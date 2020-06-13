 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   If JFK faked his death, COVID-19 is manmade and your neighbors are spies, then the cops are clearly in on it, so you had better broadcast on Facebook Live while they chase you and your minivan of kids through two states   (masslive.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Police, Sheriff, 29-year-old Alpalus Slyman, New Hampshire, Rockingham County, New Hampshire, Constable, police departments, 20-mile car chase  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2020 at 5:05 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JFK unavailable for comment.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they 5150 his crazy arse!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We learned after everything calmed down and we did some interviews the wife had jumped out of the car amid all the chaos,"

"Bye, kids, have a nice life!"

/probably do the same thing
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a rough 29.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 850x531]

JFK unavailable for comment.


Best movie of all time.
For what it is.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That mugshot looks like he had a really fun time with the police. I'm sure this is the same experience everyone would have, especially in Boston.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Etchy333: That mugshot looks like he had a really fun time with the police. I'm sure this is the same experience everyone would have, especially in Boston.


I was thinking, what ever he took, I want some
 
crinz83
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
he would've gotten away with it, if it weren't for those kids
 
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That woman of his is so not "Ride or Die", he needs to dump her traitor ass.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What, no complaints about the cops chasing after a guy with kids in the car?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.