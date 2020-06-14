 Skip to content
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From 2013...

ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That article reads like stereo instructions.

"Donna Miller" is a Russian dude named Sacha.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that site generated by AI?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She was booked on fees of obscenity, resisting arrest, battery of a police officer, easy battery and remaining in a spot after being forbidden.

What's easy battery? Beating someone with your pelvic muscles?
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My brain hurts after reading that article. Quick search found a better one. Happened in early April.

https://www.nola.com/news/crime_polic​e​/article_807b7042-7a9a-11ea-8f8a-9754a​77be4ba.html
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No one looks their best in a mugshot but personally I'd rather not sit next to her nakedness on a flight. You just know she's gonna want the window seat and need to use the restroom frequently.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow. I saw her on a flight to Vegas last week. Great gal.

chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

duppy: Is that site generated by AI?


It honestly read like it was.

the language and sentence structure is almost correct, but also in so many ways just slightly absurd.

I'm glad I went to actually read all of the words. Wow
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know... I wouldn't throw her out of my airplane, if you know what I mean.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: My brain hurts after reading that article. Quick search found a better one. Happened in early April.

https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police​/article_807b7042-7a9a-11ea-8f8a-9754a​77be4ba.html


This.  They must have used the beta release of AI software to generate that gem.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
