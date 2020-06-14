 Skip to content
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There used to be a bar called The Locker Room down the street from Arrowhead Stadium.

My ex wife was a waitress and I would often times pick her up from work depending on our shifts.

Chiefs players would often show up there after a game for wings and a beer.

One night it was completely empty except for me and Derrick Thomas who had a giant plate of popcorn shrimp.

He asked me if I wanted to help him finish the plate.

At first I looked around, then realized he was talking to me.

So I asked him "Do you know who I am?"

Just kidding, I chowed down and it was fun.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A looong time ago I was at a business convention.  Zig Ziglar was going to be the guest speaker later in the day to inspire us to reach for the upper heights of mediocrity (company imposed mediocrity, Zig wanted people to be the best they could).  I was in the bathroom recycling some coffee when Zig walked up & took the spot next to me.  I glanced over & he nodded & said hello, I returned the greeting & we got on with the pressing business of the moment.

/didn't offer to shake his hand
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One time I was at an orgy when no shiat in walks Danny DeVito. He proceeds to raid the buffet table, eat his fill of wings and potato salad, and then away he goes.

What the hell.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I once saw Burt Reynolds at LAX. We were walking to different limos; his was ahead of mine. When he greeted the driver they did the bro hug thing but I noticed the driver stealthily place "something" in Reynolds suit coat pocket during the maneuver.

Probably some gum, I suppose.

Also, same day saw Rob Schneider being very cool, very friendly with folks.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was about 20 years ago or so when my wife and I traveled to San Luis Obispo for a family reunion (my family). After an enjoyable weekend, we were up early to catch the morning flight from SLO to Los Angeles on one of those small commuter planes that has two seats on each side and about twenty rows or so.

While we were waiting to board the plane, I noticed an older man with very thick glasses who looked familiar. I quietly pointed him out to my wife to see if she recognized him, but she didn't. We live in Tennessee and this was the first time we'd ever been to SLO, so aside from family we couldn't think of anyone else we would know.

It was then the gate attendant called for boarding and the man reached down and grabbed a black hat with a large silver thing on the front. One that looked a lot like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


(certain music fans will have figured this out by now)

I was pretty excited. I knew there had been a music festival nearby over the weekend and was a bit thrilled at my near connection to a rock legend. He rolled his carry on bag to the plane and got on board.

Imagine my surprise when I got on after him and realized my wife had the seat next to him. She and I both prefer aisle seats (we're tall) and once she figured out the seating assignment she offered to swap seats. No fool, I immediately took her up on her offer, sat down and politely introduced myself.

He nodded at me and looked a bit apprehensive, which I understood. When you're a member of the rock-n-roll hall of fame, I can only imagine that some fans can be a bit ... exuberant. I was determined not to be one of those people, though, so I told him that I recognized him but only had one question, if he didn't mind.

He asked me what my question was, and I asked him how often he practiced.

He seemed a bit surprised at the question (I guess it wasn't one he'd been asked very often) but he answered quickly. He told me he did every day. Then he said one of the coolest things I've ever heard. He said he practiced every day because he was always looking for the "wow".

"The wow?" I asked. "What is the 'wow'?"

He said the wow was that one note, that one lick, that one riff that made him go "wow!"

Meeting someone who was a literal rock guitar legend, who had a signature riff named after him, who was admired by a litany of the greatest guitarists in the world ... and who still practiced every day. Who was still looking for the wow.

Needless to say, I was impressed. And, to be honest, a little bit awed.

I thanked him for answer. He nodded, pulled out a notepad and started writing. Taking my cue, I turned back across the aisle and spent the rest of the (fairly short) flight chatting with my wife.

I had said one question, and I meant it, even though I would have gladly talked with him the entire flight. But I didn't want to be "that guy". When we landed, he nodded at me one last time and wished me a safe flight home. I did the same to him.

Ladies and gentleman, meet the one and only Bo Diddley. May he rock in peace.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in a restaurant one evening with a group of people from a training class. Next door to the restaurant, they had opened up the roof of an old theater. They had put in a terraced deck and a bar, and they had a stage for bands. We get done with dinner and go next door to drink and listen to the band. There is a group of women having a party, and they were line dancing as a group to some of the music.

