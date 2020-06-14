 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC Molotov cocktail throwers now facing life in prison for not understanding what 'peaceful protest' means   (nypost.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Indicted and convicted are two very different things.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If these people get anything more than the various obviously-guilty officers being temporarily charged with various inconvenient things, it should be its own riot.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: If these people get anything more than the various obviously-guilty officers being temporarily charged with various inconvenient things, it should be its own riot.


It really doesn't have to be an either/or. Driving around with glass bottles full of gasoline is some farking assholic behavior.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two of them are lawyers and they decided to commit an act apparently DESIGNED to maximize their sentences?!?!?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


She seems nice
 
Epicedion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They won't be treated as protestors? So no tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray, or beatings?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you the Russians are invading your country with tanks in the winter, then sure, throw a molotov cocktail at them.

In most other situations though, it is not advisable to be throwing molotov cocktails at anything.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It stinks like neo-liberalism in here
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they actually did this and get convicted, I'm alright with this.  If you're insane enough to throw around flammable liquid at something else that could explode, then you should be tried and charged under the law.  Because that's how the rule of law works.  Unfortunately, there are groups of people who believe they are above the law or not accountable to the law.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

She seems nice


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Unfortunately, there are groups of people who believe they are above the law or not accountable to the law.


Isn't that what prompted these protests in the first place?
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: If they actually did this and get convicted, I'm alright with this.  If you're insane enough to throw around flammable liquid at something else that could explode, then you should be tried and charged under the law.  Because that's how the rule of law works.  Unfortunately, there are groups of people who believe they are above the law or not accountable to the law.


They would be looking at less time if they had slowly choked out a man over the course of nine minutes in front of a crowd of horrified onlookers screaming at them to stop.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

koder: If these people get anything more than the various obviously-guilty officers being temporarily charged with various inconvenient things, it should be its own riot.


Murder an unarmed man in plain view= paid vacation. Throw a bottle in protest=life in prison.
America!!
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bowen: koder: If these people get anything more than the various obviously-guilty officers being temporarily charged with various inconvenient things, it should be its own riot.

It really doesn't have to be an either/or. Driving around with glass bottles full of gasoline is some farking assholic behavior.


No, you don't understand. Someone did something bad somewhere once, so you're required to be OK with this.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm from the UK, but could someone explain to me why carrying a glass bottle of gas is a life sentence whereas carrying a firearm without a valid permit in NYC could be charged with "criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree," a felony with a maximum sentence of just 15 years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

She seems nice


Which season of Ozark was she in?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Molotov cocktail throwers or "molotov cocktail" throwers who were beaten and arrested for walking home from the store with ice tea or soda?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: If you the Russians are invading your country with tanks in the winter, then sure, throw a molotov cocktail at them.

In most other situations though, it is not advisable to be throwing molotov cocktails at anything.


I was in Miami, having drinks with a Finnish expat, and I asked her what she was drinking. 

Her:  Vodka.

Me: my favorite kind of vodka is gin.

Her:  When I was a little girl, my mother taught me to set gin on fire and throw it at Russians.
 
eiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Life in prison for that seems... excessive.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick because I'm posting from prison for saying mazel tov
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go to a protest? Fine.

Destroy property? Not fine.

Prepare and throw an improvised incendiary explosive device? Shiat, go down for that.

Prepare and throw an improvised incendiary explosive device aimed at 4 people? That's pretty much attempted homicide.

Life in prison for attempted homicide in the above situation? no.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eiger: Life in prison for that seems... excessive.


Yeah, that's absolutely farking insane. No goddamned body was even hurt.

The NYPD strangled Eric Garner in the street and walked, no one was harmed in these instances and they are looking at life. The injustice of that is absolutely maddening.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eiger: Life in prison for that seems... excessive.


There were cops in the car according to TFA

I'm no fan of the police in general and the NYPD in particular, but it still ain't right to burn people.

