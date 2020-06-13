 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "I'm over 60. Stop talking about coronavirus 'culling' me"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
My over 60 cancer surviving self heartily agrees with this article.  I do think I will be restricted in what I can do longer than the younguns.

I know a woman in her early 30s who got the virus despite being extremely restricted in what she did.  She was sick for a couple of weeks and is feeling better but not 100%.  I know a guy who is 50 and had a kidney transplant who caught it.  He was on a ventilator for 3.5 weeks and is in rehab.  It wasn't clear that he was going to live and he has a long road back.
 
Get out of the cities and into the countryside with some room to move around more freely, and to make your life less cheek-by-jowl. The cities will kill you with the disease.

I was criticized for living in an area without any "intellectual stimulation."
If you cannot make your own life interesting and useful wherever you live, perhaps you should look at the inner landscape instead of your surroundings.
 
I do find it odd when all these Senators and Congressmen talk about old people like they aren't one of them (or at least damn close).
 
I turn 65 in a couple weeks

/I hope
 
Take care of yourself out there.

The lung damage aspect of this is very worrisome.
 
I was just talking with an acquaintance this evening. I hadn't seen him in months. Conversation of course turned to the pandemic. He was telling me that we'll eventually find the death rate very very low. And then he said how "it's mostly just old people dying."
He was always a nice guy, but that statement chilled me. I've been having to take care of my elderly parents and I certainly don't wish for them to get sick. In fact, I've heard similar statements from many people and it's just so disheartening. Maybe these people say this to make themselves feel better, like hoping that it doesn't affect them.
I just keep seeing Americans get uglier and uglier.
 
Die?
I got no time to die son
Bingo is at 730
Also.
Get off my lawn
 
The problem here is that the choice is fairly binary.

1. Close down close to the entire farking economy for 12-36 months while scientists find, test, validate, manufacture, and distribute widely a cure/vaccine (all that talk about finding one by the end of the year is just happy talk BS IMHO).

2. Open up the economy and grandma dies.

There's a little bit of wiggle room here, but even the most basic methods (requiring people to wear masks whenever they go out in public until the cure/vaccine is found) are collapsing already.

Now, there needs to be more logical decision making about low risk versus high risk activities.

For example, schools are probably exceedingly low risk activities and probably can be opened without masks or social distancing or any major changes.  It appears that healthy children, possibly up to college age, not only don't get sick (the vast, vast majority of the time), it also appears they don't even spread the virus.  So there's no sense trying to separate desks six feet apart from each other (Have you seen a classroom?  This is impossible.) or trying to get eight year olds to wear masks and not play with each other.

This also means preventing them from seeing grandma is traumatic and pointless.  However, their parents probably should stay away for the most part if at all possible.

Now, there are methods that can kill the virus completely, but they only work for a totalitarian government (like China) or a little tiny isolated island in the middle of the ocean (like New Zealand).

America (and Europe) is going to have this thing for quite awhile, with lots of more dead people to come.
 
I just typed that out, you moron.  I have said similar things in the past, but it was not a copy paste of anything.
 
My thirty year old brittle diabetic friend is tired of people openly discussing killing her for the economy.
 
...only for people who live and die by the Dow and NASDAQ.  Who never had any sort of disaster insurance that included shutdowns due to pandemics for their workers because it might make their stock prices drop.

In the US, the unemployment rate is about 14%.  In the EU it's only 6%, even after four months of pandemic (and that's including the hard-hit Italy and Spain in those numbers). The difference? Robust social safety nets and companies that cared for their workers more than the bottom line.

Our spike was preventable, but it would have required a little bit of fiscal responsibility (which is not the same as fiscal conservatism, which is the modern euphemism for "miser".)
 
I've got a few people farkied in a special pandemic color with helpful tidbits of info like "wants me to die" and such.
 
37 but I have auto immune disorders. One of which causes hypertension and blood clots. I'm sick of people acting like any of us vulnerable populations are expendable.
 
The difference is mainly an accounting quirk.

Most European countries paid companies to keep their employees on even if they were shut down.

In the US, we increased unemployment insurance instead.