In walks a group of people, and several people instantly recognize Gregory Hines (this is the early 1990s, about a decade before he died). Apparently they had been filming a movie nearby. He and his crew hang out, he does a couple of the line dances with the women having the party, and then they have a singing contest. I was not aware that he could also sing.

I've got his autograph around here somewhere.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One day during the 90's I was standing alone on an empty Lasalle street next to where the old train station used to be when I noticed a large man coming down the street towards me.

"That guy looks like Ali" I thought to myself but quickly dismissed the notion that he would ever be alone in public.

Once he was close enough that there was no mistaking that it was actually him I was transfixed by his presence.

I stuck my hand out and said "Champ", he took my hand and looked me in the eye silently.

His hand felt like concrete.

He let go and continued on his way while I stood there with my mouth agape.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked at the airport, I walked into the bathroom to go take a piss. There was a guy at the other end smoking a cigarette. I was about to tell him to knock it off until I noticed it was David Crosby and realized he probably didn't give a shiat about my opinion.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When i was in hs i met Arnie right after they wrapped the first Conan movie. He was excited to talk about it. He was no taller than me.

Met Cory Everson & her hubby at an autograph signing. I was wearing an Alice Cooper t shirt. Her hubby knew him. We briefly chatted, but only about Alice. They were nice people.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd lived in Austin for 20+ years, but moved away 15 years ago. On a flight back, I recognized a red-headed stranger making his way to a tour bus. We nodded polite hellos, and I thought yep, I'm in Austin. (Half the city has hung out with Willie, I think... or at least smoked something with him.) Seeing him made me feel back home.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: I'd lived in Austin for 20+ years, but moved away 15 years ago. On a flight back, I recognized a red-headed stranger making his way to a tour bus. We nodded polite hellos, and I thought yep, I'm in Austin. (Half the city has hung out with Willie, I think... or at least smoked something with him.) Seeing him made me feel back home.

[i.guim.co.uk image 850x850]


He was a Highwayman, on coach class he did ride.
With sword and pistol by his side
Many a young maid lost her baubles to his trade
Many a soldier shed his lifeblood on his blade
The bastards delayed me in the spring of twenty-five
But I am still alive

With sword and pistol by my side
Many a young maid lost her baubles to my trade
Many a soldier shed his lifeblood on my blade
The bastards hung me in the spring of twenty-five
But I am still alive
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, can a mod clean that last paragraph and this post up for me please and thank you.

Ctrl C is a hell of a drug.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the one that occurs to me is that famous, mostly for people who know basketball.

I grew up in Kentucky and as I'm sure many of you know, Kentucky basketball was scandalizes and hit with pretty hardcore sanctions.  An envelope full of cash that was being sent to a recruit, among other things.  Coach Eddie Sutton resigned, and was now easily the most hated man in the Commonwealth.

My friends and I would sometimes go to basketball games at Western Kentucky.  We would get down in the tunnels, at court level, just because we figured out how to get away with it.  Not even up to much of anything, maybe get a better view of the game. I think I was 12.

A matter of months after Sutton resigned, a friend and I are down there walking, look up and Eddie Sutton and another guy are walking right toward us.  I almost felt a sense of panic on the guy's behalf.  If I had been him, I wouldn't have been within 500 miles of Kentucky.  Every adult I knew claimed to want to hurt/kill him (Kentucky basketball, folks!).  Of all the places you could be on earth, you're here, and you've only got one guy with you!  You need the Secret Service!

And so I weirdly felt bad for him and afraid on his behalf.  This sounds overwrought if you weren't around that situation at the time.  And it was overwrought but it was real. I decided to stop and ask for his autograph.

He was really nice, didn't say much but agreed immediately.  And here are the things that made it stick with me.  First, and lesser, I couldn't think of anything to say to him that wasn't terrible.  "Um, man, if I were you I'd drive about 30 miles to Tennessee ASAP." "Why on earth are you at a basketball game in Kentucky? Are you insane? Run, fool!" So I didn't say anything, which was unheard of.  I was never shy.

