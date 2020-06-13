 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Fox News: The lawless zone that will Ignite America into a Blood Bath of Antifa Anarchy called Chaz. The Stranger: I think there's a Churro stand over there next to the Pho place   (youtube.com)
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh gosh. I think I saw...an Anarchist. Hold me.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the constant video live-streaming of public areas the best way to fight photoshopped photos of scary people with guns, or we just capitulating to 24/7 video surveillance in our public lives?

Time to go full British with the cameras in our cities?
 
zang
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm actually planning to grab lunch in CHAZ on Monday if they haven't cell-extracted all the ANTIFA by then.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, I'm 2,000 miles away, but I'm suddenly really in the mood for pho.

/I'm sure a 4,000 mile round trip is the most sensible option.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was this before or after they were fooled by a scene from Monty Python?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CHAZ would be awesome if summer ever does finally start here in the PNW.

/raining by the bukket this evening out in the 'burbs
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep, you can tell some of those people walking around are antifa. It's a very distinctive walk.

/Leverage reference!
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found another live feed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bedistor [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My subjective opinion, it feels like CHAZ is partially because everyone's missing seasonal street events: U-district street fair, Solstice parade, Pride, and I guess Seafair events.  For example today there were tons of people biking and running to check it out, a lot of them families with their kid trailers.  I don't mean to minimize the social movement aspect; rather am saying Seattle in general is treating it like an extended street fair.  Which is goodness.  It's like taking a page from the Pride event concept.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once Donald Trumps finds out CHAZ is a tax free zone, he's gonna build a hotel and golf course there.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's 70th birthday was two days ago. They drove to one of the restaurants in Bedlam there and got curbside takeout. My mom said she was a bit worried. Worried President Dumbass might carpetbomb their house.

It's so surreal to hear the right wing loonies frothing about your city being under siege and to look out and see... Nothing, really. Now, going down to Kent yesterday and seeing someone with a Trump flag that's bigger than the monster truck that their driving it around with? That's unsettling.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who lives there, getting a kick...
It really is no big deal. Think street fair.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, but based on the video, some of it's in tents.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boothisman.gif
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX should have their press credentials permanently yanked for posting doctored media about CHAZ

They've shown that they are without morals and ethics and no longer report anything but propaganda and fiction

They have no right being called a news organization
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS THE AMERICAN CARNAGE DONALD THE WISE FORETOLD!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That stuff and packaged udon noodles or cut 50/50 with the water for korean ramen is pretty sweet for the price.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes, it's C.H.O.P. now. If it's infiltrated with Zef then we will change it to C.H.A.P.

Pray we don't alter it any further.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until CHAZ is Kowloon Walled City?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking tell me about it. If you have the misfortune to drive up & down International Blvd, you're gonna enjoy some of the creepier shiat right about now.

Seriously, though, compare this to Malheur and ask yourselves why it is that Fox News bravely backed domestic terrorists that seized federal land with guns & threats, but quails in fear at Seattleites claiming a few blocks with harsh language and lattes?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice reminder that anarchy means "without leaders," not "without order."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pho News.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Given how that's supposed to be pronounced, you've just christened PornHub.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freetow​n​_Christiania
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We have more cameras than Britain does.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what I am looking at
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's like that in Minneapolis now. I'm not scared of folks walking around South Minneapolis. I'm scared of the MAGAs coming in from the burbs.

I can reasonably expect what my neighbors can and have done, and what it takes to get them there. The MAGAs, however...
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's like that in Minneapolis now. I'm not scared of folks walking around South Minneapolis. I'm scared of the MAGAs coming in from the burbs.

I can reasonably expect what my neighbors can and have done, and what it takes to get them there. The MAGAs, however...


Yup
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public is public. No privacy guarantees in public. There's livestreams of all sorts of famous places, Times Square, beaches for surfing, etc.

Tune in and have at it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know that businesses are being asked by the occupiers to pay up? It might seem like a grand ol' hippie time to you, but you gotta think about the business owners there and the people who used to work at those businesses. There's no police, there have already been reports of rape and nobody could do anything about it. It's not all a cumbaya place.

Reporter on the ground in Seattle details 'anarchy' on the streets
Youtube aL7XXFGjDgc
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That stuff and packaged udon noodles or cut 50/50 with the water for korean ramen is pretty sweet for the price.


A friend of a friend invited me to join an anti-Trump/pro-Biden group. Someone had a link to Booker in KY trying to raise money to hire buses to get voters to the polls in November.
I said... why can't they just use the buses ANTIFA is using to bus people to the protests?
Which of course led to everyone telling me that ANTIFA means 'anti-fascist' and am I not anti-fascist??? I said, of course, I'm pro-Pho.

I'm no longer welcome in the group.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line dancing in the round? Are they gonna bust out the Macarena next?
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NO!!!!! BAD VOTER!!!  :::smack:::
 
Murkanen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The extortion claim was recanted by the local Fox affiliate when businesses called them to say they felt safer with how the autonomous zone was operating than they did with the police.

So I don't know if you're doing a bit, or if you genuinely buy into Fox's bullshiat narrative, but propagating that bullshiat just makes you look insane.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Frikkin cool.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The extortion claim was recanted by the local Fox affiliate when businesses called them to say they felt safer with how the autonomous zone was operating than they did with the police.

So I don't know if you're doing a bit, or if you genuinely buy into Fox's bullshiat narrative, but propagating that bullshiat just makes you look insane.


It was also walked back by Seattle PD after they said it was happening.
 
mechx [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God bless The Stranger. The only newspaper left in Seattle we can trust.
 
Banacek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Intensity in tent cities.
 
mjones73
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hope you're being sarcastic since you shared that bs Fox video.
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The fact that you link to Fox News video tells us everything we need to know about your post.

Find a reliable reasonable news source if you want to make things like this. Then maybe people will pay attention to you.
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really don't think anything will come of this, it's a bit reminiscent of occupy Wall Street. It made big news for a few months, and literally nothing changed.

I am jaded. The only people who can affect real change our members of the government, and everyone with any substantial authority in government is in favour of the status quo come up one way or another.
 