The employee still gets paid either way, just directly from the government in the US and via the employer middleman in Europe.  But if he or she gets paid directly, he's "unemployed", but if he gets paid indirectly he's "employed".  He's not doing work in either case.
 
Those people that some people would like to sacrifice for "the economy" quite possibly went to war in their youth to save our asses. Nice thanks they're getting.
 
You can't ban haircuts for one to three years.  You can't have everybody work from home from one to three years.  You can't ban making movies and seeing them in the theater for one to three years.  You can't ban clothing stores for one to three years.  That's the shutdown, and it simply couldn't last much longer.
 
The cost of firing and hiring is not an "accounting quirk."

I guess they made HR people "essential workers" so there's that.
 
I just typed that out, you moron.  I have said similar things in the past, but it was not a copy paste of anything.


It might as well have been, a disingenuous argument repeated and refined to the point of absurdity. You handwave away the simple truth that the virus can be handled because it makes your binary argument a foolish one.
 
The cost of firing and hiring is not an "accounting quirk."

I guess they made HR people "essential workers" so there's that.


I would agree the way that Europe did it is better, but in totaling the number of people who really have a job, the numbers can't be compared properly.  In a lot of cases in Europe, those people will be officially laid off eventually, especially if they work in a hard hit area like tourism that will be slow to come back.
 
Um... You're a complete idiot who should never be allowed within fifty miles of a risk assessment
 
Oh heh I should read to end of post before replying
 
Theeng: It might as well have been, a disingenuous argument repeated and refined to the point of absurdity. You handwave away the simple truth that the virus can be handled bec ...


Where has it been "handled", beyond the examples I gave (totalitarian governments like China and small isolated countries like New Zealand)?

Now, I agree that Trump et al did a shiat job, and I blame him for roughly 30% of the deaths-but not more.  But it's not like a theoretical President H. Clinton would have saved everybody, or even most of them.  I don't even think she would have forced lockdowns anywhere via Federal order, so a lot of things would have happened in a very similar manner, just probably with a little more competence and organization.
 
Geotpf:

For example, schools are probably exceedingly low risk activities and probably can be opened without masks or social distancing or any major changes.  It appears that healthy children, possibly up to college age, not only don't get sick (the vast, vast majority of the time), it also appears they don't even spread the virus.  So there's no sense trying to separate desks six feet apart from each other (Have you seen a classroom?  This is impossible.) or trying to get eight year olds to wear masks and not play with each other.

This also means preventing them from seeing grandma is traumatic and pointless.  However, their parents probably should stay away for the most part if at all possible.

Yeah, this is bullshiat. Kids can and do get COVID-19, and they can transmit the virus and spread virus particles just as easily as anyone else. In fact, there have been specific complications arising from COVID-19 infections in kids.

So sending your kids to school together will in fact allow them to act as viral vectors, spreading the infection to you, your family, and to grandma if they then go see her, not to mention any other potentially vulnerable people they interact with. Even if they do show reduced symptoms, asymptomatic transmission is one of the big problems with this pandemic, and you're advocating making that problem worse.

Seriously, where did you get this tripe? It's the kind of hogwash folk "medicine" hearsay that makes pandemics worse. Do your damn homework before you end up infecting someone you care about due to your misinformation.
 
Geotpf: For example, schools are probably exceedingly low risk activities and probably can be opened without masks or social distancing or any major changes.  It appears that healthy children, possibly up to college age, not only don't get sick (the vast, vast majority of the time), it also appears they don't even spread the virus.  So there's no sense trying to separate desks six feet apart from each other (Have you seen a classroom?  This is impossible.) or trying to get eight year olds to wear masks and not play with each other.


Schools are hideously high risk because children won't do social distancing and can carry SARS-CoV-2 even though they are unlikely to develop severe symptoms. Indeed, schools are a huge problem because most cases of COVID-19 in children seem to be asymptomatic but sufficiently transmissible to infect adults. Letting children go to school, then go home and occasionally go see grandma is a very good way to get their parents sick and get grandma killed.

Both Israel and France had immediate outbreaks after reopening their school systems. Taiwan, South Korea, and China have been able to reopen their schools to greater extents with fewer problems, but the measures these governments have taken to reduce the risk of transmission probably cost more than boomer taxpayers in America are willing to pay for.

