(NBC News)   What if we toss the Sheriff in jail overnight, give him an arrest record, and let him pay a few grand for a lawyer?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
51
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That is all sorts of farking farked up
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sounds like a day ending with "y" in Murca
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

cretinbob: That is all sorts of farking farked up


Welcome to: "Being black in Amerikkka."

Those guys in the mug shots look like they are straight out of central casting, yes?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The worst Family Feud contestants ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm guessing from the mugshots that they were assaulting him with their banjos and meth pipes. :(
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]


Thank you.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
 But remember, there is no systemic racism in 'Merica.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well he didn't get shot or killed.

So that's something.

/low bar
//at the bottom of the mariana trench
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good on the Sheriff for starting to get things straight. Hope he does the same thing for someone he hasn't known for 20 years.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brandishing....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Etchy333: Brandishing....

[Fark user image 600x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess if you "Stand Your Ground" you have to actually shoot people for it to stick...or is that something only white people can do too?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only white

hubiestubert: Guess if you "Stand Your Ground" you have to actually shoot people for it to stick...or is that something only white people can do too?


Only white people are allowed to "stand their ground"

Fact of business: I think the republicans wouldn't mind if "only our people" were allowed to stand their ground.

They are quite gleeful about killing and murdering anyone who isn't "pro-life"

LOL.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lurkey: The worst Family Feud contestants ever:

[Fark user image 560x280]


Master race indeed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so odd.
My whole I've been told racism isn't real.
And, yet, stories like this, regularly, prove there is in fact Racism in this dump.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have been trying to dump the 14th Amendment for over 150 years.   To some law officers, it is merely an inconvenience.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what happens when you combine meth and racism.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange. I don't see any police bootlickers posting in this thread.
/Unlike the Atlanta thread from a few hours ago..
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]


Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.


I think you missed the point, the point is that white supremacists argue that they are 'genetically superior' whilst all evidence points to anything but that.
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 560x280]

This is what happens when you combine meth and racism.


the master race...lol
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection the color of their skins what makes people good or bad examples of their races.

FTFY neckbeard...

No...what makes them a bad example of their race and humanity is being douchebag racist piece of shiat....
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 560x280]

This is what happens when you combine meth and racism.


Them some genuine "peckerwoods"
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.


In the delusions of the losers who claim themselves to be the Herrenvolk? Yes, absolutely it is.

That's why we - most of whom are not likely to feature on the cover of a fitness magazine or GQ ourselves - mock them for it.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.

I think you missed the point, the point is that white supremacists argue that they are 'genetically superior' whilst all evidence points to anything but that.


The cartoon assumes that genetic superiority would manifest itself physically, which is exactly what Julius Streicher believed when he commissioned cartoons of Jews for Der Stürmer.
It further assumes that people with physical impairments are poor examples of their races. Would having the protagonist scream "Where the fark are your legs?" at someone in a wheelchair be acceptable?People who believe in their own racial superiority are very often - but by no means always - complete losers whose fragile self-esteem requires that they have someone to look down on. However, they are not losers by virtue of their physical characteristics.The cartoon is racist, eugenicist and disablist
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are all facing charges for hate crimes and various degrees of assault. Both Donny and Dennis Salyers are also charged with assault and battery. Sharp and Amanda Salyers are also charged with trespassing.

No charges for illegal dumping of the refrigerator? This is a travesty of justice!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastor McCray packs heat in one hand and a bible in the other!
All kidding aside, he seems like an actual example on "good guy with gun saves own life without taking anyone else's" Can you imagine the saturation coverage this story would be getting on Fox News if the pastor were a white preacher who was attacked by five African Americans yelling hate speech and death threats, had to exercise his 2nd Amendment rights and stand his ground, refrained from shooting anyone, and was subsequently publicly arrested?
 
demiurgex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: They have been trying to dump the 14th Amendment for over 150 years.   To some law officers, it is merely an inconvenience.


They succeeded for 70-80 of those years.   Check out the Wilmington coup d'etat and the 'white declaration of independence' in North Carolina.   

Notice all this shiat started surging back when SCOTUS ruled that voting rights act was no longer necessary and allowed Southern states to go back to their shiatty anti-democratic practices.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Guess if you "Stand Your Ground" you have to actually shoot people for it to stick...or is that something only white people can do too?


At least in Florida that is correct.  We had a case where a woman fired a warning shot because her violent boyfriend or husband (forgot which) was going to beat her.  He even admitted in court he would have beat her if she didn't.  The judge ruled if you feel you can fire a warning shot instead of shooting to kill you never really felt your life was in danger and sent her to prison.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: Pastor McCray packs heat in one hand and a bible in the other!
All kidding aside, he seems like an actual example on "good guy with gun saves own life without taking anyone else's" Can you imagine the saturation coverage this story would be getting on Fox News if the pastor were a white preacher who was attacked by five African Americans yelling hate speech and death threats, had to exercise his 2nd Amendment rights and stand his ground, refrained from shooting anyone, and was subsequently publicly arrested?


Everything in this book is more likely to happen than the scenario you are describing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Etchy333: Brandishing....

[Fark user image 600x450]


When this is the norm for black protesters, the shooting will stop.

