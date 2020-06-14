 Skip to content
(Axios)   The scourge of Coronavirus fraud   (axios.com)
Calypsocookie
2 hours ago  
Where it stands: The Federal Trade Commission says consumers have reported about $50 million in losses to the agency.

^^^Referring to unemployment.

I belong to an unemployment discussion group on Facebook for other Las Vegans also out of work. I'm not exaggerating when I say at least half of all unemployed Las Vegans are STILL WAITING TO SEE A DIME. I was one of the lucky ones to receive my benefits almost immediately. I honestly cannot fathom the despair and frustration these people are going through. Especially when they see articles like this.

Desperate people will do desperate things.
 
AsparagusFTW
1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Where it stands: The Federal Trade Commission says consumers have reported about $50 million in losses to the agency.

^^^Referring to unemployment.

^^^Referring to unemployment.

I belong to an unemployment discussion group on Facebook for other Las Vegans also out of work. I'm not exaggerating when I say at least half of all unemployed Las Vegans are STILL WAITING TO SEE A DIME. I was one of the lucky ones to receive my benefits almost immediately. I honestly cannot fathom the despair and frustration these people are going through. Especially when they see articles like this.

Desperate people will do desperate things.


I feel bad for every other state. I'm located in MI. Unemployment for us has been simple and funded. Payments go out third week, then every two weeks there after. It only maybe took me 20 mins to read and sign up, and 10 minutes every two weeks after to confirm.

Honestly, looking around, MI seems to have had their shiat together thru this entire thing. From lockdowns to crater COVID cases, to unemployment, to a slow rollout of getting back to work.

I feel bad for everyone else. With cases surging in the south now, and others soon to follow, it's going to get a whole lot worse. :|
 
IlGreven
1 hour ago  
I mean, if we'd had an actual, competent social safety net and catastrophe insurance that allowed companies to pay workers for a few months if they got shut down for a disaster, we wouldn't have to put an extra burden on the government to provide stimulus packages (which of course go straight to the people who made sure we don't have a competent social safety net or catastrophe insurance).

But no, the stock price might go down a cent or two, and deficits don't matter any more 'cuz one of our'n's in office.
 
jjorsett
11 minutes ago  
Scam never sleeps.
 
DRTFA
8 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Where it stands: The Federal Trade Commission says consumers have reported about $50 million in losses to the agency.

^^^Referring to unemployment.

^^^Referring to unemployment.

I belong to an unemployment discussion group on Facebook for other Las Vegans also out of work. I'm not exaggerating when I say at least half of all unemployed Las Vegans are STILL WAITING TO SEE A DIME. I was one of the lucky ones to receive my benefits almost immediately. I honestly cannot fathom the despair and frustration these people are going through. Especially when they see articles like this.

Desperate people will do desperate things.


I smarted your comment, so take this only as a silly observation:

Las Vegans is Spanish for "the vegans"
 
7 minutes ago  
Funny, the virus isnt listed.
 
Snapper Carr
5 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be opposed to the death penalty for taking advantage of desperate people during a pandemic.

Maybe that's extreme but...weird times.
 
