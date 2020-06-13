 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Atlanta Wendy's where a black man was shot is now on fire   (twitter.com) divider line
419
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting the weirdos that dip their fries in their Frostys did this.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now their beef shortage problems are solved.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting the weirdos that don't dip their fries in their Frostys did this.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE: Protests erupt around metro Atlanta after black man shot and killed by Atlanta Police
Youtube YLDVLhVE72g

Local news feed
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, it's not like it was the farking Wendy's' fault this happened.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have seen this coming?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.


It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Good.


It's always good to punish people who had nothing to do with what happened.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about burn down the police station?
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, this sucks.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't touch the police taser gun. You will get shot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are committing arson now too?

This is too much.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Sound strategy"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a bad feeling this was going to happen.

Goddamit, quit taking legitimate anger out at things that had nothing to do with his death.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Come on, it's not like it was the farking Wendy's' fault this happened.


According to everyone in the other thread, it is because calling the cops on someone passed out drunk in your drive-thru is the exact same as just going out and shooting him yourself.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy passes out drunk in their drive-through. They call the cops. The cops can'y handle it and end up shooting and killing the guy, but they'll blame the restaurant rather than the cops. What a shiat show.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't make the food taste any better.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Good.


then you should set your house on fire in solidarity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is violence the only tool they 🐖 got? Especially when we don't want people to be violent!
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been


I value their spicy chicken sandwich more than my marriage.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone involved is wearing masks, right?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been


They had bacon in there. Innocent bacon.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the guy grab the officer's taser?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been


That vat of chili is perpetual.  It's got years of priceless flavor.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire dept Sgt. says they can't get to the Wendy's.  At this point it's a total loss anyway.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I had a bad feeling this was going to happen.

Goddamit, quit taking legitimate anger out at things that had nothing to do with his death.


Indeed. Let us all value property above lives
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been


They make a decent chicken sandwich.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been


Frosties and fries.
 
Beatlebaum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard tell that Wendy herself is Antifa.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'll like this Gone With the Wind remake.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Don't touch the police taser gun. You will get shot.


Yeah, just take it like the biatch you are. If the Police are doing it then it is right and just.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Come on, it's not like it was the farking Wendy's' fault this happened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been

They had bacon in there. Innocent bacon.


Being cooked will make the bacon much better
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
//Stay safe Atlanta Farkers and/or TFers!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Mrtraveler01: I had a bad feeling this was going to happen.

Goddamit, quit taking legitimate anger out at things that had nothing to do with his death.

Indeed. Let us all value property above lives


So what does burning a Wendy's down accomplish?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Come on, it's not like it was the farking Wendy's' fault this happened.


But its easier and less risk than confronting the real problem and, say, burning a police station.
It is quintessentially American trait at all levels. Hell, we invaded Iraq for the same reason.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyrusv10: Why did the guy grab the officer's taser?


Better question: why did they kill him knowing he was armed with a "non-lethal" weapon?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyrusv10: Why did the guy grab the officer's taser?


Why did he die for having done it?  Aren't tasers non-lethal weapons that the Police are free to wield in any number of non-life-threatening situations?  Surely if the police are free to taze the public, they shouldn't regard the threat of being tazed back as a threat warranting deadly force.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gubbo: Mrtraveler01: I had a bad feeling this was going to happen.

Goddamit, quit taking legitimate anger out at things that had nothing to do with his death.

Indeed. Let us all value property above lives

So what does burning a Wendy's down accomplish?


What did police murdering someone accomplish
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like redheads.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A guy passes out drunk in their drive-through. They call the cops. The cops can'y handle it and end up shooting and killing the guy, but they'll blame the restaurant rather than the cops. What a shiat show.


/Well we can't blame the heroic officers for this situation. Poor, poor police officers. Always getting the short end of the stick, even when they commit murder.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 12349876: If this Wendy's was smart, they would have been closed today and getting everything of value into Uhauls.

It's a Wendy's. What of value could there have been


The cooking equipment is still valuable even if you think it's only cooking crap.  Can their safe withstand THIS fire? (It's been like an hour and the firefighters have done nothing).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020: because fark you, that's why.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Cyrusv10: Why did the guy grab the officer's taser?

Why did he die for having done it?  Aren't tasers non-lethal weapons that the Police are free to wield in any number of non-life-threatening situations?  Surely if the police are free to taze the public, they shouldn't regard the threat of being tazed back as a threat warranting deadly force.


This is the same police who claim tear gas is just fine to shoot. But have it thrown back at them and it's assault with a deadly weapon
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Wendy's once test a strawberry Frosty? I swear I had one once years ago.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Mrtraveler01: Gubbo: Mrtraveler01: I had a bad feeling this was going to happen.

Goddamit, quit taking legitimate anger out at things that had nothing to do with his death.

Indeed. Let us all value property above lives

So what does burning a Wendy's down accomplish?

What did police murdering someone accomplish


Same thing.

Nothing.
 