The second thing that stuck with me:  he looked horrible.  Ashen skin, sunken cheeks and, I swear, the eyes of a person whose kids just died.  I'd never seen a face that made me worry for someone so much.  And let me stress again that I was in Kentucky.  I can see his face today.  I thought he must be 75 years old, and there's no way he'll live another 5.  I was a UK fan, and didn't like Sutton; I mean, I was 12.  And I wanted to hug the guy and say "you're gonna make it, man.  And now I think it would be advisable for you to get in a bulletproof car and get out of here."  (I actually spoke that way when I was 12; I was very popular).

Anyway, I got my Western ticket with Eddie Sutton's autograph.  I hid it at home, because I really thought that anyone, other than my mother, who found out about it would destroy it.

I've been lucky enough to meet at least 7 or 8 people whose names you'd recognize but I don't want to pester people so I don't have any autographs and very few pictures.  But I still have Eddie Sutton's autograph.  Eddie coached almost another 20 years and died on May 23 of this year.  Here's to you, Coach Sutton.  I bet you outlived at least half of the chain-smoking, booze-guzzling knuckleheads who hated you.  Well done.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once waited for a train next to Cherie Blair, and we boarded through the same door. I thought at the time that it was rather nice to live in a country where the Prime Minister's wife could travel unescorted on public transport.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelson Rockefeller. I have no idea why I would have been flying in the summer of 1968. We were in the queue waiting to board a plane. Nelson Rockefeller. Governor of New York. Grandson of John D. Taking a commercial flight. No entourage. In Louisville Ky. Talking to me, virtually-human scarecrow. 30 seconds.

Not a great anecdote.

He had a huge head.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for old lady Deathrocket outside some bathrooms at the Luxor (That trip was a little blurry, I think that's where we were). All the sudden Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey garage goes blowing out of the bathroom into the adjacent bar.  He throws his arms up and the bar cheers.  Moments later his buddy with the blond hair breezes through.   I sat on the bench, like a chump, not remembering their names.   Didn't want to be the clown who yelled: "Hey gas monkey!"    I like to think we both appreciated my restraint.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kurt Angle, the wrestler, lives two houses from me. I frequently see him and his family at the neighborhood pool. My wife was walking the other day and she caught his dog when it got loose. My wife said he was nice and has no neck.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: One time I was at an orgy when no shiat in walks Danny DeVito. He proceeds to raid the buffet table, eat his fill of wings and potato salad, and then away he goes.

What the hell.


Heh. I actually really met Danny in Vegas. My buddy had a great run and booked us a limo to dinner and as we walked up to it Danny hopped out of the limo in front of ours.

My buddy literally picked him up and spun him in a circle. Who I assume was his bodyguard started stepping forward but Danny laughed and said we were good guys. Then he shook our hands and said he was "off to make a huge donation to the casino".

Incredibly nice guy.

I let Ahnold at a Starbucks in Columbus during the Arnold classic. He was governor of cali at the time and an entire team of security came in before him. He walked around and said hi to everyone and apologized for any delays. He was somehow bigger than I expected. I thought he was short for some reason.

I made a security detail chuckle by looking at my wife and saying "oh shiat. We're part of a perimeter!"
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Saw Liam Neeson in a comic book shop once. Apparently he goes there occasionally to get stuff for family (grandsons or something, I never did find out). It was common courtesy that no one asked him for an autograph, which I'm told by staff there he greatly appreciated. Dude just wanted to shop in peace, and people let him.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a kid I was out with my parents for dinner at Pizza Hut when who do I spy across the dining room? My idol Bob Izumi famous (well Canadian famous) TV fishing personality. I kept my cool for the entire dinner and just as we were leaving I plucked up the courage to go over and talk to him and he couldn't have been a bigger asshole. Never meet your heroes.

Strangely enough at that same Pizza Hut my family met Bob Homme AKA The Friendly Giant who was much nicer and gave my dad a signed photo. My dad couldn't get over running into this guy he grew up watching on TV  at a Pizza Hut he had that photo framed and hung it on the wall for years. It turns out that the guy lived a few minutes away and was active in the local Rotary Club and not exactly living under the radar.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People like good luggage. Especially when they travel a lot. Such as comedians.

Dave Chappelle happened to be in the market for a new Samsonite luggage set. I tried my best not to fangirl over him. This was before he had Chappelle's Show, but after Half Baked and Con Air.