Which makes me wonder why "attempted pork barbecue" wasn't in their long and redundant list of charges.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Those who carry out attacks on NYPD Officers or vehicles are not protesters, they are criminals, and they will be treated as such."

Margaret Thatcher: 'A crime is a crime'
Youtube D7bTsRZh5bk



Postscript: They were granted political status, Mrs. Thatcher became a private citizen, and the struggle continues.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How did they get arrested and charged?  I thought we were de-funding the police, abolishing the courts, and closing the prisons.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What happened to don't tell black people how to protest?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: I'm from the UK, but could someone explain to me why carrying a glass bottle of gas is a life sentence whereas carrying a firearm without a valid permit in NYC could be charged with "criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree," a felony with a maximum sentence of just 15 years.


But you're forgetting that if you point the firearm at a police officer, the penalty is summary execution.
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]

She seems nice


Her favorite drink... flaming Mo
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They should throw the book at Urooj Rahman. There's no excuse for Bud Light.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: If they actually did this and get convicted, I'm alright with this.  If you're insane enough to throw around flammable liquid at something else that could explode, then you should be tried and charged under the law.  Because that's how the rule of law works.  Unfortunately, there are groups of people who believe they are above the law or not accountable to the law.


I don't disagree with a word you said. But we have a problem in this country that many people think the law is obviously meant for other people. (I'm currently reading a section of book on our nation's founding, the concept of liberty for our settlers: "Slaves, negroes, poor people, well, that's clearly different.") It starts at the top with ludicrous denials and claims of conspiracy and unfair treatment that the elite are expected to follow the law. When the populace sees this sociopolitical statement made so brazenly, literally every day, it's easy to understand that they would feel compelled to work outside the law to seek justice and be heard.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We've seen some messed up stuff lately, but we're a ways off from the "start slinging molotovs" stage of social unrest. These guys just got stupid.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Xai: I'm from the UK, but could someone explain to me why carrying a glass bottle of gas is a life sentence whereas carrying a firearm without a valid permit in NYC could be charged with "criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree," a felony with a maximum sentence of just 15 years.


The charge isn't just that they were carrying them around but that they used them.  It'd be like the difference between having a gun and firing it at people (or in this case, police officers).  They're also apparently defined as 'explosives' under law, which I could see being considered more severe than a gun since they're mass-casualty weapons.  I'm not sure about the second point -- just speculating.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i see there's a decent turnout of the LAW AND ORDER posters. and apparently the post is good now?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The young lady with the tattoo on her face through Molotov cocktail at a car full of cops, but it didn't ignite. That's attempted murder along with all of the other charges. The other two burned an empty cop car. That's arson vandalism and a bunch of other charges. I could see maybe defending the couple, although I don't agree with what they did. But the young lady who tried to burn people to death, well, that's just indefensible. And there's no one saying that the cops she tried to kill Have ever done anything wrong.
Don't Let your hatred of the police turn you in to an apologist for a psycho. She's been arrested 11 times before, and she obviously has a few drug and mental issues. It's better to keep her off the streets.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lincoln65: What happened to don't tell black people how to protest?


Aren't the accused white people?   Which irritates me to no end...that phrase "You're not helping" doesn't even begin to cover it.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Such an unfair life these minorities were subjected to.  Only able to attend higher education and become lawyers.  This is basically the same as having your hands chopped off for not collecting enough rubber.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: If you the Russians are invading your country with tanks in the winter, then sure, throw a molotov cocktail at them.

In most other situations though, it is not advisable to be throwing molotov cocktails at anything.


It's also not advisable to tear gas your own countrymen (and if they did that against the invading Russians, it'd be a war crime), but here we are.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All three face life in prison on the seven-count indictments, charging them with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device.