Epidemiologists have a fairly clear picture of high-risk environments at this point: crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation and activities where people are breathing heavily, or even talking extensively, for any reason. Think restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms, call centers, churches, parties, music events, aircraft, mass transit, and healthcare facilities. All of these venues have contributed to super-spreading events where one infected person has infected dozens of others--upwards of 90% of those present in some cases. There is no safe way for these kinds of activities to continue until there's an effective treatment or vaccine.

This isn't going to go away. We'll all be dealing with SARS-CoV-2 for the rest of our lives.
 
So the spread can be prevented, glad we agree on that, thanks for the attempt to bring Clinton into this.  You've made an excellent case for why you should be totally ignored.
 
Example: https://www.vox.com/2020/5/2​/21241636/​coronavirus-children-kids-spread-trans​mit-switzerland

Yes, kids can get it.  But it appears to be quite rare.  And I will go with "it needs a fark ton more study".
 
Geotpf: Now, I agree that Trump et al did a shiat job, and I blame him for roughly 30% of the deaths-but not more. But it's not like a theoretical President H. Clinton would have saved everybody, or even most of them. I don't even think she would have forced lockdowns anywhere via Federal order, so a lot of things would have happened in a very similar manner, just probably with a little more competence and organization.


Early lockdown and full contact tracing implemented right from the start gives you a granular picture of the spread of the virus so you can use the more extreme tactics like a full lockdown in a localized fashion, which maximizes the effectiveness of the tactic and minimizes the cost to the economy.

If you know exactly where it entered and everyone who was exposed you can isolate the spread. It's not magic, it's exactly what epidemiologists have learned from dealing with past pandemics.

This is what the USA should have done, and doing so would have dropped the death toll by something on the order of two-thirds, with much less economic devastation. Except, the Trump administration decided to ignore all that learned wisdom and throw out the plans. So I heartily disagree with you. A theoretical Clinton presidency would have reacted in a far more timely fashion, and would have saved a lot of people and jobs.
 
No kidding. WTF
 
I'm 46.
Don't care to see 50. Drink!
 
Again, mainly because lock downs are controlled by the states, not the Feds, I doubt many if any of them would have occurred earlier if the Federal administration was more competent.  I don't see a situation where Hillary would have ordered a lockdown against the local officials' will.
 
Geotpf: .

You can't ban haircuts for one to three years.  You can't have everybody work from home from one to three years.  You can't ban making movies and seeing them in the theater for one to three years.  You can't ban clothing stores for one to three years.  That's the shutdown, and it simply couldn't last much longer.


Could we at least get people to talk less in public?
How about no lines/crowds?
How about everything being open 24/7/365?

Come one dick, meet halfway! WTF
 
Well, we could have spent that time talking about how to get around shutting down completely, but you and Karen wanted to gossip about Debbie's fat ass at the beauty parlor, and whined and complained about being mildly inconvenienced the entire time instead.
 
Geotpf: Example: https://www.vox.com/2020/5/2/21241636/​coronavirus-children-kids-spread-trans​mit-switzerland

Yes, kids can get it. But it appears to be quite rare. And I will go with "it needs a fark ton more study".


The virus can spread with asymptomatic transmission. This isn't theoretical, it's already been documented. Kids get infected with the disease just like anyone else, they just get a milder form, except when they get a truly life-threatening suite of crippling secondary symptoms.

So, you think parents are going to be happy with that option? "Hmm, if we send little Timmy back to school he will get exposed to the virus but he will probably be fine, unless he gets unlucky and gets the crippling secondary symptoms, and we just have to hope that we and his grandparents survive when (not if) we get exposed to the virus he brings back from school." You really think that's going to be acceptable to most parents? Really?

Seriously now, you clearly have not thought this through. Stop defending a bad idea, leave the thread, and go rethink this because you are going to end up making bad decisions about COVID-19 that will hurt you or someone you love.
 
My mom is 80.  It would kill her.  My sister is 63 and has a weak immune system.  It would kill her.  I hardly venture out, only when absolutely necessary and I take precautions.  Not that I'm worried about my own health, but when there is a pandemic, you don't act like a selfish biatch just because you believe you are healthy enough to tough it out.