He finds a nice set, pretty non-descript. He gives me the payment card, and I process the transaction. "Part of the order involves printing address slips for your luggage. What address would you like to use?"

He defers for a bit, doesn't want them. I needed to put something for the transaction, I tell him.

He looks at me for a moment, and without missing a beat.

"1. 2. 3. AFRICA."

Dave got his 123 Africa address inserts and I got a no shiat story to tell my kids and fellow Farkers.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is not a random celebrity sighting, but it represented the man so well I never forgot it. I went to Dean Smiths basket camp. One of the highlights of the camp was the photo op with Dean Smith. As a relevant aside, one of the things he started at UNC was auctioning signed basketballs for charity, including giving them to other charities for their fundraising efforts. One of the doctor lead charity groups had auctioned off a ball at a charity pick up game that year, and my dad bought it for me and gave it to me for Christmas as a surprise. That was the year when I met Dean Smith. They introduced everyone at the camp to Dean by hometown, so they introduced me as "So and so from Fayetteville." Dean immediately asked me if I was related to Dr. So and So that bought "one of our balls", and told me to thank him, for Dean, for supporting charity.

It was a really small interaction, but it was funny to me how often I heard people trying to downplay some of his greatness, and I was able to point out that he actually paid attention AND REMBERED which charities they donated to as a team, and he paid attention to whether the balls actually sold and to who. It was important to him that he actually accomplished good, and he paid attention to the good that was done on his behalf.
 
claystrider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thirty years ago I was traveling with my family when we had a connector flight through Dallas. While walking the Texas mile between concourses I saw Stephen Hawking being assisted to his flight by airport staff. I was star struck. My little sister still thinks I'm the biggest dork for getting all fan-boy on some random dude in the airport.
She might be right. But it was super cool for me.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My aunt rode on a plane with Metallica back during the 80s, she caught the last seat on a plane headed to DFW. She said they sang the Beatles during the flight.

Evan Dando stepped on my foot before a Lemonheads concert.

I met Matthew Sweet during his "Girlfriend" album heyday. The next year when he came through town he dedicated a song to me.

I have Clay Harper's number in my phone and we've talked about "Doug"- the best rock opera ever. He owns restaraunts now.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was flying to Pennsylvania from Atlanta first class and sat next to Michael Stipe. We chatted. Very cool.

Two months later my brother got us 2nd row tickets to 10 Thousand Maniacs at the Fox in Atlanta. Before the concert started Stipe sat directly in front of me 1st row. He remembered me...   he also did a duet with Natalie.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
AT STAR TOP, CUSTOMER ISN'T ALWAYS RIGHT
Rick Kogan
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
January 8, 1988A few days ago, a famous New York director and his Chicago friend were having dinner at the Star Top Cafe.

Midway through the meal, the director stopped one of the restaurant's owners and said, ''Look, would you mind turning down the music? It's difficult to hear.''

''Yes, I mind,'' said Michael Short. ''We like to play the music loud and we don't like it when people tell us what to do.''

So, the music played loudly on, and I was reminded of the first time I had ever visited this oasis of individuality and had-it was late, mind you-walked over to the restaurant's ancient stereo and turned it as loud as its aged dials and speakers would allow.

''Who turned up the Doors?'' asked Short, popping from the kitchen.

''I did,'' I said, preparing apology.

''Good man,'' said Short.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/c​t​-xpm-1988-01-08-8803210162-story.html
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taketombo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I rode the T back from the airport across from Barney Frank years ago.

He was manspreading and reading a newspaper. Took up about 3 seats. Everyone seemed to recognize him and was just giving him the space to decompress on his way home (from DC?). Such an amazing grumpy old man.

/I've never seen Joe Kennedy III on the T
//should take the same trains I do
///farker is a disgrace to Rep. Frank's seat
 
Daddee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Allison Janney is very tall.
Taylor Swift is very funny.
Donald Trump has the charisma of a soap dish.
Martin Scorsese talks even faster in real life.
Tina Fey's scar is really visible in person.
Eddie Murphy is very soft spoken; Robin Williams was even more so.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Many years ago I was an E3 in line at the cash services window at the PX. I was trying to cash a check or something. I had been waiting like 15 minutes and was next in line when this lady just walks up and tries to get in front of me.
I say "hey! Line starts back there." She says "Obviously you don't know who I am. My husband is the Brigade commander." I say "Do you know who *I* am?" She says no. "Then go fark yourself. Back of the line."

