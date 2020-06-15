 Skip to content
Captain this mammal meeting
17
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user image

I made the dog a captain, but the sheep is of unknown rank.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"No. I didn't know Dolly. Everyone always asks me just because I'm a sheep. Not every sheep knows every other sheep ya know."
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"This captain contest will get out of control". "It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dawg: No, I'm not your Mother...but my sweater is.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Yo, Dawg, nice sweater! *tee hee*"
"Ewe be lookin' for a fight, wool-boy?"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not fat. I'm just a wolf in sheep's clothing. Good day, sir."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah. Mary and I had a thing for awhile. Way back when I was a lamb. Now, she's with Little Miss Muffet. Go figure."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, the shiat doesn't stick to my fur, why do you ask?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What are you, half Irish Sweater?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: "I hope we don't end up in a caption contest. That would be baaaaad."
"True. Reading all the lame of the puns will be ruff."


now with voting
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Captain my Captain!!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Baa ram ewe", it's the secret password dumba$$.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ewe gonna eat that poop, or can I have it?
 
