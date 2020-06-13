 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   'He always did his job well': Chad Daybell is praised by his former employer for being a good grave digger. Dave Matthews band disagrees   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In his defense, those kids were pretty ugly.

/got nothin
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To entirely derail the thread. If you're ever in Dublin, go have a Guinness at the Gravedigger pub
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
lol, the Daily Mail thinks they're worth of greenlighting

/has no idea what the article is about
//since its the Daily Fail, I'm assuming it's bullsh*t
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: lol, the Daily Mail thinks they're worth of greenlighting

/has no idea what the article is about
//since its the Daily Fail, I'm assuming it's bullsh*t


Chad Daybell is the man who was recently arrested after some corpses were found buried on his property in Idaho. Also he and his wife have weird religious ideologies; a bunch of their relatives had premature deaths; he works as a writer and was once a cemetery worker so he knows how to dig a grave.
 