/I wasn't in uniform, I was irritated that day, and as soon as I got my cash, I got right the fark up out of there in case her husband was around. I'm not *that* crazy .
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
While working at a bag boy in high school at Kroger, there was a customer in line who looked familiar.

"Are you Mike Gleason?"

"Yes, sir."

Gleason was a local TV sports reporter at the time who has gone on to work at the Big Ten Network and still does anchor work at ESPN occasionally, mainly college football stuff. Not some big name celebrity or anything like that.

I have no idea about the guy, but I've always thought well of a fellow who said "sir" to a stupid bag boy inelegantly asking his name. Just a small thing but it probably speaks to how he conducts himself overall and looking back, I thought it was pretty neat and I've always tried to keep that in mind when interacting with others in similar positions.
 
Lady J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A shiatload of DJs, not that most of you will recognise them or be impressed... Paul van Dyk, Ferry Corsten, Above & Beyond, Darren Tate, Fergie.. . I used to write for mixmag, and various other outlets.
 
Daddee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...and Bruce Springsteen was a great Indian Guides dad to hang with for a weekend.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Literally bumped into Cuba Gooding jr going into the bathroom at a Hooters in downtown Orlando in the mid 90s. Was dating a girl who worked there at the time while I was waiting tables at a jazz & blues club.  He was friendly enough &  posed for pictures with the Hooters girls & a couple of patrons.

Still have the polaroid pic he took with my gf at the time & other girls somewhere.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Naido: I don't think the one that occurs to me is that famous, mostly for people who know basketball.

I grew up in Kentucky and as I'm sure many of you know, Kentucky basketball was scandalizes and hit with pretty hardcore sanctions.  An envelope full of cash that was being sent to a recruit, among other things.  Coach Eddie Sutton resigned, and was now easily the most hated man in the Commonwealth.

My friends and I would sometimes go to basketball games at Western Kentucky.  We would get down in the tunnels, at court level, just because we figured out how to get away with it.  Not even up to much of anything, maybe get a better view of the game. I think I was 12.

A matter of months after Sutton resigned, a friend and I are down there walking, look up and Eddie Sutton and another guy are walking right toward us.  I almost felt a sense of panic on the guy's behalf.  If I had been him, I wouldn't have been within 500 miles of Kentucky.  Every adult I knew claimed to want to hurt/kill him (Kentucky basketball, folks!).  Of all the places you could be on earth, you're here, and you've only got one guy with you!  You need the Secret Service!

And so I weirdly felt bad for him and afraid on his behalf.  This sounds overwrought if you weren't around that situation at the time.  And it was overwrought but it was real. I decided to stop and ask for his autograph.

He was really nice, didn't say much but agreed immediately.  And here are the things that made it stick with me.  First, and lesser, I couldn't think of anything to say to him that wasn't terrible.  "Um, man, if I were you I'd drive about 30 miles to Tennessee ASAP." "Why on earth are you at a basketball game in Kentucky? Are you insane? Run, fool!" So I didn't say anything, which was unheard of.  I was never shy.

The second thing that stuck with me:  he looked horrible.  Ashen skin, sunken cheeks and, I swear, the eyes of a person whose kids just died.  I'd never seen a face that made me worry for someone so much.  And let me stress again that I was in Kentucky.  I can see his face today.  I thought he must be 75 years old, and there's no way he'll live another 5.  I was a UK fan, and didn't like Sutton; I mean, I was 12.  And I wanted to hug the guy and say "you're gonna make it, man.  And now I think it would be advisable for you to get in a bulletproof car and get out of here."  (I actually spoke that way when I was 12; I was very popular).

Anyway, I got my Western ticket with Eddie Sutton's autograph.  I hid it at home, because I really thought that anyone, other than my mother, who found out about it would destroy it.

