet like that because, if they were, they'd know that black people with camera phones are cracking down on Karen behavior like never before.

Have we just given up on editors entirely?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!


The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!

The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.


Defending a white woman exerting her non-existent "authority" to prevent black people from accessing a space? Yep, you're racist.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: 8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!

The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.

Defending a white woman exerting her non-existent "authority" to prevent black people from accessing a space? Yep, you're racist.


Cute.

She works there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Okay, which one of y'all Farkers wrote that article?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: 8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!

The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.

Defending a white woman exerting her non-existent "authority" to prevent black people from accessing a space? Yep, you're racist.


Also, your knee-jerk reaction of associating this with anything that has to do with race means YOU are the racist.

/Married to a minority
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!
The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.
Woke Farkers are woke.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: You can tell a lot of Karens don't be on the internet like that because, if they were, they'd know that black people with camera phones are cracking down on Karen behavior like never before.

Have we just given up on editors entirely?


The article writer is black, so changing it would be racist.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

8 inches: Man On A Mission: 8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!

The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.

Defending a white woman exerting her non-existent "authority" to prevent black people from accessing a space? Yep, you're racist.

Also, your knee-jerk reaction of associating this with anything that has to do with race means YOU are the racist.

/Married to a minority


Ah the inevitable "no you!" defense so often used by racists being busted as racist.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chabash: GardenWeasel: I'm starting to think Google had the right idea with Google Glass... Record and stream EVERYTHING.

I strongly support people wearing police bodycams. Except a version that automatically uploads to a server and doesn't accidentally malfunction when  a black person is getting "corrected."


No no, you have it wrong. You "correct" women, you remind black people of their "station".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Knox Ridge?

Knox Ridge?

Isn't that where they are putting the railroad through?

I think the property management company should just give the nice lady who was accosted free rent, and a do nothing paid position, Associate manager of That ain't my job, for example, if they wish to avoid a fair housing act lawsuit.  If I could find a Associate manager of That ain't my job, who so offends the resident of Knox Ridge, that her very appearance would drive them out of town....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The employee actually said "I do know everybody. biatch, you haven't even come in and done your paperwork, right?"

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

8 inches: Man On A Mission: 8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!

The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.

Defending a white woman exerting her non-existent "authority" to prevent black people from accessing a space? Yep, you're racist.

Cute.

She works there.


And they probably live there. Your point?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wrong. The media needs to stop doing this. This looks like a woman enforcing the rules.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You got to love their half-assed apology. We don't tolerate racism - inadvertent or otherwise. That's the precursor to them saying gee it was a simple misunderstanding and she made a mistake.  She really believed in her heart that she knew all the residents. She's so sorry now.  As long as people keep making excuses for people like Karen, this behavior will continue. Fire her ass and be done with it.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

8 inches: Man On A Mission: 8 inches: Is everything a race issue now?

You don't like the rules?  That's racist!
You don't want to follow instructions?  That's racist!
You're speaking to me in a civil manner and not raising your voice?  That's racist!

The only thing racist about that video is calling a white woman "Karen" because she's white.

Woke Farkers are woke.

Defending a white woman exerting her non-existent "authority" to prevent black people from accessing a space? Yep, you're racist.

Also, your knee-jerk reaction of associating this with anything that has to do with race means YOU are the racist.

/Married to a minority


Please quit being an idiot and watch this


Dr. Robin DiAngelo discusses 'White Fragility'
Youtube 45ey4jgoxeU
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's getting farking embarrassing to be an older white woman these days. I think the only way you can tell the sane-ish ones is we wear masks.
 
