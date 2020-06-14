 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thread Reader)   Good apple filed a report that was unfavorable to a bad apple, and proceeded to have his life and career destroyed by the bunch   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
27
    More: Sick, Jennifer Warnes, Future, officers team, verbal warning, indie developers, site, work, team  
•       •       •

1357 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2020 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Even the barrel is rotten and turning to mush at this point.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"You really have no concept of brotherhood, do you?"

I don't have any siblings, but if I had a brother who broke someone's nose because they felt insulted I'd turn him the fark in.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why ACAB. Anyone who for whatever reason joins a job where the chief perk is getting to exercise power over strangers -- but somehow is not a total piece of sh*t eager to go on a power trip -- gets bullied out by bastards who aren't going to let Mr Goody Two Shoes stand in their way.
 
theFword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
яблоко !
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how many similar stories I've read over the years, I would not be surprised at all if this story was true.

Law enforcement is just a government sanctioned uniformed gang.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is coming from a Brit working in Ontario. Imagine the problems faced by an officer here in the States who doesn't want to lie about his/her colleague breaking a kid's nose for contempt of cop.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a good apple once.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: [Fark user image 828x711]


There's something... different about most of those pictures vs the average good ol' boy cop. Can't quite put my finger on it.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: And this is coming from a Brit working in Ontario. Imagine the problems faced by an officer here in the States who doesn't want to lie about his/her colleague breaking a kid's nose for contempt of cop.


They end up getting shot in the back during a routine patrol, their partner barely saw their shooter, just that he was Africa-American, looked angry, had lots of gang tattoos, smelled of weed, PCP, Crack and Meth, was 6'6 and ran away at 35mph screaming 'fark pigs!'.
Oh, and the ballistics lab failed to match the bullet to any known firearm, whilst the partner 'lost' one bullet somewhere.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: Commander Lysdexic: [Fark user image 828x711]

There's something... different about most of those pictures vs the average good ol' boy cop. Can't quite put my finger on it.


They DON'T remind you of Kyle?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: He was a good apple once.


You must have been really shocked then when they couldn't bring him in alive.

/Fark had one of the Farkiest Fark headlines when he died
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theFword: [Fark user image 425x424]


Yeah I'm sure the entire thing is a complete and total fabrication.
I mean, nothing like that ever really happens.
 
phenn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pkjun: This is why ACAB. Anyone who for whatever reason joins a job where the chief perk is getting to exercise power over strangers -- but somehow is not a total piece of sh*t eager to go on a power trip -- gets bullied out by bastards who aren't going to let Mr Goody Two Shoes stand in their way.


A friend on FB made the statement, the other day, that the whole thing is a complex issue with many layers to it. I responded that it was a very simple, one-layer issue and that was the type of person a law enforcement career attracts. You have unpacked that simply and brilliantly here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What do you say to a good cop?  "Hey, waiter!".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Snapper Carr: He was a good apple once.

You must have been really shocked then when they couldn't bring him in alive.


I'm sure they tried their best

/s
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theFword: [Fark user image 425x424]


Stop smarting yourself.
 
gordocroissant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Was this translated from French?
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave with all this talk of bad apples.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: He was a good apple once.


I remember the cops attacking everything that moved.  That was insane.  And a clue.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, glad it's not just me.

CSB: In civilian life I'm a tugboat captain in the deep south. While serving as co-captain of a vessel wity a crew of 5 white guys (including me and the co-captain), & one black guy. Lots of microaggressions toward the black guy, "locker room talk" of certain anatomy, etc. One of the white guy's name is Zack (his middle, but preferred, name). The black guy's name is Zack (his first name). How do we tell them apart? Naturally the crew starts calling the one, "Black Zack."

Finally Black Zack says, "look guys, it's just 'Zack.' I know I'm black. You don't need to keep reminding me." Everybody (including the co-captain) busted up laughing at him!

Per policy, I reported it (as 'mildly racist' comments, via text to the Designated Person Ashore)

10 hours later i get a response. "Did you say anything to make them stop the comments? And what is a mild racist comment?"

So now I'm scratching my head. Do I really need to explain that racism occurs on a spectrum? On the one end you have Black Zack, then you get to the n-word, then you get to dragging people behind trucks and sitting on their neck. Let's stop this on the mild end.

So I decide the best course of action is to just read, verbatim, the company harassment policy to the crew. So that's what I do.

One of the southern white boys has a problem with that. "Is this something the company wants you to do or just something you're doing on your own?" he says. "I have been seeing some things and I feel this needs to be addressed."

White boy stands up and basically says fark this, fark everything, and fark you especially. If you don't like it, fire me.

Woah.

So I go upstairs and call it in.

5mins later (not 10 hours) the boat engines fire up. Co-captain comes upstairs.

"What's going on?" I ask.

"They're getting you off." he tells me.

So they get me off, send me to a hotel (its Saturday) then on Monday night called into the office. My write up is already sitting on the manager's desk.

Vague insubordination.

Um.

I get sent home, unpaid suspension.

I'm pissed.

I talk to lawyers. It's protected speech - you dont need supervisor permission - but it's going to cost $20k to see the light of day in a court. Maybe $30k. And if I lose I will owe their expenses. If I win, I get 2 days of back pay and maybe my expenses.

I have kids. They need to go to college? Is it worth fighting? It was painful but I had to walk away. Been on military leave ever since. Per law you're allowed 5 years military leave then they dont have to take you back. I had a break in orders a year ago so went back for 5 days. Just enough to get vested and get my profit shares. Then I dropped orders on them again. Thay 5 days was worth $25k.

I drilled down with HR. "Why was I written up and suspended without pay?" Eafter several months of asking and cc-ing the CEO I got an answer. "You addressed a sensitive situation without first securing supervisor approval."

So now I'm in the Navy reserve where I am in charge of several thousand sailors (I'm an officer). Its a shame but I have to be very careful how I address the current situation. I am scared to speak up. It's like basically all you can do is report. Just make a paper trail. But even that, you're taking your career into your own hands. I cant just keep pissing away careers. /CSB
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Resident Muslim: Snapper Carr: He was a good apple once.

You must have been really shocked then when they couldn't bring him in alive.

I'm sure they tried their best

/s


Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McJaemes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've always said of the police, it just takes one good apple to make you realize the rest are bad.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

McJaemes: [Fark user image image 417x750][Fark user image image 416x750][Fark user image image 425x77]


I'm sorry you went through what you went through, and I figured your story was most likely true given the nature of humanity. But did you really need to post your evidence?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave with all this talk of bad apples.


Well, he did design the Apple 3.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.