I've been lucky enough to meet at least 7 or 8 people whose names you'd recognize but I don't want to pester people so I don't have any autographs and very few pictures.  But I still have Eddie Sutton's autograph.  Eddie coached almost another 20 years and died on May 23 of this year.  Here's to you, Coach Sutton.  I bet you outlived at least half of the chain-smoking, booze-guzzling knuckleheads who hated you.  Well done.


My Dad, a huge Carolina fan (the first seven footer that played for Dean Smith became a surgeon in Fayetteville and brought my dad to be his partner) got his MBA from Duke. He rode the elevator with Coach K a few times and would joke that it was hard to remember what a weasel he is when you meet him and find out what a nice guy he is to strangers on elevators at his work.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thomas Berger, novelist. Author of Little Big Man. Can't remember a word that we said. Bald. Always smiling.

Arthur Penn, director. Can't remember a word we said. Not always smiling. Had some hair. He had just released Night Moves which was the last of the 3 great neo-noir detective movies of the 70s: The Long Goodbye, Chinatown, and Night Moves. I love that movie and we spent a lot of time one summer tracking down a Florida location for one of the scenes. Just because.

Eudora Welty, short story writer. Can't remember a word we said. Sweet-natured woman.

One of the musicians for Sha Na Na. Not Bowser.  The band were listening to The Band by The Band. I was out of place and left.

Somebody something. Won a MacArthur Genius Grant for clowning. I said something that really pissed him off. Not my best evening. Can't remember what it was so I can't "regret" it, but I really wish I weren't so awkward sometime.

Somebody something. A former dancer for Dance Theater of Harlem. I came in at the end of the conversation where he was telling my friend how much he liked James Taylor.

Charles Martin Smith. He played on the piano How Can I Miss You If You Won't Go Away. So, I went away. Don't have to tell me twice.

Woman musician in one of those 80s-90s bands that had some complicated twee/nonsense name. You know the one. She came to dinner with another member of the band and either played footsie with me or had a leg cramp. We'll never know. My wife, the one of us with an interesting job, hired them to do some music for one of her projects.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh man, heh I've got a couple.  Met Dave Koechner in a little bar in Jeff city. Had a shot and a beer with him. Randy travis in an airport and had a nice convo. Sheryl Crow after an interview at a college venue I was bartending. Did a LOT of coke one crazy night with mark McGrath and a few other members of sugar ray in the early oughts. 00, 01? 98-06 or so are kind of a blur to me, even got married in that timeframe. But, the most memorable would be Chevy chase. My ex-wife's younger sister was graduating from a posh boarding school up in New Jersey
 
theflinx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well there was this one time I met... No wait, that wasn't me.


anyways. Closest I came is my cousin worked for a Ross store. He said Alice cooper would come in all the time and shop the clearance racks with his mom.

Oh wait there was a local kids show when I was growing up called Wallace and Ladmo. When I was a kid we got to ride on a fire truck in a parade with my dad. behind us was this antique fire truck with ladmo on it and other people. they had portable garden sprayers filled with water and were driving all over the place spraying people with water. My dad and his buddies raced up a head found a hydrant, laid a line to it, and fired up the pump. when Ladmo and his party came by they drenched them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
igor.cash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cab Callaway, at LAX in 1991. For almost 45 minutes we talked about not much waiting for our respective rides. He was kind of surprised I even knew who he's was. Very nice man.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dammit!
Anyway, she went to lawrenceville and Chevy's daughter was her roommate.  I had met her, and she was cool enough, though I didn't know who her dad was. As I'm mingling after the event, I am munching on an apple and sitting under a tree when up walks Chevy.  By this time I've figured out who his daughter is, so I go to make convo with him, and i start by telling him what a fan I was of his work. Before I can tell him congrats to his daughter, he turns and says "congratulations, you can watch movies".  farking dick.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I  guess 'famous' is relative.  Both my short stories are in the sports world.

I'm from the Philly area and when I was about 10 or 12 or so, my dad took me to a Phillies game, this is WAY back around 1980 or so and in Veteran's stadium (no longer exists) and he was taking me to have dinner at this restaurant that was way at the top of the stadium and we had to take an elevator and we walk in the elevator and who's in there?  The Philly Phanatic. Just me, my dad, and the phanatic. I was a little kid, I loved it. He never broke character, never spoke and did some of his typical gimmicks.

