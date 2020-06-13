 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Before George Floyd was killed by police in MN, he was framed by police in TX   (click2houston.com) divider line
23
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...If we take the Harris County's DA office at their self-preserving word. Looks like that DA is staring at the beginning of an investigate journalist shark frenzy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OMG a minor parking ticket 15 years ago. Justifiable Copacide today.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, it's all part of the lovely silver and gold threads of the tapistry of American History.

It's your Heritage. Learn it.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do cops treat the public like the enemy? Because, as we're finding out, even half the inhuman crap they pull on a daily basis would be enough to make the public want to burn every police station in the country right to the ground.

All cops are criminals. It's long past time that we treated them as such.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bloobeary: Why do cops treat the public like the enemy? Because, as we're finding out, even half the inhuman crap they pull on a daily basis would be enough to make the public want to burn every police station in the country right to the ground.

All cops are criminals. It's long past time that we treated them as such.


have power want money

reads the card of a man
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shooting and killing Dennis Tuttle

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ko_kyi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/lt-udg9zQSE
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: ...If we take the Harris County's DA office at their self-preserving word. Looks like that DA is staring at the beginning of an investigate journalist shark frenzy.


Beginning?  No.  This has been going for a year now.  The murder of the Tuttles exposed a huge issue with officer Goines and more in the Houston PD.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, this is proof that we're living in some bizarre reality simulation created by aliens, Dark City style, based on Hollywood movies.

"A 16-year-old drug case involving George Floyd was among the hundreds of cases connected to ex-Houston police Officer Gerald Goines that are being reviewed by prosecutors."

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"Cases involving Goines were questioned after he was charged with murder and tampering with a government record in connection with the 2019 raid on a Harding Street home that ended with officers shooting and killing Dennis Tuttle."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Holy crap, I wish Jim Thompson was alive today to write this novel.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Ok, this is proof that we're living in some bizarre reality simulation created by aliens, Dark City style, based on Hollywood movies.

"A 16-year-old drug case involving George Floyd was among the hundreds of cases connected to ex-Houston police Officer Gerald Goines that are being reviewed by prosecutors."

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 299x168]

"Cases involving Goines were questioned after he was charged with murder and tampering with a government record in connection with the 2019 raid on a Harding Street home that ended with officers shooting and killing Dennis Tuttle."

[i.pinimg.com image 500x340]


Oh and let's not forget that a man named Floyd was killed by a pig.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's Goines to be a shload of exonerations in Houston once this is all settled
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This makes for interesting reading.
Confessions of a former cop
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that not all these police may be on the up-and-up.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
banner2.cleanpng.comView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Counter-narrative information is not allowed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bad cop. Now the donut is you.
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Counter-narrative information is not allowed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Counter-narrative information is not allowed


I guess we found Scott Adams Fark account.

I thought the BLM movement was about the curious rate at which police kill African Americans.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Counter-narrative information is not allowed


Study finds police fatally shoot unarmed black men at disproportionate rates
 
