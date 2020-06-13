 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Black students are tired of teaching white students how not to be racist   (slate.com) divider line
17
    Racism, African American, Affirmative action, Education, Black people, Race, University of Michigan Law School, University of Michigan  
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is worth reading.

I teach at a predominately white and rich private university. I'm an ancient historian and linguist. But in my freshmen "great books" style required course, modern issues like this come up. And I'm guilty of fostering just this experience:
"As one of the only "diverse" voices, I had to do the unpaid work of educating classmates, professors, and administrators countless times over."

Whenever we talk about racism and similar issues in our seminars, I feel like I'm tiptoeing into a minefield. I usually play devil's advocate in debates to get students to think, but I can't do that here, lest someone records me playing the role and puts it on Twitter. I hesitate to ask the tough questions I would in normal conversations, because again, I don't want to get fired. I look too often to students of color to pipe up, principally it absolves me of the danger.

This is horribly unfair to them.

I've attended workshops to help with this issue, but strangely the workshop leaders (also profs of color in the racism workshops) advocate for precisely what the student in the article rightly objects to--putting it on the students (though it's framed as "elicit personal experiences from marginalized students").
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else is going to do it then? It's not like people become not racists all by themselves or by talking to other people of their same race. I know it's extra work and probably frustrating but people of color can't just sit back and say "you figure it out on your own." That doesn't seem to lead anywhere good.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought they already had "That One Black Friend" ™ who taught them everything?!
 
thereisnodebate [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm sympathetic to the author's experiences, the scenario would probably play out similarly if, say, a French national  was sitting in a class on French history. Some folks (including myself) don't really mind engaging in a dialogue about our personal experiences if it contributes something positive.
 
dark brew
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wax_on: Who else is going to do it then? It's not like people become not racists all by themselves or by talking to other people of their same race. I know it's extra work and probably frustrating but people of color can't just sit back and say "you figure it out on your own." That doesn't seem to lead anywhere good.


The schools? Hire more people of color, get better textbooks and curriculum.  I realize there are political roadblocks in these things but asking the marginalised to just shed those shackles and work overtime isn't the answer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wax_on: Who else is going to do it then? It's not like people become not racists all by themselves or by talking to other people of their same race. I know it's extra work and probably frustrating but people of color can't just sit back and say "you figure it out on your own." That doesn't seem to lead anywhere good.


Much, like that cotton, wasn't going to pick it self?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm just tired of teaching white students period.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dark brew: wax_on: Who else is going to do it then? It's not like people become not racists all by themselves or by talking to other people of their same race. I know it's extra work and probably frustrating but people of color can't just sit back and say "you figure it out on your own." That doesn't seem to lead anywhere good.

The schools? Hire more people of color, get better textbooks and curriculum.  I realize there are political roadblocks in these things but asking the marginalised to just shed those shackles and work overtime isn't the answer.


Political roadblocks? Try financial ones. Private schools have outright tuition, and public ones rely upon booster clubs and other support groups. Piss off the wealthy white parents, and you just killed your revenue streams.

You want to fight racism? Make it unprofitable.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Megathuma: This is worth reading.


It is to someone like you who is exposed to the environment and knows what the author is talking about (and it is probably targeting this audience) and can fill out the blanks, but to someone like myself who is not a part of the US academia and has not lived in the US, it is nearly incomprehensible.

The argument is very abstract, it is really hard to understand the source of frustration of the author from the discussion of the first two or three legal cases she's describing, and there are only glimpses of what's troubling her (like the Jim Crow episode).

This is followed by a list of demands that the author is presumably arguing in favor of that are poorly presented, seem poorly defined and when this broad and unclear, can bring any result whatsoever, from making no difference, to being applied unfairly and causing damage.

While I can understand the frustration of having to explain yourself over and over again, sometimes it is necessary to do it, and try to get more and more articulated as you go forward.

I would presume twice over when you're an aspiring young lawyer.
 
dark brew
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dark brew: wax_on: Who else is going to do it then? It's not like people become not racists all by themselves or by talking to other people of their same race. I know it's extra work and probably frustrating but people of color can't just sit back and say "you figure it out on your own." That doesn't seem to lead anywhere good.

The schools? Hire more people of color, get better textbooks and curriculum.  I realize there are political roadblocks in these things but asking the marginalised to just shed those shackles and work overtime isn't the answer.

Political roadblocks? Try financial ones. Private schools have outright tuition, and public ones rely upon booster clubs and other support groups. Piss off the wealthy white parents, and you just killed your revenue streams.

You want to fight racism? Make it unprofitable.


I was more speaking to the curriculum and hiring practices of public school districts that are so easily manipulated.  Private schools will always be the refuge for the rich.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This isn't about education, it's about control.

The list of demands this group presented to the dean includes bimonthly meetings with this minority group to discuss progress and constructing a searchable database to rate professors on racial issues so that they can be shamed or punished if they don't meet a standard created by this group.

This isn't about education or improving dialog.  This is about hammering groups of people into submission for political purposes.

