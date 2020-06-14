 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Couple tries to offset travel difficulties by having package sent to them from Arizona. Care to guess why they ended up on Fark?   (cbs58.com)
41
    United States, 25-year-old Benjamin Zarate, Juneau County, Wisconsin, 38-year-old Christina Perez, United States Postal Service, Wisconsin couple, Columbia County, Wisconsin, post office  
•       •       •

AuralArgument
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't smoke meth or have been around it, but 24g seems like so little for risk of USPS
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered how they figure these things out. Do they have drug sniffing dogs check everything? X-ray scans? Or was there something on the package that made them suspicious?
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've always wondered how they figure these things out. Do they have drug sniffing dogs check everything? X-ray scans? Or was there something on the package that made them suspicious?


Fragile - Meth Inside stickers are never a good idea.

/isnt this what UPS/FEDEX are for instead of the USPS
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They methed up.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely not just following this thread to find out what conventional wisdom is on the safest way to get a drug that's legal in one state delivered to another, less progressive state.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I need to finish waking up, my initial thought was they shipped either a pet or a child to their house.

Glad it wasn't that.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've always wondered how they figure these things out. Do they have drug sniffing dogs check everything? X-ray scans? Or was there something on the package that made them suspicious?


The mail delivery vehicle aged 15 years during the drive.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least give them credit for social distancing!  I mean, you can't risk meeting up with your dealer these days
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Man, I need to finish waking up, my initial thought was they shipped either a pet or a child to their house.

Glad it wasn't that.


When I saw the headline said travel difficulties and mailing something, my first thought was someone tried to mail themselves to their dealer.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all because his dealer buddy doesn't know how to package drugs properly
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zippyZRX:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EvaDewer:

User name, sorta check out
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: I don't smoke meth or have been around it, but 24g seems like so little for risk of USPS


I was thinking the same thing.

Also I don't know how dense meth is but 24 grams seems like it'd be easy to ship discreetly. It's like the size of a salt shaker. They called too many times so they x-rayed it.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's an addict and needed a fix. But go ahead and prosecute them like drug kingpins instead of treatment. Good use of resources.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Man, I need to finish waking up, my initial thought was they shipped either a pet or a child to their house.

Glad it wasn't that.


My money was on them trying to ship their kid.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Man, I need to finish waking up, my initial thought was they shipped either a pet or a child to their house.

Glad it wasn't that.


Well I've been awake four hours and I thought it to so....
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zippyZRX: Herr Morgenstern: I've always wondered how they figure these things out. Do they have drug sniffing dogs check everything? X-ray scans? Or was there something on the package that made them suspicious?

Fragile - Meth Inside stickers are never a good idea.

/isnt this what UPS/FEDEX are for instead of the USPS


Looked into shipping alcohol once and all the sites said that it was illegal in most states, but that only USPS would report it. The others would just throw it away.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: AuralArgument: I don't smoke meth or have been around it, but 24g seems like so little for risk of USPS

I was thinking the same thing.

Also I don't know how dense meth is but 24 grams seems like it'd be easy to ship discreetly. It's like the size of a salt shaker. They called too many times so they x-rayed it.


Uh, I heard from a friend, that usually it sells for about $50 a gram and that amount would probably keep you awake for about 3 months.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: I'm definitely not just following this thread to find out what conventional wisdom is on the safest way to get a drug that's legal in one state delivered to another, less progressive state.


Glad you asked.

Their big mistake was using USPS. Pay the extra to overnight it with FedEx or UPS.

/ they don't care what you ship, they just want to maintain their 99%+ next day delivered rate
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Acidicnads: Mr. Fuzzypaws: AuralArgument: I don't smoke meth or have been around it, but 24g seems like so little for risk of USPS

I was thinking the same thing.

Also I don't know how dense meth is but 24 grams seems like it'd be easy to ship discreetly. It's like the size of a salt shaker. They called too many times so they x-rayed it.

Uh, I heard from a friend, that usually it sells for about $50 a gram and that amount would probably keep you awake for about 3 months.


I'm thinking volume wise.

How big is and pound of lead vs. a pound of feathers?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking amateurs.  You find an unoccupied house with a regular mailbox and have it shipped to Colt Cobra at that address.  Not a mail slot or a locked mailbox.  One you can get into.  Then you watch the tracking using free wifi on a craigslist laptop until it's delivered and go pick it up.  It's not rocket surgery.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've always wondered how they figure these things out. Do they have drug sniffing dogs check everything? X-ray scans? Or was there something on the package that made them suspicious?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be the sender was a suspected drug dealer so they checked all outgoing mail. Remember USPS has been keeping a record of origin and destination of every piece of mail for many years. There's a lot of opportunity to analyze patterns.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zarate was charged with one count of attempt possession of methamphetamine, and possession of THC. Perez was charged with one count of attempt possession of methamphetamine.

