 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   The suspicious hanging death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale has now gotten people looking into the case of another black man who was found hanged a couple weeks ago just 45 miles away   (fox40.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Coroner, Police, Suicide, Death, Palmdale, California, Southern California city of Palmdale, Sheriff, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2020 at 9:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is not a farking repeat from the god damned 19th century.

/This farking country, I swear....
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So... odd coincidence of unusual public hanging suicides...

Or you got yourself a good ol' fashioned lynch mob who likes public buildings for spectacle.

/sigh
 
alex10294
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If he didn't hang himself, he should have other injuries. If he doesn't have other injuries, and no one saw it, it's a suicide. A good thing to do would be to see if any nearby private cameras caught him walking there.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: If he didn't hang himself, he should have other injuries. If he doesn't have other injuries, and no one saw it, it's a suicide. A good thing to do would be to see if any nearby private cameras caught him walking there.


Or a competent autopsy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

haknudsen: alex10294: If he didn't hang himself, he should have other injuries. If he doesn't have other injuries, and no one saw it, it's a suicide. A good thing to do would be to see if any nearby private cameras caught him walking there.

Or a competent autopsy.


Cause of death: Excessive melatonin content found in epidermis.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Residents demanded surveillance video around the time and place where Fuller's body was found. The city said there were no outdoor cameras, and video recorders on a nearby traffic signal could not have captured what happened.

Not a single camera in front of city hall?
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This kind of suggests that nobody ever looked into the first hanging that happened a couple weeks ago.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the case of Robert Fuller, I think it should be noted that his family has made no public statements. Also, officials say the police are in contact with his family as they investigate.

More to the point: unless I'm mistaken, Fuller's family hasn't joined the outcry calling this a lynching.

So I, for one, plan to wait and see how the reporting in this incident goes.

Because, given the current climate, it would be catastrophic if it turns out that someone is, in fact, lynching black men in the US in the 21st century.

I find myself fervently hoping that this isn't the case.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: This is not a farking repeat from the god damned 19th century.

/This farking country, I swear....


Last year I had the though "hmm it's been a while since a truly big and historical event happened". Apparently the Universe thought I was requesting a speed run of all the terrible crap possible. Not amused.
 
Flincher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: This is not a farking repeat from the god damned 19th century.

/This farking country, I swear....


Makes you wish the Union Army absolutely destroyed the Confederacy and every single one of its sympathizers and left no trace of their existence. I wonder how far our country would have progressed instead of this farking bullshiat.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

clams_casino: In the case of Robert Fuller, I think it should be noted that his family has made no public statements. Also, officials say the police are in contact with his family as they investigate.

More to the point: unless I'm mistaken, Fuller's family hasn't joined the outcry calling this a lynching.

So I, for one, plan to wait and see how the reporting in this incident goes.

Because, given the current climate, it would be catastrophic if it turns out that someone is, in fact, lynching black men in the US in the 21st century.

I find myself fervently hoping that this isn't the case.


You didn't read TFA.  His sister says he was not suicidal, and wants to know the truth.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I grew up in the high desert of Southern California. A different area of San Bernardino county (Joshua Tree Area) but the same moderately homogenized white townships without much to offer anyone that isn't retired, a bedroom commuter, or meth maker/user.

I would put the small areas I grew up around, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, 29 Palms up against any southern enclave in comparison to a general sense of white entitlement and racism. Are they capable of hanging a black man? I don't know, but it certainly wasn't something that wasn't joked about.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: clams_casino: In the case of Robert Fuller, I think it should be noted that his family has made no public statements. Also, officials say the police are in contact with his family as they investigate.

More to the point: unless I'm mistaken, Fuller's family hasn't joined the outcry calling this a lynching.

So I, for one, plan to wait and see how the reporting in this incident goes.

Because, given the current climate, it would be catastrophic if it turns out that someone is, in fact, lynching black men in the US in the 21st century.

I find myself fervently hoping that this isn't the case.

You didn't read TFA.  His sister says he was not suicidal, and wants to know the truth.


Family always says that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flincher: koder: This is not a farking repeat from the god damned 19th century.

/This farking country, I swear....

Makes you wish the Union Army absolutely destroyed the Confederacy and every single one of its sympathizers and left no trace of their existence. I wonder how far our country would have progressed instead of this farking bullshiat.


Seriously. I used to wonder why people were stupid enough to erase their own history. Now I understand the concept; history might repeat itself anyway, but if some things aren't razed enough, it's guaranteed to. Still not convinced it's the best thing to do, but I understand it now.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: clams_casino: In the case of Robert Fuller, I think it should be noted that his family has made no public statements. Also, officials say the police are in contact with his family as they investigate.

More to the point: unless I'm mistaken, Fuller's family hasn't joined the outcry calling this a lynching.

So I, for one, plan to wait and see how the reporting in this incident goes.

Because, given the current climate, it would be catastrophic if it turns out that someone is, in fact, lynching black men in the US in the 21st century.

I find myself fervently hoping that this isn't the case.

You didn't read TFA.  His sister says he was not suicidal, and wants to know the truth.


You are right, and I stand corrected.

I was basing what I said on news reports that I read on Friday. This article details the gathering yesterday, at which his sister spoke.

I had assumed that the police came up with their preliminary finding of suicide after speaking with the family.

Now that his family is saying he wasn't suicidal, I think this stinks to high heaven.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

clams_casino: In the case of Robert Fuller, I think it should be noted that his family has made no public statements. Also, officials say the police are in contact with his family as they investigate.

More to the point: unless I'm mistaken, Fuller's family hasn't joined the outcry calling this a lynching.

So I, for one, plan to wait and see how the reporting in this incident goes.

Because, given the current climate, it would be catastrophic if it turns out that someone is, in fact, lynching black men in the US in the 21st century.

I find myself fervently hoping that this isn't the case.


Quick Google search says you are ignorant.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

clams_casino: In the case of Robert Fuller, I think it should be noted that his family has made no public statements. Also, officials say the police are in contact with his family as they investigate.

More to the point: unless I'm mistaken, Fuller's family hasn't joined the outcry calling this a lynching.

So I, for one, plan to wait and see how the reporting in this incident goes.

Because, given the current climate, it would be catastrophic if it turns out that someone is, in fact, lynching black men in the US in the 21st century.

I find myself fervently hoping that this isn't the case.


It would certainly be an affront to the police's monopoly on lynching.

The thing is, thepolice have no credibility.  They lie and lie and lie.  I don't know what happened here.  But I know that cops don't feel any allegiance to the truth, so why would anyone believe what they say?   Decades of lying to the public and centuries of racist violence means that policing in America is irrevocably tarnished.  We need a clean start.  Abolish and replace the police.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: haknudsen: alex10294: If he didn't hang himself, he should have other injuries. If he doesn't have other injuries, and no one saw it, it's a suicide. A good thing to do would be to see if any nearby private cameras caught him walking there.

Or a competent autopsy.

Cause of death: Excessive melatonin content found in epidermis.


That would be more likely to cause a nap.

Melanin on the other hand..
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.