/Bullies.
//All you need to know
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait...What? The second one in from the right is a woman? Get the fark out of here.

austinpowers_thatsaman_baby.jpg
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Xai: orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.

I think you missed the point, the point is that white supremacists argue that they are 'genetically superior' whilst all evidence points to anything but that.

The cartoon assumes that genetic superiority would manifest itself physically, which is exactly what Julius Streicher believed when he commissioned cartoons of Jews for Der Stürmer.
It further assumes that people with physical impairments are poor examples of their races. Would having the protagonist scream "Where the fark are your legs?" at someone in a wheelchair be acceptable?People who believe in their own racial superiority are very often - but by no means always - complete losers whose fragile self-esteem requires that they have someone to look down on. However, they are not losers by virtue of their physical characteristics.The cartoon is racist, eugenicist and disablist


You are constructing a straw man, or have woefully misunderstood my comment. I'll try and simplify it for you in case your argument is based on the latter.

The cartoon is based on the well documented premise that white supremacists try to legitimise their belief upon the concept of genetic superiority, one which they believemanifests itself through all aspects of the body, including physical. [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maste​r_r​ace ]
The cartoon seeks to highlight the disparity between their own belief and their own physical appearance, ergo they are evidence that their own beliefs are wrong.

I hope that helps you out.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: [Fark user image 560x280]

Wait...What? The second one in from the right is a woman? Get the fark out of here.

austinpowers_thatsaman_baby.jpg


Two women, three men, all cousins, all lovers.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I said it.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 560x280]

This is what happens when you combine meth and racism.


My theory on this is that Beardie convinced the rest of the gang that the preacher has been stealing and eating their food, hoping they don't eventually notice the increasing girth difference between them. Then the gang dumped an empty fridge on the preacher's lawn as a message and it all went downhill from there.

It's basically meth It's Always Sunny. Beardie is fat Mac.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Pastor McCray packs heat in one hand and a bible in the other!
All kidding aside, he seems like an actual example on "good guy with gun saves own life without taking anyone else's" Can you imagine the saturation coverage this story would be getting on Fox News if the pastor were a white preacher who was attacked by five African Americans yelling hate speech and death threats, had to exercise his 2nd Amendment rights and stand his ground, refrained from shooting anyone, and was subsequently publicly arrested?


Well based on your diatribe here, apparently you would base your response on his race.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: hubiestubert: Guess if you "Stand Your Ground" you have to actually shoot people for it to stick...or is that something only white people can do too?

At least in Florida that is correct.  We had a case where a woman fired a warning shot because her violent boyfriend or husband (forgot which) was going to beat her.  He even admitted in court he would have beat her if she didn't.  The judge ruled if you feel you can fire a warning shot instead of shooting to kill you never really felt your life was in danger and sent her to prison.


In fairness, in ten years of carrying, I never once had to draw even once. Closest I came was opening my jacket wider nearing a bank deposit.

Then again, that was in Boston, and the criminal element was at least professional. Tell ya, it's the amateurs that screw it up. Yeah, they've got enthusiasm, but for proper crime you need experience and some professional judgement...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LawPD: [Fark user image image 560x280]

Wait...What? The second one in from the right is a woman? Get the fark out of here.

austinpowers_thatsaman_baby.jpg


Think of it as a warning of what the young lady on the left will turn into.

/Always check out the Mom to see what you're in for down the line.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ftfa - '....a Black pastor who was mistakenly arrested....'

ftfy - '....a Black pastor who was intentionally arrested....'
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Xai: orbister: Xai: orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.

I think you missed the point, the point is that white supremacists argue that they are 'genetically superior' whilst all evidence points to anything but that.

The cartoon assumes that genetic superiority would manifest itself physically, which is exactly what Julius Streicher believed when he commissioned cartoons of Jews for Der Stürmer.
It further assumes that people with physical impairments are poor examples of their races. Would having the protagonist scream "Where the fark are your legs?" at someone in a wheelchair be acceptable?People who believe in their own racial superiority are very often - but by no means always - complete losers whose fragile self-esteem requires that they have someone to look down on. However, they are not losers by virtue of their physical characteristics.The cartoon is racist, eugenicist and disablist

You are constructing a straw man, or have woefully misunderstood my comment. I'll try and simplify it for you in case your argument is based on the latter.

The cartoon is based on the well documented premise that white supremacists try to legitimise their belief upon the concept of genetic superiority, one which they believemanifests itself through all aspects of the body, including physical. [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Master​_race ]
The cartoon seeks to highlight the disparity between their own belief and their own physical appearance, ergo they are evidence that their own beliefs are wrong.

I hope that helps you out.


Strawman to derail the thread.  This being FARK, it works 100% of the time.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

schecter: ftfa - '....a Black pastor who was mistakenly arrested....'

ftfy - '....a Black pastor who was intentionally arrested....'


Journalism is dead.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.


Are you still posting nonsense?

You've been wrong in every thread for the last month.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Theee...master
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


...race? Really?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orbister: Cafe Threads: Sub Human: Oh yeah, some one post Preacher asking where the dudes chin is.

[Fark user image 425x214]

Because physical perfection is what makes people good or bad examples of their races.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apologies don't help.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