Jesus, that's just weak.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: I'm definitely not just following this thread to find out what conventional wisdom is on the safest way to get a drug that's legal in one state delivered to another, less progressive state.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they miss spring cleaning and wanted to catch up within a 4 hour timespan? Meth is a dumb farking drug to take period. Pot is a better fo you, actually has benefits to your health and doesn't want make you want to fark your sister.

Oh I see the appeal of meth to southern troglodytes now 🤔
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Herr Morgenstern: I've always wondered how they figure these things out. Do they have drug sniffing dogs check everything? X-ray scans? Or was there something on the package that made them suspicious?

[Fark user image 850x566]


It's a ruff job but someone has to do it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Could be the sender was a suspected drug dealer so they checked all outgoing mail.


Pay cash for Priority Mail, drop it in a random letter box, and don't put a return address on it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They methed up.


Nice to meet you, Mike Tyson.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess for the headline was that they were mailing themselves and did not include enough postage
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: Zarate was charged with one count of attempt possession of methamphetamine, and possession of THC. Perez was charged with one count of attempt possession of methamphetamine.

Jesus, that's just weak.


Ya, I thought in these type things they let the people actually sign for and take possession of the package and THEN the entire SWAT team jumps on them for more chargety goodness.  But he did have pot on him so they had to take this menace to society down quickly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Farking amateurs.  You find an unoccupied house with a regular mailbox and have it shipped to Colt Cobra at that address.  Not a mail slot or a locked mailbox.  One you can get into.  Then you watch the tracking using free wifi on a craigslist laptop until it's delivered and go pick it up.  It's not rocket surgery.


Colt Cobra sounds like a brand of malt liquor.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: AuralArgument: I don't smoke meth or have been around it, but 24g seems like so little for risk of USPS

I was thinking the same thing.

Also I don't know how dense meth is but 24 grams seems like it'd be easy to ship discreetly. It's like the size of a salt shaker. They called too many times so they x-rayed it.


Most people aren't jonesing for their new computer speakers.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Toad?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not so CSB time

Back in the days where I was in constant pain I had ordered a research chemical from China. On the day it's supposed to arrive my femail-man is unusually late. But instead I get a loud banging on my door. I answer it and there are two men and one woman. One man is the postal inspector, the other from the state police. The woman is from the farking Department of Homeland Security. They identify themselves and start asking about a piece of mail they have with them that  has my name on it( as well as my father's name and 17230 other people in this country) After talking for about 30 minutes they ask if they can open it. I agree as research chemicals aren't illegal as they aren't scheduled so I had nothing to worry about. Inside they find a gram of white powder. We talk some more as I explain I wasn't sure what it was.

4 months go by and a local cop comes to my house  and arrests me. It turns out what the chinese lab had sent me was called methoxy acetyl fentanyl. I spent about 3 hours handcuffed to a bench getting my bond(never did set foot inside a jail cell). I paid $1,000 bond and was released but I had to pay $40 a week for drug monitoring patches I had to wear as part of my bond. After about a year I took a deal for the possession charge and served 30 days house arrest and 3 years probation which I only did about 18 months of due to good behavior. I could have fought the charge because they had no proof I knew what it was but my lawyer had been trying for a year to get me off and I was going broke so I took the deal. I also got a suspended imposition so now my record is still clean. Unbeknownst to me the DEA had emergency scheduled MAF 3 months before I ordered it apparently. There was no raid by the police, nor did I ever lay eyes on what was inside the package or even hold it in my hand but I was still charged with possession.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get to use this again. 
Stitches - Through The Mail (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2ZqrBQMPKZM
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bar none, the postal system is still the safest way to move drugs from point a to point b even if this couple did brag to an informant that the dope was in the mail.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ZAZ: Could be the sender was a suspected drug dealer so they checked all outgoing mail.

Pay cash for Priority Mail, drop it in a random letter box, and don't put a return address on it.


Plus, these days, no one will look at you sideways for wearing rubber gloves to the post office. No fingerprints.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Madman drummers bummers: They methed up.

Nice to meet you, Mike Tyson.


Thathhh Mithther Tython to you!  (Mike fan)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm confused.  They were worried that they wouldn't be able to get meth locally?  In the Wisconsin Dells?  Had they ever BEEN to the Wisconsin Dells before?!  It's been a while since I've been there but I'm pretty sure that there are one or two meth suppliers in "The Dollywood of the North."
 
