(Some Guy)   Rural Missouri town latest to try autonomous zone after the police chief went full redneck on Facebook   (fultonsun.com)
alechemist
1 hour ago  
That's some fine social media response chief.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
These guys still aren't catching on that the citizens tell them how they want their police to work.
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  
Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.
 
Richard Hertz
1 hour ago  
I'm loving how social media is outing many fine upstanding folk as the absolute scum they really are.
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.


It sounds like that's a real problem in his neck of the woods.
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.

It sounds like that's a real problem in his neck of the woods.


I'm in the San Francisco Bay Area so yeah lol
 
GoodDoctorB
51 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.


Protesters do that because if they stand way over there, out of everyone's way, nobody is actually going to notice them or their cause. They're trying to piss you off so you'll go complain to your civic leaders and cause change.

Also, nobody blocks ambulances.
 
OgreMagi
50 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads.


During the 1992 Rodney King riot in Los Angeles, people were dragged from their cars and beaten.  I believe at least one person was killed.  So a mob blocking the road can reasonably be considered a major threat.
 
Bruscar
49 minutes ago  
I want to blame Facebook, but I know that's akin to blaming one drug dealer for my relative's drug addiction when in fact that relative will go to almost any length and pursue dealings with almost any person to acquire his drug of choice.
 
Fano
47 minutes ago  

edmo: These guys still aren't catching on that the citizens tell them how they want their police to work.


pics.me.me
 
Bondith
45 minutes ago  
Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably Priced Love, and a Hard-Boiled Egg.
 
kendelrio
44 minutes ago  
Are there people who's job it is to scroll through other peoples social media looking for shiat?
 
Bondith
41 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Are there people who's job it is to scroll through other peoples social media looking for shiat?


Yes.  These days it's called journalism.
 
Straight Outta Hate
41 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I want to blame Facebook, but I know that's akin to blaming one drug dealer for my relative's drug addiction when in fact that relative will go to almost any length and pursue dealings with almost any person to acquire his drug of choice.


Beyond the safe drugs. the average drug dealer is scum.
You are fine to hate them all.
 
RottenEggs
38 minutes ago  
Well . he's not wrong .
 
WastrelWay
37 minutes ago  
Here is the real problem:

"The police chief for the City of Auxvasse has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," [Mayor] Henage wrote. "Racism is not condoned or tolerated by the City of Auxvasse."

However, the police chief did not mention race, Mr. Mayor. You did. You are the racist for assuming that "dumbasses" and the "gene pool" and "Darwin" were racial remarks. That's the way you think.

How are we going to remove racism from our culture when every stupid remark is assumed to be racism?
 
fragMasterFlash
37 minutes ago  
Will he go full Roseanne and blame it on ambien?

/aw gee, Bullwinkle
//that trick never works
 
jbc
36 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Are there people who's job it is to scroll through other peoples social media looking for shiat?


Not likely. Either someone probably saw those posts on social media and tipped off the paper, or that paper was following the chief online and caught the last one in real time.
 
Tenatra
33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.

It sounds like that's a real problem in his neck of the woods.


Sounds like he's generalizing off the media and ranting - I don't live that far out into rural lands but I've seen quite a few people around my parts find their blood start boiling over this news even though they are far enough displaced that they will never see anything like what is being shown on TV. Should have kept his commentary out of it. He's in a tiny town with a highway that bypasses it entirely. Posted speed 70Mph, no reason to take the off ramp and stop there. Anytime I've ever been on Hwy 54 passing through that area it is very light traffic. - Anyone in that area wanting to block a highway would likely take a small drive down the road to I-70 which would create a noticeable backlog very quick. If you are willing to chance standing on a highway with cars and semis first coming up on you at 75-80mph.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
32 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Bruscar: I want to blame Facebook, but I know that's akin to blaming one drug dealer for my relative's drug addiction when in fact that relative will go to almost any length and pursue dealings with almost any person to acquire his drug of choice.

Beyond the safe drugs. the average drug dealer is scum.
You are fine to hate them all.


Yeah, the average drug dealer is not the kid that sells you pot.
 
Percise1
32 minutes ago  
If nothing else, these times are allowing people to shine like the brown stars that they are.
 
Epossumondas
28 minutes ago  
Greeeeat. My racist aunt lives 10 miles from Auxvasse so she'll be in a FB tizzy for sure.
At least until her husband drags her to Branson for her Oak Ridge Boys fix.
 
imbrial
24 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, Auxvasse is just south of Mexico and west of Bachelor.
 
Mrtraveler01
24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Here is the real problem:

"The police chief for the City of Auxvasse has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," [Mayor] Henage wrote. "Racism is not condoned or tolerated by the City of Auxvasse."

However, the police chief did not mention race, Mr. Mayor. You did. You are the racist for assuming that "dumbasses" and the "gene pool" and "Darwin" were racial remarks. That's the way you think.

