(USA Today)   Louisville Slugger ends sales of nightsticks for police amid protests. In other news, Louisville Slugger made police nightsticks   (usatoday.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assumed it was called a baton 
Bart goes for a Police Ride Along
Youtube qx_A1X2KqNc
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We took the tour in Louisville. They didn't mention making those.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: We took the tour in Louisville. They didn't mention making those.


I can see why they wouldn't. One is a wooden club that is a historic symbol of segregation and racial oppression in the US, the other's a nightstick.

Practically the same thing.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big surprise, their factory has the perfect setup for it. The (delightful) surprise is that they stopped. That's not very capitalist of them, but it is pretty ethical.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How fitting.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
[Fark user image 400x300]


Or as frat boys call them, "sexual assault assistance devices."
 
vestona22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In other news, Louisville Slugger made police nightsticks"

I have learned something today
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
[Fark user image image 400x300]


Those were pretty useful for "busting knuckles" back in the day.

What the hell else were they expecting 7-13 yo kids to do with them?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-lethal, or less lethal, weapons have no business in police hands. Only lethal weapons may be used.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about to get a lathe.  Wonder how much they pay for them.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great now they'll have to resort to modified toilet roll holders.  We all know where that leads.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
[Fark user image 400x300]

Or as frat boys call them, "sexual assault assistance devices."


It's not gay if it's sadistic, bro!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there is nothing like the crack of the baton against a suspects head when the season starts in the spring.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Gyrfalcon: Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
[Fark user image 400x300]

Or as frat boys call them, "sexual assault assistance devices."

It's not gay if it's sadistic, bro!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well there is nothing like the crack of the baton against a suspects head when the season starts in the spring.


The roar of the bystanders as the baton breaks in two and the perp's teeth go flying is about as American as it gets
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
Those were pretty useful for "busting knuckles" back in the day.
What the hell else were they expecting 7-13 yo kids to do with them?


Launching GI Joes. I hope Toy Story isn't real because I put those guys through a lot.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
[Fark user image image 400x300]


Keep one of those by the bed in case my nightmares become corporeal.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look nice but I wouldn't want to be on the business end of them.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Jose Canseco nightstick? Tell me, you didn't pay money for this right?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm about to get a lathe.  Wonder how much they pay for them.


Please remember to wear gloves and long sleeves for safety.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More 'merican jobs to be outsourced to China OR will those metal collapsible batons be adopted? (probably also from China)
 
Sasquach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm about to get a lathe.  Wonder how much they pay for them.


I was going to say, am I awful for thinking first and foremost "Damn, this is an opportunity..."
 
gnosis301
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll stick with my muddler, then.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: [Fark user image image 425x283]

A Jose Canseco nightstick? Tell me, you didn't pay money for this right?


Took me a second, but that's a diorama/figure display/ whatever it's called, not a movie still, right?

/screen grabs of 80s movies shot on film don't look that clean
//also Ralph's trench coat is all wrong
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Flappyhead: [Fark user image image 425x283]

A Jose Canseco nightstick? Tell me, you didn't pay money for this right?

Took me a second, but that's a diorama/figure display/ whatever it's called, not a movie still, right?

/screen grabs of 80s movies shot on film don't look that clean
//also Ralph's trench coat is all wrong


I'm trying to figure out if its a really detailed toy as well.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
[Fark user image 400x300]

Or as frat boys call them, "sexual assault assistance devices."


or military police. or so I have heard.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well I guess the police could switch to metal batons. Way harder to break those on hippies.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Mister Buttons: Colour_out_of_Space: We always called them "Souvenir Bats."
Those were pretty useful for "busting knuckles" back in the day.
What the hell else were they expecting 7-13 yo kids to do with them?

Launching GI Joes. I hope Toy Story isn't real because I put those guys through a lot.


Well, it's as real as the movie Small Soldiers is, so take that for what you will.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Well I guess the police could switch to metal batons. Way harder to break those on hippies.


That's what maglites are for. Cops and Security.
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thediagram.comView Full Size


This is a PR24. Also known as a baton.
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phedex: grinding_journalist: Flappyhead: [Fark user image image 425x283]

A Jose Canseco nightstick? Tell me, you didn't pay money for this right?

Took me a second, but that's a diorama/figure display/ whatever it's called, not a movie still, right?

/screen grabs of 80s movies shot on film don't look that clean
//also Ralph's trench coat is all wrong

I'm trying to figure out if its a really detailed toy as well.


It's a toy, Look at CJ's elbow.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd much rather get beat down with something like a billy club rather than a telescoping steel baton.

/Knew a Security Forces guy that was called on a teenage shoplifter
//Kid ran, Sec Forces guy swiped with his extended baton
///shattered the kid's knee cap
 