The people refusing to wear masks and screaming about "mah freedoms", go fark yourself.  With freedom comes responsibility.  Clearly you lack one, so do not deserve the other.
 
Geotpf: Where has it been "handled", beyond the examples I gave (totalitarian governments like China and small isolated countries like New Zealand)?


See here and also here (data are not per capita; just look at the shape of the curve, not the height).

The US is the only developed country that lacks the political and social will to take the measures needed to bring down its case numbers this far into the pandemic. The only countries that have done worse are either too poor to mount an effective defense, or, like the United States, have severe political problems.
 
Geotpf: Again, mainly because lock downs are controlled by the states, not the Feds, I doubt many if any of them would have occurred earlier if the Federal administration was more competent. I don't see a situation where Hillary would have ordered a lockdown against the local officials' will.


Are you serious? If the Federal Pandemic Response team of a hypothetical Clinton presidency came to the state governors of CA and NY (the places where the virus entered in the first place) in late January/early February and said, "Lock down now and implement this contact tracing plan in order to prevent a pandemic", you think the governors would have just brushed them off? Dude, you're far into sour grapes territory now.
 
Geotpf: This is what the USA should have done, and doing so would have dropped the death toll by something on the order of two-thirds, with much less economic devastation. Except, the Trump administration decided to ignore all that learned wisdom and throw out the plans. So I heartily disagree with you. A theoretical Clinton presidency would have reacted in a far more timely fashion, and would have saved a lot of people and jobs.

Again, mainly because lock downs are controlled by the states, not the Feds, I doubt many if any of them would have occurred earlier if the Federal administration was more competent. I don't see a situation where Hillary would have ordered a lockdown against the local officials' will.


The Federal government lacks the legal authority to order a lockdown.  That's why it's at the state level.  Trump could have tried to order a nationwide lockdown, but that would have guaranteed screams of fascism and a possible Constitutional crisis fought out in the courts .  I heard people scream about it when he merely recommended lockdowns and limiting flights from afflicted regions.
 
I read the name of the author of that op-ed piece, and thought it was Ed Anger until I realized it was too light-hearted.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Vietnam is in China's category, as your link admits (you linked to a Twitter post that linked to this):

Zoom in: Vietnam is a surveillance state, where citizens are monitored online and by "standing armies of neighborhood wardens and public security officers who keep constant watch over city blocks," Bill Hayton and Tro Ly Ngheo write in Foreign Policy.

"The structures that control epidemics are the same ones that control public expressions of dissent," they write.
Hundreds of people have been fined for causing "unnecessary panic" or undermining the "national unifying cause" through their social media posts, Global Voices reports. At least three have been jailed.
 
KiltedBastich: Geotpf: Again, mainly because lock downs are controlled by the states, not the Feds, I doubt many if any of them would have occurred earlier if the Federal administration was more competent. I don't see a situation where Hillary would have ordered a lockdown against the local officials' will.

Are you serious? If the Federal Pandemic Response team of a hypothetical Clinton presidency came to the state governors of CA and NY (the places where the virus entered in the first place) in late January/early February and said, "Lock down now and implement this contact tracing plan in order to prevent a pandemic", you think the governors would have just brushed them off? Dude, you're far into sour grapes territory now.


Republican governors?  Of course they would have.
 
KiltedBastich: The virus can spread with asymptomatic transmission.


There was a thing by the WHO that said it didn't (but they walked it back).  It sounds like if you never get symptoms, there is a high chance that you won't spread the virus (asymptomatic), but if you just haven't had symptoms yet (but will in a couple days)(presymtomatic), you can and will spread the virus, possibly even by more than if you already have symptoms.

But again, this is all subject to change and it seems nobody really agrees on things like this.
 
Uh no.

We were at a big disadvantage initially, along with much of Europe, because the U.S. experiences enormous volumes of people moving to and from China, and their concealment of the problem meant that every day hundreds of foci were transported into our cities.

So there is no contact tracing strategy that would have saved us.  The focus needed to be on strict enforcement of mask wearing and distancing and other correct behaviors along with test development.
We had costly failures of leadership that led to a fragmented national response.
 
Read the whole thread, particularly the post immediately below the one that mentions Vietnam.......
 