How are we going to remove racism from our culture when every stupid remark is assumed to be racism?


Explain how this isn't racist?

Other posts are memes created by other Facebook users. One, shared June 1, is divided into two halves. At the top is a picture of a black man speaking into a microphone, captioned: "Rioter: 'We're gonna start coming to the suburbs Ain't nothing left here.'" Below is a photo of two white men wearing ghillie suits and holding firearms, captioned, "The boys and I patiently waiting in the suburbs."
 
Karma Chameleon
24 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.


How do people feel when they are stuck in traffic? Angry. Anxious. Powerless. We need to be reminded what that feels like, and that its temporary. Some people have to feel that way every minute of every day of their lives, because of the people who are supposed to protect them.
 
Mrtraveler01
23 minutes ago  

imbrial: Apropos of nothing, Auxvasse is just south of Mexico and west of Bachelor.


Yep. I know it as that exit off of I-70 right outside of Columbia.

This doesn't shock me at all.
 
rebelyell2006
22 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.


Inconveniencing people, in a way that motorists have no control over?  Welcome to the world of black people, where they get pulled over for driving while black, have lengthy times pulled over with guns drawn on them when my albino ass gets a quick "sure it's hidden by branches, just don't run that stop sign again" from the cops, and run the risk of ordinary daily life in public being escalated to being murdered by cops without warning because some white woman does not like the way they look at her.

And they let ambulances go through the temporary blockades.
 
Mrtraveler01
22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.

How do people feel when they are stuck in traffic? Angry. Anxious. Powerless. We need to be reminded what that feels like, and that its temporary. Some people have to feel that way every minute of every day of their lives, because of the people who are supposed to protect them.


I personally would rather them blocking traffic than looting and burning places down.
 
OgreMagi
19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: WastrelWay: Here is the real problem:

"The police chief for the City of Auxvasse has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," [Mayor] Henage wrote. "Racism is not condoned or tolerated by the City of Auxvasse."

However, the police chief did not mention race, Mr. Mayor. You did. You are the racist for assuming that "dumbasses" and the "gene pool" and "Darwin" were racial remarks. That's the way you think.

How are we going to remove racism from our culture when every stupid remark is assumed to be racism?

Explain how this isn't racist?

Other posts are memes created by other Facebook users. One, shared June 1, is divided into two halves. At the top is a picture of a black man speaking into a microphone, captioned: "Rioter: 'We're gonna start coming to the suburbs Ain't nothing left here.'" Below is a photo of two white men wearing ghillie suits and holding firearms, captioned, "The boys and I patiently waiting in the suburbs."


There must be multiple versions of this floating about.  The one I saw showed people dressed antifa style, but where clearly white people, who were making the threat.  The wording was different, too, but it was still a threat that they were going to attack the suburbs.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
15 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Just awful especially considering his position. However, I agree that protesters should stop the practice of taking over highways and other major roads. Innocent people might need to get to the hospital. Others simply just need to get to work and for some of these people, if they're late, they're fired.


"Menial! Why have you not yet begun your appointed travails?"
"An act of God, sir, made me late."
"What act of God was that?"
"He made stupid people."
 
Robinfro
12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Here is the real problem:

"The police chief for the City of Auxvasse has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," [Mayor] Henage wrote. "Racism is not condoned or tolerated by the City of Auxvasse."

However, the police chief did not mention race, Mr. Mayor. You did. You are the racist for assuming that "dumbasses" and the "gene pool" and "Darwin" were racial remarks. That's the way you think.

How are we going to remove racism from our culture when every stupid remark is assumed to be racism?


That's racist for calling people out for NOT being racist and just lumping everyone together under the blanket term "dumbass" instead of separating by race with a 10 question demographic survey.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
9 minutes ago  

Percise1: If nothing else, these times are allowing people to shine like the brown stars that they are.


oldenapleschocolate.comView Full Size


...or, for the more literal-minded:

i0.wp.comView Full Size


/ gives "chocolate kiss" a whole nother meaning
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Here is the real problem:

"The police chief for the City of Auxvasse has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," [Mayor] Henage wrote. "Racism is not condoned or tolerated by the City of Auxvasse."

However, the police chief did not mention race, Mr. Mayor. You did. You are the racist for assuming that "dumbasses" and the "gene pool" and "Darwin" were racial remarks. That's the way you think.

How are we going to remove racism from our culture when every stupid remark is assumed to be racism?


By ignoring it.   Duh
 
MizzouFTW
5 minutes ago  
Most, of not all, of you have not been to the area. My padre lives a town over. I'm not exaggerating when I say I might be one of maybe ten people in that town (when I visit) that has all their teeth.

It's a very racist area. High poverty. Very rural. Lots of meth.

About what you would expect from that town tbh.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: However, the police chief did not mention race, Mr. Mayor. You did. You are the racist for assuming that "dumbasses" and the "gene pool" and "Darwin" were racial remarks. That's the way you think.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.