Slavery is America's original sin, and racial issues are an important topic of study, but when we act as if "education" means the wholesale handover of control of curricula and intimidating professors, we follow a short road to mediocrity and irrelevance.
 
dark brew
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thereisnodebate: While I'm sympathetic to the author's experiences, the scenario would probably play out similarly if, say, a French national  was sitting in a class on French history. Some folks (including myself) don't really mind engaging in a dialogue about our personal experiences if it contributes something positive.


That's what privilege is about though, no?  A French national sitting in on a class about French history can lend his/her voice, maybe it's right or wrong but the French national would probably be taken as an expert in a class of non French nationals and nothing really matters whether he/she speaks up or doesn't.

But a black American has to fight upstream against systemic racism. Maybe the high school teaches his/her history but probably not.  That's an individual fight.  Then you get to college.  Then law school, where most classmates and nearly all professors don't look like you. Again it's an extra burden to change the system, something your white counterparts don't worry about. Their story, their history, is just accepted. The SC Grutter decision was desperately trying to convince us all that we're equal when it is painfully clear we aren't.

I was a law school applicant In 2004 and remember getting upset that I scored in the 98th percentile and was hoping to just to get wait listed at Ivy schools (I did, Cornell only but it counts), but afraid that a black female applicant in my LSAT preparation course scored who scored lower was going to take my spot.  I thought I had no advantages over her, despite growing up in a predominately white suburb where almost everyone graduated high school and went on to college. I was set up to succeed.  Many minorities aren't.  It's systemic.  Declaring quotas to be unconstitutional doesn't change that.
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's hard to convince people that they are pieces of shiat.

I'll tell someone, "Hey, you are a sack of shiat."

They just never agree with me for some reason.

Especially when you are trying to convince them that the color of their skin is the reason they are a sack of shiat.
 
dark brew
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Animatronik: This isn't about education, it's about control.

The list of demands this group presented to the dean includes bimonthly meetings with this minority group to discuss progress and constructing a searchable database to rate professors on racial issues so that they can be shamed or punished if they don't meet a standard created by this group.

This isn't about education or improving dialog.  This is about hammering groups of people into submission for political purposes.

Slavery is America's original sin, and racial issues are an important topic of study, but when we act as if "education" means the wholesale handover of control of curricula and intimidating professors, we follow a short road to mediocrity and irrelevance.


America has a 240+ year history of telling one biased story.  If you think demanding some change to systemic racist practices is political because it levels the playing field, that says a lot about you and what you fear to loose.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I grew up in rural Colorado. there were literally no black people in my town (there wee Hispanics and Native Americans but when talked about it was always prefaced by 'you know how they are'). the open and overt racism I was exposed to in my youth is jarring to think about now. when I went to college I met actual black people and gay people and people from China, Japan, Korea, Europe, every where.
that was the biggest part of my education. I still owe them all a debt for being patient and answering my stupid questions. I was naive and needed the info. I truly didn't get it.
the moment it truly crystalized for me, what racism looks like, was while I was at work. my black coworker and I needed to go to the store to buy stuff for work. his parents were very wealthy lawyers in NYC, I was poor white trash. he drove a Porsche. he was an awesome person. and when we got to the store I noticed we were being followed. that never happened to me. I asked him if they thought I was going to steal something. he said 'no, they think I will.'
we talked in the car on the way back to work and he explained that happened on a daily basis. he just ignored it. the concept that the son of millionaires had to endure that on a regular basis was just jarring. I had no idea.

also, the LGBT folks taught me a lot. there is a whole lot of soul searching that goes into coming out. openly gay people and trans people are very comfortable about who and what they are. there is definitely some affectation but that can be forgiven. you are talking to a very self aware person. I have always admired that. unfortunately I think as a result I find myself attracted to lesbians and that doesn't tend to work out well.

this is probably why the right dislikes college education. it tends to come with developing an empathy for others. it certainly did for me. I am a staunch supporter of others who are different than myself.

I would encourage black students to be patient. you don't change a mind in a single conversation. if the instilled belief is deeply lodged it can take a while.

but that is anecdotal.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dark brew: Animatronik: This isn't about education, it's about control.

The list of demands this group presented to the dean includes bimonthly meetings with this minority group to discuss progress and constructing a searchable database to rate professors on racial issues so that they can be shamed or punished if they don't meet a standard created by this group.

This isn't about education or improving dialog.  This is about hammering groups of people into submission for political purposes.

Slavery is America's original sin, and racial issues are an important topic of study, but when we act as if "education" means the wholesale handover of control of curricula and intimidating professors, we follow a short road to mediocrity and irrelevance.

America has a 240+ year history of telling one biased story.  If you think demanding some change to systemic racist practices is political because it levels the playing field, that says a lot about you and what you fear to loose.


And so goes the culture of racial intimidation.

In two sentences, you turn the discussion back on me with ad hominem statements, without addressing my point, insteading reinforcing it.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly some strong feelings, but I find it very difficult from reading that to work out what the actual issues are. Also, what does "Require professors in courses that have potentially triggering cases to have mandatory opt-outs for cold calls, no questions asked" mean - what is a mandatory opt-out for cold calls?
 