Bearing in mind that no one actually got hurt by their actions, this "face life in prison" seemed a bit excessive to me at first, but then I remembered we are talking about a country where suspicion of passing a fake $20 note can earn you the death sentence.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: [Fark user image image 220x220]
[Fark user image image 640x339]
[Fark user image image 250x250]


Wouldn't bortles throw it 20 feet right of the boat? Or is that the joke?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: I'm from the UK, but could someone explain to me why carrying a glass bottle of gas is a life sentence whereas carrying a firearm without a valid permit in NYC could be charged with "criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree," a felony with a maximum sentence of just 15 years.


Because guns cost more and therefore imply you're not poor.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: We've seen some messed up stuff lately, but we're a ways off from the "start slinging molotovs" stage of social unrest. These guys just got stupid.


Literally a play stupid games, win stupid prizes situation.

I will side with protestors.  I will not side with rioters.

Martin Luther King got far more accomplished than these chucklefarks ever will and he never set fire to anything.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: koder: If these people get anything more than the various obviously-guilty officers being temporarily charged with various inconvenient things, it should be its own riot.

Murder an unarmed man in plain view= paid vacation. Throw a bottle in protest=life in prison.
America!!


"A bottle" is a pretty charitable way to describe a fire bomb.

I completely support the protesters, and can kind of understand the rioters, but you really shouldn't be trying to set people on fire.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I caution everyone to pay attention to charges brought during protest.

"I was afraid for my life..." is over and done.  No more backsies.

It seems as though these one or all of these people were known to the police for calling them out.

What better way to get rid of them than charging them with a crime?  Bye, Bye Gadfly.

This one needs to be watched.  I'll wait for evidence on video.

Or, did all of the cops cameras "malfunction" AGAIN?
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: We've seen some messed up stuff lately, but we're a ways off from the "start slinging molotovs" stage of social unrest. These guys just got stupid.


Hear! Hear! We're not even in November yet! Trump hasn't declared the Election a sham and enacted Martial Law to stomp down the AntiFa Leftist Coup after signing the Executive Order designating all registered Democrats "enemy combatants"

How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ansius: Go to a protest? Fine.

Destroy property? Not fine.

Prepare and throw an improvised incendiary explosive device? Shiat, go down for that.

Prepare and throw an improvised incendiary explosive device aimed at 4 people? That's pretty much attempted homicide.

Life in prison for attempted homicide in the above situation? no.


I actually agree with you but the counter argument is one I find quite interesting: Why do we feel a need to hold people guilty for criminal behavior based on their competency?  For example, why is attempted murder a charge ever?  Just because you failed doesn't mean you didn't try to kill someone - you just didn't do it well enough.  Shouldn't you be charged for murder?  That was your intent.  The charge should just be murder.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image 800x672]

They should throw the book at Urooj Rahman. There's no excuse for Bud Light.


If you look really closely she added a small comma. It says "Bud, light."
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New York, you say?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: ansius: Go to a protest? Fine.

Destroy property? Not fine.

Prepare and throw an improvised incendiary explosive device? Shiat, go down for that.

Prepare and throw an improvised incendiary explosive device aimed at 4 people? That's pretty much attempted homicide.

Life in prison for attempted homicide in the above situation? no.

I actually agree with you but the counter argument is one I find quite interesting: Why do we feel a need to hold people guilty for criminal behavior based on their competency?  For example, why is attempted murder a charge ever?  Just because you failed doesn't mean you didn't try to kill someone - you just didn't do it well enough.  Shouldn't you be charged for murder?  That was your intent.  The charge should just be murder.


Because in this country we reward success. 2nd place never gets the same recognition.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Xai: I'm from the UK, but could someone explain to me why carrying a glass bottle of gas is a life sentence whereas carrying a firearm without a valid permit in NYC could be charged with "criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree," a felony with a maximum sentence of just 15 years.

But you're forgetting that if you point the firearm at a police officer, the penalty is summary execution.


she didn't light it (i guess akin to readying it to fire) so i think my example is comparable - it just seems odd that having something far more deadly, used in far more crimes would warrant a lower sentence.
 