The other story was also in an elevator at the Wells Fargo Center (called something different back then). The company my wife worked for owned a 'balcony suite' at the top of the Center and we'd get tickets from time to time and this particular time, we were taking the elevator like we always did and in walks Ron Hextall, one of the greatest goalies in Flyers history. He wasn't a player anymore and doing color commentary for the game broadcast.  That's basically it. We shook hands and I said something like "big fan" and that was pretty much it.
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I once had lunch next to Sir Isaiah Berlin, who was the grumpiest, rudest old bastard you could imagine. To this day I regret bitterly not thanking him for writing "Puttin' on the Ritz".
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just remembered. Went to grade school with a guy who played QB for Michigan State (or West Virginia) and was drafted to hold a clipboard for the Dallas Cowboys. He was the tallest kid in the class then, but wasn't considered the best athlete. That would have been my buddy who played basketball for St. Edwards high school. My friend was like the 9th guy on the team and the one whom the crowd cheered when he got off the bench.
 
benjamen13 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
River Phoenix- lollapalooza Orlando 1991. He was wasted. I was not.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: People like good luggage. Especially when they travel a lot. Such as comedians.

Dave Chappelle happened to be in the market for a new Samsonite luggage set. I tried my best not to fangirl over him. This was before he had Chappelle's Show, but after Half Baked and Con Air.

He finds a nice set, pretty non-descript. He gives me the payment card, and I process the transaction. "Part of the order involves printing address slips for your luggage. What address would you like to use?"

He defers for a bit, doesn't want them. I needed to put something for the transaction, I tell him.

He looks at me for a moment, and without missing a beat.

"1. 2. 3. AFRICA."

Dave got his 123 Africa address inserts and I got a no shiat story to tell my kids and fellow Farkers.


I can't believe you're doxxing Dave Chappelle.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was heading to Elko across the desert, going 85 or 90 mph in a red Cadillac convertible when I spotted an older black man and two scantily-clad women next to a wrecked car.  He turned out to be Justice Clarence Thomas with two hookers.  We went to collect a debt from a guy named F.X. Leach, who was then killed in a shootout with police.  Damnedest thing.
 
UMDirector
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worked on the Will Smith "Miami" music video. Worked his butt off. Landed at like 10pm and immediately started rehearsing with dancers. Always checked the playback. Didn't run back to his trailer instead called extras parents on their phones just to keep them engaged. Was pretty impressed.

Worked an event with Charles Barkley and Shaq during their height - both really cool and friendly.

Erin brocovich was sort of stand offish.

Bruce Campbell was sort of a dick - only like 4 of us in the soundstage and he ignored everyone other than the reporter interviewing him. Maybe just having a bad day.

George takei was super friendly and put up with a ton of picture requests.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The first time I met SaRenna Lee was in the 1990's at a hotel suite in PA. I was in my early 20's as was she. I learned from her that we were born a month apart. She was a month older. She was my bud's girlfriend. SaRenna Lee was dressed to kill in a tight white miniskirt. Her lips were red. Tits out to here. She was in her Marilyn Monroe phase. She was always smoking Marlboro Reds. We started drinking and I passed out on the floor soon after. I remember her Southern accent the most. Her words were meaningless to me. She was dazzling to view but spouted meaningless views.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sat beside Ronnie James Dio on a flight from Atlanta to NY many moons ago. I knew who he was and tried not to notice. He spoke to me first. Just a really nice dude and unassuming.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was on a plane and the guy next to looked really familiar but I couldn't place him.  All the flight staff looked like they knew him so I had to figure this out, by subtly trying to pick up clues from the business papers he was reading.  Finally saw his name on one of them, "Franco Harris".  Super nice guy.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My favorite is meeting Ernie Johnson Sr. and Skip Carey at the Johnson's house. I was acquainted with Ernie Jr. in high school and was a major braves fan.

Mr. Johnson was a nice man. Skip...well, this was in his full asshole days, so.

Also went to high school with Matt Hamilton (son of Milo). Matt was great. Milo was an even bigger asshole than Skip (and they absolutely hated each other).
 
