(Metro)   You're in trouble now, mister
32
    Tobias Ellwood, Metropolitan Police Service, Bournemouth East, Pc Keith Palmer, David Atkinson, Urination, 28-year-old man  
•       •       •

johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All right, what's all piss, then?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Piss off copper
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When ya gotta go, you gotta go!  But DAMN, man...have some decency!  0_o

/Oh, I forgot.  This is the 21st century.  Nothing to see here...same 'ol same 'ol...move along!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the US government is prepared for the urine river that will originate from Trump's eventual grave?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Piss off copper


Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daytime drunk? Anti-police demonstrator? Tourist?

/I'll go for tourist myself.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder if the US government is prepared for the urine river that will originate from Trump's eventual grave?


Drink!
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.


Yeah, not exactly what I would consider worthy of "piss on his grave."
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.


Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Yeah, not exactly what I would consider worthy of "piss on his grave."


Just saw the picture and I was more thinking about what a drunk moron would say to the cop arresting him. Wasn't intentionally cheering him on.

my bad
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Yeah, not exactly what I would consider worthy of "piss on his grave."


Hmmm... I don't like "worthy", should be "deserving."
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"White privilege" ?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Yeah, not exactly what I would consider worthy of "piss on his grave."

Just saw the picture and I was more thinking about what a drunk moron would say to the cop arresting him. Wasn't intentionally cheering him on.

my bad


It's all good, your explanation makes sense.

And my reply wasn't really targeted at you, more of a general comment.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of decency, why would they put a headstone on a public sidewalk like that? Even if it is only a memorial, passers-by might think they're walking on his grave. Why not put it up higher on the column - maybe at eye level?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Yeah, not exactly what I would consider worthy of "piss on his grave."

Just saw the picture and I was more thinking about what a drunk moron would say to the cop arresting him. Wasn't intentionally cheering him on.

my bad


OK, I accept your explanation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really takes the piss.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is britian, so whenever it rains it also gets "pissed on." Not sure what the big deal is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder if the US government is prepared for the urine river that will originate from Trump's eventual grave?


topchinatravel.comView Full Size
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whe a douche move in this case I THINK they will have a hard time proving he actually DID piss on it. My friend and I have an ongoing thing whenever one of us goes anywhere on vacation. You have to take a photo at EVERY fountain you see simulating peeing in it.  You get bonus points for "Degree of Difficulty" getting into a good position.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock the lib up!
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt he had the slightest idea that he was pishing next to a memorial or, if he did, whose memorial it is. He didn't pish on it, either, just into a corner next to it. And this being London, I very much doubt that he's the first to pish there.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Dodo David: SpectroBoy: Piss off copper

Dude, that is so wrong. The dead police officer was killed in the line of duty while confronting a terrorist.

Yeah, not exactly what I would consider worthy of "piss on his grave."

Just saw the picture and I was more thinking about what a drunk moron would say to the cop arresting him. Wasn't intentionally cheering him on.

my bad

OK, I accept your explanation.


now, kith.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's Tom Morello "every molotov needs a soundtrack" https://twitter.com/tmore​llo/status/12​71252002547236867?s=19


Nice.  Encouraging others to set fires and possibly kill people.  You think that millionaire is gonna be out there burning things?  No, but he'll capitalize on it.  What a douchebag.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Here's Tom Morello "every molotov needs a soundtrack" https://twitter.com/tmorel​lo/status/1271252002547236867?s=19


Nice.  Encouraging others to set fires and possibly kill people.  You think that millionaire is gonna be out there burning things?  No, but he'll capitalize on it.  What a douchebag.


Ah, fook sake...wrong thread.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You wouldn't shoot a policeman. And then steal his helmet. You wouldn't go to the toilet in his helmet. And then send it to the policeman's grieving widow. And then steal it again!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I wonder if the US government is prepared for the urine river that will originate from Trump's eventual grave?

Drink!


Deal with it you little crying trump nutter. You're backing a miserable excuse for a man. You should be ashamed of yourself.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: You wouldn't shoot a policeman. And then steal his helmet. You wouldn't go to the toilet in his helmet. And then send it to the policeman's grieving widow. And then steal it again!


[Fark user image image 500x282]


I thought about posting this but...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No matter how noble the cause, there's always got to be some aryan-white dumbf*ck out there who goes that one step too far.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
from the Guardian -

"More than 100 people were arrested at the far-right protest in London on Saturday, which was condemned by the prime minister, Boris Johnson, as "racist thuggery".
Six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent clashes as several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended the protest organised by far-right groups which claimed they wanted to protect statues such as that of Winston Churchill from vandalism.
Video footage shows some of the self-proclaimed "statue defenders" apparently making Nazi salutes, and the protest quickly turned violent as the group took over areas near the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square and hurled missiles, smoke grenades, glass bottles and flares at police officers."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Here's Tom Morello "every molotov needs a soundtrack" https://twitter.com/tmorel​lo/status/1271252002547236867?s=19


Nice.  Encouraging others to set fires and possibly kill people.  You think that millionaire is gonna be out there burning things?  No, but he'll capitalize on it.  What a douchebag.


Millionaires burn down lives. Not buildings.

Well, sometimes buildings too.

https://ny.curbed.com/2019/5/3/185259​0​8/south-bronx-fires-decade-of-fire-viv​ian-vazquez-documentary
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
PP on the PC.
 
